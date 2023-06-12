AMA Pro Motocross recap round 3: Jett & Hunter Lawrence take Thunder Valley

There doesn’t seem to be anything that can slow down Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The 450 Class rookie had been flawless through two rounds , winning all four motos , topping every qualifying session and leading every lap. Would it remain the same as the series left California for the first time and headed to Thunder Valley in Colorado?

Jett Lawrence at Round 3 of the AMA Motocross Series at Thunder Valley MX © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

The only blemish Jett made at the third round occurred in the first 450 qualifying session when he clipped a flashing light display on the side of the track when he scrubbed a small uphill double. He smashed his right hand and needed to pull off the track. Despite the incident, he would eventually keep going and ended up topping the first qualifying session and then kept it rolling to earn his third straight pole position.

It was much the same in the motos. He shot to the lead in the first moto, pulled a more than 10 second gap over Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb by lap 11 and went on to win the moto by a commanding 31.6 seconds. There was no stopping Jett in the second moto either. Like clockwork, he took an early lead, cruised out to a more than five second lead by lap 3 and went on to win the moto by more than 10 seconds. Through three rounds, he’s grabbed four of six holeshots, led all 92 laps and gone six-for-six in moto wins.

Jett Lawrence at Round 3 of the AMA Motocross Series at Thunder Valley MX © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“It was an awesome day here,” said Lawrence. “I got an even better start that second moto. The track, I couldn’t quite push as much or go as fast as I went in the first moto. The track was a little greasy, especially when the rain started to come. So, I went back to maintaining again, but it was a fun day. I’m pumped.”

It was a banner day for the Red Bull KTM team. After tangling with Dylan Ferrandis in the first 450 moto, Aaron Plessinger came all the way back to fourth place. In the second moto, Plessinger was on fire early, coming from a fifth place start to take over second by the fourth lap. Behind 4-2 motos he grabbed second overall behind Jett.

Aaron Plessinger at Round 3 of the AMA Motocross Series at Thunder Valley © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“I hated that happened in the first moto,” said Plessinger. “Mine and Dylan’s lines just came together. It was just a racing incident and I hate that it happened. That one hurt. He hit me pretty hard, and it was tough. I got roosted so bad. I took a couple rocks to the hands, so I had Jader [Jade Dungey, mechanic] put the handguards on and we ripped that second moto. Coop was putting up a battle and so was Dylan, and man Ty Masterpool was riding so good today. He kept me honest in that first moto and same with the end of that second moto. He was on rails. I could hear these fans every single lap and that’s what kept me going. I was sore in that second moto, but it was a good ride. I didn’t manage to stay off the ground, but we ended up on the podium. It’s not first but we’ll definitely take it. First podium of the season and I’m looking forward to getting a lot more of these.”

Despite falling back to fifth in the second moto, Plessinger’s teammate Cooper Webb grabbed his second consecutive overall podium, edging out Adam Cianciarulo by three points.

Cooper Webb at Round 3 of the AMA Motocross Series at Thunder Valley MX © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“It was definitely a struggle that moto [Moto 2],” said Webb. “We did the best we could, and we fought hard. I’m happy, man. To be on the podium again is great. It’s not easy to be up here, obviously there’s a lot of things happening, but it feels good to be up here. I definitely struggled that moto but now we’re headed east and hopefully we can get some momentum going, get a little better, and get a little stronger.”

While he hasn’t been able to match the gaudy numbers his brother Jett is putting up in the 450 Class, Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence has been perfect through two rounds in the 250 Class, winning both overalls and building a 10-point lead heading into the third round.

The first 250 moto featured one of the biggest first turn pileups we’ve seen in some time, collecting the likes of Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle , Guillem Farres, RJ Hampshire and Jo Shimoda among others. Up front it was Haiden Deegan with the early lead, but he went down on the first lap, which let his Star Racing teammate Justin Cooper take the lead. Akin to his opening motos at the first two rounds, a bad start would cost Hunter. He was the fastest rider on the track for much of the second half of the race but couldn’t make up enough ground on Cooper after starting sixth and took second in the moto.

Cooper Webb at Round 3 of the AMA Motocross Series at Thunder Valley MX © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

It was Cooper again taking the lead in the second moto with Lawrence right on him and it appeared we were ready for the true battle between the title contenders, but then Cooper crashed right at the end of the first lap and Lawrence squeaked by into the lead. Hunter would slowly extend his lead over Levi Kitchen as the moto wore on and took the moto win and overall behind 2-1 motos, his third straight overall to begin the year.

“I just rode my own race,” said Hunter. “I definitely made my life a lot easier getting a better start. I’m stoked. So pumped for Chance [Hymas, who finished third in Moto 2]. That was an awesome ride for him. He’s been putting in a lot of hard work and it’s great for the team. It’s awesome to reward those guys with racing like this. That’s why they work so hard during the week.”

Cooper would come all the way back to fourth in the moto to claim second overall ahead of Kitchen, who grabbed his first overall podium of the year.

Tom Vialle at Round 3 of the AMA Motocross Series at Thunder Valley MX © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

It was a tough day for Vialle. He went down again later in the first moto and was unable to line up for the second moto. According to the Red Bull KTM team he sustained a left wrist injury but is expected to race next weekend.

"I actually felt really good on the track today from the first practice, although unfortunately, I had a crash on the start straight during the first moto, which took down a lot of riders,” said Vialle. “My bike was banged up after that—it was a big crash. I came back from last to around 16th, then with two laps to go I made a mistake and crashed again. I hurt my left wrist, although it's nothing serious, but I was unable to do the second moto after riding the sighting lap. It wasn't really painful, but my wrist felt weak, so we decided to not line up and hopefully I can ride next week at High Point, which is the goal."

As the AMA Pro Motocross Championship heads to High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania on Saturday, June 17, Jett holds a commanding 34-point lead over Dylan Ferrandis in the 450 Class, while Hunter leads the 250 Class by 16 points over Justin Cooper.

Hunter Lawrence at Round 3 of the AMA Motocross Series at Thunder Valley MX © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

01 450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish // Points)

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld.,Australia, Honda (1-1 // 50) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (4-2 // 40) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (2-5 // 38) Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (3-6 // 35) Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Yamaha (7-3 // 34) Ty Masterpool, Fallon, Nev., Kawasaki (5-4 // 34) Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha (6-8 // 28) Grant Harlan, Justin, Texas, Yamaha (8-7 // 27) Fredrik Noren, Lidköping, Sweden, Suzuki (10-10 // 22) Lorenzo Locurcio, Valencia, Venezuela, GASGAS (12-9 // 21)

02 450 Class Championship Standings (Round 3 of 11)

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda - 150 Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Yamaha - 116 Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM - 112 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM - 109 Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki - 98 Lorenzo Locurcio, Valencia, Venezuela, GASGAS - 67 Fredrik Noren, Lidköping, Sweden, Suzuki - 63 Ty Masterpool, Fallon, Nev., Kawasaki - 62 Derek Drake, San Luis Obispo, Calif., Suzuki - 58 Grant Harlan, Justin, Texas, Yamaha - 56

03 250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finishes // Points)

Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld.,Australia, Honda (2-1 // 47) Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (1-4 // 43) Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (5-2 // 38)e Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki (3-8 // 33) Chance Hymas, Pocatello, Idaho, Honda (11-3 // 30) Max Vohland , Sacramento, Calif., KTM (7-5 // 30) Jordon Smith, Belmont, N.C., Yamaha (6-6 // 30) Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (4-9 // 30) RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (8-7 // 22) Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna (10-10 // 22)

04 250 Class Championship Standings (Round 3 of 11)

Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld.,Australia, Honda - 137 Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha - 121 Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha - 110 Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki - 95 RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna - 94 Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha - 88 Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM - 83 Tom Vialle, Avignon, France, KTM - 68 Chance Hymas, Pocatello, Idaho, Honda - 63 Ryder DiFrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki - 63