AMA Pro Motocross round 5 recap: Jett stays perfect at RedBud

Tucked in the rolling hillsides of southwestern Michigan, RedBud is synonymous with the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and Fourth of July weekend. The iconic venue, often referred to as the centerpiece of the championship, celebrated 50 years of hosting a round of the series on Saturday. With a week off in the schedule, round 5 of the championship saw the return of reigning AMA Supercross champion Chase Sexton, in addition to 2018 AMA Supercross champion Jason Anderson. Would either be able to stop Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence , who entered with a perfect 4 and 0 record ?

Round 5 of the AMA Motocross Series at Red Bud Raceway in Buchanan, MI © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Last September, Jett made his 450 debut at the track, captivating fans as he helped lead his home country of Australia to a third place finish at the Motocross of Nations. Ten months later, Jett is on top of the motocross world, as he’d won all eight motos entering the weekend. It was more of the same on Saturday, as Jett grabbed the holeshot in the first moto, built a more than seven second lead by lap 3 and ran away with a 17.9 second victory over his teammate Sexton.

The second moto proved more challenging for Jett. Once again, he charged to the front early and tried to run away. This time he faced a formidable foe in 2021 Pro Motocross 450 champion Dylan Ferrandis, as he cut the gap to less than three seconds at the mid-way point. Jett responded with his fastest lap of the race and pulled away to a nearly 10 second gap late before cruising it home for a 4.8 second win.

Through 10 motos, Jett has been historically dominant. He’s won every moto and overall, grabbed seven of 10 holeshots and led 140 or 156 laps.

Jett Lawrence at Round 5 of the AMA Motocross Series at Red Bud Raceway © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“Another good moto and another good start,” said Jett. “That’s key. [Second moto] I didn’t know Dylan [Ferrandis] was there at first but then I saw my pit board. I looked behind and saw he was right there, so I picked it up. The lappers made it difficult, but it was another good day.”

Ferrandis took second overall ahead of Sexton, who was back in action for the first time since the season opener at Fox Raceway.

“This is a good step in the right direction,” said Ferrandis. “We needed time with the new Yamaha to make it better and the time off helped. We’re improving and that’s good. I was hoping to keep pace with Jett [Lawrence] but he was just too good today.”

“It’s nice to be back,” said Sexton. “That was not a good performance out of me. It was kind of embarrassing and I’ve got to be better. We’ve still got some work to do but I’m looking forward to getting back to the level I know I’m capable of. It’s going to be fun the rest of the season.”

Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb was ruled out of the race earlier in the week due to a practice crash. The team said Webb was “banged up” from the incident and would miss round 5. A return date has not been announced.

Hunter Lawrence at Round 5 of the AMA Motocross Series at Red Bud Raceway © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Similar to his younger brother Jett, Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence entered round 5 with a perfect overall record. The only blemish on his resume coming in the first motos. Determined to clean up his starts, Hunter grabbed the early race lead in the first 250 moto and never looked back as he cruised to a more than 13 second win to take his fifth moto win of the season, but his maiden moto one win of the year. Rookie Haiden Deegan and RJ Hampshire rounded out the moto podium.

Disaster struck for Hunter on the start of the second 250 moto. Hunter and Jett Reynolds locked bars on the start and both went down in a heap, causing a huge pileup. The championship leader was on his knees and clearly in pain. After some time, he was loaded onto the medical cart and taken to Alpinestars Mobile Medical semi for evaluation.

Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom was interviewed on the TV broadcast and stated that Hunter was banged up (his right arm and his ribs) from the crash but did not suffer any broken bones or significant injuries.

Hunter Lawrence at Round 5 of the AMA Motocross Series at Red Bud Raceway © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“Looks like we avoided major injury,” he said. “Looks like he’s going to be okay. Pretty big hit to right arm and that kind of scared him, but already starting to feel better.”

Hunter wrote the following on Instagram Sunday: “Sometimes you’re the hammer sometimes you’re the nail. See you all at Southwick.”

With Hunter out for the second moto, the overall was wide open. Out front it was Levi Kitchen leading his Yamaha teammate Deegan with a hard charging Tom Vialle coming through the pack. Kitchen would lead every lap of the moto to take an 8.9 second win over Red Bull KTM’s Vialle. Deegan would finish third to claim his first career overall. Kitchen and Justin Cooper rounded out the overall podium.

Tom Vialle races at Round 5 of the AMA Motocross Series at Red Bud Raceway © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“This is awesome. I knew that consistency would pay off,” said Deegan. “I’m glad to put America on top at least once this season. This team knows I have a shot at this championship, and they know I have the heart and determination and I can’t thank them enough for all the support they’ve given me.”

“The first moto was bad on my part,” said Kitchen. “I got a bad start, so I lined up on the far inside for moto two. It was a gamble and it paid off. I got by Haiden [Deegan] off the start and then was able to ride my own race. It feels awesome and I’m looking forward to the races coming up."

After colliding with Ryder DiFrancesco while battling for third in the first moto, Vialle took fourth overall with a runner-up finish in the second moto.

Tom Vialle races at Round 5 of the AMA Motocross Series at Red Bud Raceway © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“Another weekend finished here at RedBud, where I had some difficulties in the first moto with a couple of crashes and could only finish in ninth,” said Vialle. “Second moto was again way better, I finished second in that moto after some good fights, so lots of positives again, and now we’ll go back to Florida this week to get as prepared as possible for the next race in the sand at Southwick.”

Despite scoring zero points in the second moto, Hunter still maintains an 11-point lead in the 250 championship over Deegan. Meanwhile, Jett holds a massive 57-point lead in the 450 Class after just five rounds. Round 6 of the series takes place Saturday, July 8 at Southwick.

01 450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish // Points)

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda (1-1 // 50) 2. Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Yamaha (3-2 // 42) 3. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (2-3, 42) 4. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (4-4 // 36) 5. Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki (5-7 // 30) 6. Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha (9-5 // 28) 7. Fredrik Noren, Lidköping, Sweden, Suzuki (7-8 // 27) 8. Phil Nicoletti, Cochecton, N.Y., Yamaha (10-9 // 23) 9. Jose Butron, Cadiz, Spain, GASGAS (11-10 // 21) 10. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (31-6 // 15)

02 450 Class Championship Standings (Round 5 of 11)

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda - 250 2. Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Yamaha - 193 3. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM - 174 4. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki - 149 5. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM - 147 6. Fredrik Noren, Lidköping, Sweden, Suzuki - 108 7. Ty Masterpool, Fallon, Nev., Kawasaki - 107 8. Lorenzo Locurcio, Valencia, Venezuela, GASGAS - 98 9. Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha - 91 10. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 86

03 250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finishes // Points)

Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (2-3 // 42) 2 Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (7-1 // 39) 3. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (4-4 // 31) 4. Tom Vialle, Avignon, France, KTM (9-2 // 34) 5. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (3-7 // 34) 6. Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM (6-6 // 30) 7. Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki (8-5 // 29) 8. Seth Hammaker, Bainbridge, Pa., Kawasaki (5-10 // 27) 9. Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda (1-40 // 25) 10. Daxton Bennick, Morganton, N.C., Yamaha (10-9 // 23)

04 250 Class Championship Standings (Round 5 of 11)

Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda - 200 2. Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha - 189 3. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna - 167 4. Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki – 158 5. Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha – 154 6. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 152 7. Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM – 137 8. Tom Vialle, Avignon, France, KTM – 134 9. Ryder DiFrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki – 106 10. Chance Hymas, Pocatello, Idaho, Honda - 92