AMA Pro Motocross recap round 1: Lawrence’s take opener

Once every generation there comes along a talent that immediately defies all expectations. In the sport of motocross, names like McGrath, Carmichael, and Stewart come to mind. And while it may only be one race into his 450 career, Honda HRC Jett Lawrence’s performance at the opening round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship on Saturday at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, put him in rare territory.

Jett Lawrence at Round 1 of the AMA Motocross Series 2023 in Pala, CA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Just weeks after claiming a second 250SX title in AMA Supercross , his fourth AMA title of his 250 career, the 19-year-old Australian made his highly anticipated 450 debut and it was a stunning performance from the start.

It maybe wasn’t surprising that Lawrence topped both qualifying sessions at the opener. But being 2.5 seconds faster than teammate and reigning 450SX AMA Supercross champion Chase Sexton and the rest of the field? Well, that certainly wasn’t expected. Lawrence carried that momentum into the first moto, where he grabbed the holeshot, led all 15 laps and ran away with a 10 second win over Sexton and 2021 450 Pro Motocross champion Dylan Ferrandis.

In the second 450 moto of the day, it was more of the same for Lawrence. He grabbed the holeshot, led all 15 laps and took a second moto win to go 1-1 in his first career start. And while his first moto win wasn’t as easy—he had Sexton breathing down his neck the entire moto—he showed poise holding off his teammate.

Jett Lawrence races at Round 1 of the AMA Motocross Series 2023 in Pala, CA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

With his 1-1 performance, Lawrence became the 16th racer to win his first premier class MX race and second youngest behind Rick Johnson who was 17 in 1982 when he won the Hangtown opener.

"It's awesome, man. I can finally smile!" said Lawrence. "Today I've been trying to not get too excited and not have the emotions come over but now I can finally smile and let loose. It was fun. It was cool to have both Honda boys up there similar to last year with a 1-2."

Sexton would follow his Honda HRC teammate with 2-2 moto scores for second overall. "I thought maybe if I get close enough, I could make a move," said Sexton. "I tried my hardest and I got close. I made a little bit of an attempt with maybe 10 minutes to go and kind of messed up a little but. I was just trying to pick my spots where I thought I could make a move and Jett was obviously riding really good."

Aaron Plessinger at Round 1 of the AMA Motocross Series 2023 in Pala, CA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Ferrandis went 3-3 for third overall. "Earlier this week I was pretty far from a podium position," said Ferrandis. "We worked together with the team and we made it happen. It was very hard. AP [ Aaron Plessinger ] was behind me pushing. I had to dig very deep but I made it and I'm very happy. It's very good for me, for the team, and all my sponsors after two very bad seasons."

Finishing just off the podium in fourth and fifth were Red Bull KTM teammates Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb . Despite having just a few days on the bike before the opener after suffering a concussion at round 15 of AMA Supercross in Nashville , Webb was satisfied with his return to Pro Motocross, after he elected to sit out the 2022 season.

"This was very, very last minute to race here, obviously with the injury being the main reason,” said Webb. “Together with the team we got things done and last week was the first 30-minute moto I’ve done since 2021, so prep hasn’t been ideal, but today was solid for me, and I was really happy with it. We showed some speed, showed some potential and are ready to give it another shake in Hangtown."

Cooper Webb races at Round 1 of the AMA Motocross Series 2023 in Pala, CA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Coming off his first career AMA title in supercross a mere few weeks ago, Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence was certainly among one of the favorites to take over the reins left by Jett, who won the previous two 250 titles. But in a class littered with grizzled veterans and fast young stars, nothing would come easy for Hunter at the opener.

In the first moto of the day, it was Jo Shimoda out to the early lead over RJ Hampshire and Red Bull KTM’s Max Vohland . Shimoda tried to sneak away early, leading the opening two laps, but Hampshire’s speed was too much and he grabbed his first lead of the race on lap 3. While the lead trio out front was slowly distancing themselves, Hunter was left buried in the pack after starting outside the top 10.

Max Vohland races at Round 1 of the AMA Motocross Series 2023 in Pala, CA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

While Vohland kept Hampshire honest throughout the moto, he was never able to get close enough for a chance at the lead as Hampshire led the final 13 laps to take a more than six second win over Vohland. Lawrence pushed through the field late to grab a valuable third place finish.

It was the complete opposite in the second moto for Hunter, as he grabbed the holeshot over Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle , the two-time MX2 World Champion making his U.S. debut. First moto winner Hampshire went down in the second corner while Vohland and Shimoda were buried about mid-pack.

Vialle would stick with Hunter for the opening laps, but as the moto ticked away, Lawrence increased his lead and went on to capture the moto win. His 3-1 motos were more than enough to claim his second career 250 class victory. Despite the win, it wasn't without a little adversity throughout the week.

Hunter Lawrence at Round 1 of the AMA Motocross Series 2023 in Pala, CA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

"I had a massive crash Monday and I could barely ride three laps on press day," said Hunter. "I was in too much pain. This one goes out to Dr. G [Rey Gubernick]. He's got magic hands and he's taken care of me. So G, this one's for you."

Rookie Haiden Deegan overcame a first moto crash and took second in the moto. His 6-2 scores were good enough for second overall, his first career podium in AMA Pro Motocross. "I'm actually kind of surprised," said Deegan. "A lot of people said I wouldn't even be close to this. I guess we're proving people wrong and that's what we've got to do. Second place in my first full season of outdoors. I'm hyped."

After crashing twice on the first lap of the second moto and sitting a clear dead last, Hampshire methodically picked his way through the field to finish the moto 11th and claim the final spot on the podium. "I just didn't have a great start and it kind of became mayhem in that second corner," said Hampshire. "I went down and picked it up in last. I made some really good passes and then going up the hill in the back, someone got out of whack and took my front wheel out and I was dead last again. I didn't really know if I had a shot at a podium but I was just digging deep and I was trying to get everyone that I could. Get out of here with a podium and good points."

Tom Vialle races at Round 1 of the AMA Motocross Series 2023 in Pala, CA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

In his U.S. debut, Vialle ended up tying Justin Cooper and Vohland for fourth overall, but he claimed the tiebreaker behind a better second moto. “It was a difficult start to the day with 16th in qualifying, though we made some changes to get more comfortable with the conditions,” said Vialle. “First moto, I made some more improvements, and could manage a seventh place in that moto. Second moto, we made positive changes and I felt way better, so was able to get third place. I'm pretty happy with the day and my first National, we made great progression throughout the day between myself and the team – I was a bit sick coming into this round, so overall I’m happy to start my season like this.”

Following a difficult AMA Supercross season, Vohland was happy with a sixth-place overall finish at the opener. "Pretty happy with today,” he said. “It’s always an achievement to end up on the box, even if it was for a moto, so it’s another stepping stone for me. I was really looking to get on the podium overall today, but qualified well, was fast in the first moto, and second moto I felt really good, just a couple of mistakes cost me. I felt I had everything it took today, just tangling with the rider in moto two really hurt, but I’m stoked to be headed to my home race in Hangtown next week and we’ll fight for a podium."

The AMA Pro Motocross Championship stays in California, as the series heads to Hangtown for round 2 on Saturday, June 3.

01 450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish // Points)

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld.,Australia, Honda (1-1 // 50) Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (2-2 // 44) Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Yamaha (3-3 // 40) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (5-4 // 34) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (4-5 // 34) Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (6-7 // 29) Grant Harlan, Justin, Texas, Yamaha (9-6 // 27) Jose Butron, Cadiz, Spain, GASGAS (10-8 // 24) Lorenzo Locurcio, Valencia, Venezuela, GASGAS (7-11 // 24) Fredrik Noren, Lidköping, Sweden, Suzuki (13-9 // 20)

02 450 Class Championship Standings (Round 1 of 11)

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld.,Australia, Honda - 50 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda - 44 Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Yamaha - 40 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM - 34 Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM - 34 Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki - 29 Grant Harlan, Justin, Texas, Yamaha - 27 Jose Butron, Cadiz, Spain, GASGAS - 24 Lorenzo Locurcio, Valencia, Venezuela, GASGAS - 24 Fredrik Noren, Lidköping, Sweden, Suzuki - 20

03 250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finishes // Points)

Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld.,Australia, Honda (3-1 // 45) Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (6-2 // 37) RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (1-11 // 35) Tom Vialle, Avignon, France, KTM (7-3 // 34) Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (5-4 // 34) Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM (2-9 // 34) Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki (4-6 // 33) Guillem Farres, Balsareny, Spain, Yamaha (8-5 // 29) Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (10-7 // 25) Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Kawasaki (11-8 // 23)

04 250 Class Championship Standings (Round 1 of 11)

Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld.,Australia, Honda - 45 Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha - 37 RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna - 35 Tom Vialle, Avignon, France, KTM - 34 Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha - 34 Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM - 34 Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki - 33 Guillem Farres, Balsareny, Spain, Yamaha - 29 Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha - 25 Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Kawasaki - 23