AMA Pro Motocross round 10 recap: Jett Lawrence nears perfection

One week removed from becoming the eighth different rider in history to capture the 450 Class title in their rookie season, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence entered round 10 of 11 with perfection on his mind. Located just outside the nation’s capital, southern Maryland’s Budds Creek Motocross Park provided maybe Jett’s stiffest test yet as he seeks to become just the third rider in history to complete a perfect season.

Jett Lawrence races at Round 10 at Budds Creek Raceway © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

The opening 450 moto of the day was the first-time all-season Jett had to come from behind for victory. Adam Cianciarulo jumped out to the early lead over Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia running inside the top three early. With the top three settling in, Jett was running outside the top five for much of the early portion of the moto.

Plessinger was first to make a run toward the leader as he chipped away at Cianciarulo before making his way into the lead a little more than eight minutes into the moto. Jett was patient early in the moto before making a charge. Before the halfway point, he moved past Barcia and then made quick work of Cianciarulo to move into second. Plessinger’s lead dwindled to less than a second over Jett with 13 minutes remaining in the moto when Jett seized control of the race and took over the lead for the first time of the afternoon.

Aaron Plessinger races at Round 10 at Budds Creek Raceway © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Jett controlled the second half of the moto as Plessinger and Barcia slipped off the podium late. Jason Anderson and Dylan Ferrandis made late pushes to capture second and third over Plessinger and Barcia.

The second moto was all Jett off the start as he grabbed the holeshot over Cianciarulo and Barcia. Barcia quickly slotted into second, followed by Plessinger in third, while Cianciarulo settled into fourth. Chase Sexton was the rider on the move early, as he quickly moved into second and cut Jett’s lead down to 1.5 seconds around the 20-minute mark. Sexton pushed Jett early but tipped over in a corner and lost touch with the leader.

Late in the moto, Sexton made another charge, erasing Jett’s eight second lead to pull within mere bike lengths off the champion on the final lap. Jett remained mistake free on the final lap and held Sexton at bay to secure his 20th moto win and extend his perfect season.

Jett Lawrence races at Round 10 at Budds Creek Raceway © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“I had a spot where I could see Chase [Sexton] each lap, but then [one lap] I just didn’t see him there,” said Jett. “Then I knew he was closing in. I had a bit of bad luck with lappers, but we got away with it. It was a close one there, but that was good at the end.”

Plessing would round out the moto in third to capture second overall on the day over Anderson, Sexton and Barcia.

“My starts were good today and it’s so much easier to run the pace of those guys when you’re up there from the beginning,” said Plessinger. “Led the first moto for a long time, then tightened up and went to fourth, before the second moto was an all-out battle. I think there were four of us battling for that spot, and I managed to get Justin [Barcia], which gave me some clear track to come home in third. Man, second overall feels great, the fans were awesome, and I’m looking to close this thing out strong next weekend!”

Aaron Plessinger races at Round 10 at Budds Creek Raceway in Mechanicsville © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

With Haiden Deegan’s mechanical last weekend at Unadilla, the 250 Class championship picture was much clearer entering Budds Creek. Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence was in firm control of the title, heading into the 10th round, but it was Deegan in control of the first moto. The rookie jumped out to the lead over Jo Shimoda and Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle . Deegan’s lead reached more than five seconds before a red flag was issued due to a downed rider and the field had to do a full restart out the starting gate for a 15-minute sprint to the finish.

On the restart, Deegan made contact with Vialle and went down. Hunter got a much better start and slotted into second behind leader Jalek Swoll with title rival Justin Cooper in third. With his championship hopes on the line, Cooper made an aggressive pass on Hunter to move into second. Cooper and Hunter would eventually get around Swoll after a tight three rider battle and distanced themselves from third. Hunter closed the gap to within less than a second late, but Cooper was mistake free down the stretch and took a close moto win.

Hunter Lawrence races at Round 10 at Budds Creek Raceway in Mechanicsville © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Austin Forkner was the early leader in the second moto with Hunter and Cooper once again locked at the hips. Hunter made his charge first getting around Forkner for the lead. Although Hunter wasn’t able to sprint away from Cooper, he closed strong to take his seventh moto win of the season, just 1.5 seconds ahead of Cooper at the finish. Hunter’s 2-1 motos edged out Cooper’s 1-2 to claim the overall on the day.

“It’s awesome [to get another win],” said Hunter. “It was a tough day, but a good day at the end. We went out and made it happen. Looking forward to next weekend to try and close this out.”

Cooper would take second overall ahead of Jo Shimoda. “I gave it everything I had today,” said Cooper. “I got into second, but Hunter [Lawrence] was riding really good. I tried to close the gap and got a bit sketchy out there but did everything I could. We’ll see what we can do next weekend.”

With just one round remaining, Hunter holds a 22-point advantage in the championship over Cooper. The final round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place Saturday, August 26th at Ironman.

01 450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish // Points)

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda (1-1 // 50) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (4-3 // 38) Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki (2-5 // 38) Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (9-2, 34) Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS (5-4 // 34) Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Yamaha (3-9 // 32) Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (7-6 // 29) Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha (6-8 // 28) Ty Masterpool, Fallon, Nev., Kawasaki (8-7 // 27) Phil Nicoletti, Cochecton, N.Y., Yamaha (10-11 // 21)

02 450 Class Championship Standings (Round 10 of 11)

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda - 500 Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Yamaha - 379 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM - 350 Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki - 298 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda - 294 Ty Masterpool, Fallon, Nev., Kawasaki - 242 Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha - 228 Fredrik Noren, Lidköping, Sweden, Suzuki - 208 Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki - 171 Grant Harlan, Justin, Texas, Yamaha - 162

03 250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finishes // Points)

Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda (2-1 // 47) Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (1-2 // 47) Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki (7-3 // 34) Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (8-4 // 31) Tom Vialle, Avignon, France, KTM (5-6 // 31) Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna (3-12 // 29) Daxton Bennick, Morganton, N.C., Yamaha (4-11 // 28) Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Kawasaki (12-8 // 22) Julien Beaumer, Lake Havasu City, Ariz., KTM (11-9 // 22) Seth Hammaker, Bainbridge, Pa., Kawasaki (6-14 // 22)

04 250 Class Championship Standings (Round 10 of 11)

Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda - 391 Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha - 369 Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki - 343 Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha - 329 Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha - 308 RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna - 288 Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM - 269 Tom Vialle, Avignon, France, KTM - 264 Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna - 195 Ryder DiFrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki - 181