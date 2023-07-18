AMA Pro Motocross round 7 recap: Hunter Lawrence reclaims red plate

Through the opening six rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence had put together an historic season . One match only by a few in history. A perfect 12-0 on the season, Lawrence’s rookie season has reached a near forgone conclusion that he would claim the 450 title in his maiden season. The only question remaining is: will he become just the third in history to put together a perfect season?

Jett Lawrence races at Round 7 of the AMA Motocross Series at © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Spring Creek in Millville, Minnesota, was site of round 7 of 11 of the championship and Jett showed why he’s the rider to beat in the first qualifying season, topping the charts four seconds faster than anyone else. His teammate Chase Sexton found an extra gear in the second session, but he was still a second off Jett as the rookie was the fastest qualifier for the seventh straight time.

In the opening moto, it was once again Jett out to the early lead after making an opening lap pass on Adam Cianciarulo. Sexton would fall from third early in the race but quickly remounted and began his impressive charge to the front. Within four laps, Sexton had made his way into second but had around seven seconds to make up on Jett.

For one of the few times all season, Jett wasn’t able to pull away as Sexton closed the gap to within less than a second by lap 8. Jett’s gap never reached more than three seconds over the next eight laps, as Sexton applied heavy pressure throughout the race. Sexton’s chances at the win fizzled late when he was caught out by a lapped rider at the bottom of Mt. Martin that ended the battle. He crashed for the second time late in the race and Jett went on to his 13th straight moto win.

Jett Lawrence races at Round 7 of the AMA Motocross Series © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Sexton rocked out of the gate in the second moto for the early lead, but once again Jett had the advantage early and took over the lead on the opening lap. It was a tight battle on the opening few laps, but it was a mistake from Sexton again that would allow Jett to get away. Sexton crashed for the third time on the day and wasn’t able to remount a charge as Jett won the moto by just over 16 seconds to begin the season a perfect 14-0.

“The second one he got the start on me,” said Jett of Sexton’s early lead in the second moto. “We were battling for the first couple of turns, I was in second and said, ‘Okay this is going to be an all-out battle.’ Then he slid out. I’m not mad about it [laughs], made it a little easier on myself. Looking forward to Washougal, my first race there on a 450.”

Round 7 of the AMA Motocross Series at Spring Creek Raceway © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Despite his mistakes, Sexton still took second overall behind 2-2 motos ahead of Dylan Ferrandis. “I got on the gas too hard,” said Sexton of his second moto mistake. “I was in that soft stuff, and I expected to get traction…I did not get traction. Then I was in second, he made a big mistake and I thought he was going to go down, but he didn’t go down, but I was right behind him and in the roost, I could not see at all, and I ended up going down. I just went over the rut. My riding is getting better, just a few mistakes. I’m not going to quit and I’m going to throw everything I have at it. Washougal is my style, and I’m looking forward to more battles. You live and you learn.”

For the first time all season, Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence was without the red plate in the 250 Class. Back-to-back DNFs at RedBud and Southwick saw Hunter lose the points lead to rookie Haiden Deegan. And following an 11th place start in the first 250 moto at Spring Creek, early on it looked like he might lose even more points.

Faced with making his way through all the top title contenders, Hunter began his methodical march toward the front. By lap 6, he’d already made his way around the likes of Justin Cooper, RJ Hampshire, Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle , Deegan and more and was into second place. He then stalked the leader Jo Shimoda before finally making the pass for the lead with two laps to go to claim his fifth moto win on the season.

Tom Vialle at Round 7 of the AMA Motocross Series at Spring Creek Raceway © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Hunter’s day got much easier in the second moto. He got a good start, made the early pass on Levi Kitchen for the lead and took off. Out front by himself, it looked like he had a perfect 1-1 day in the bag until two laps to go when he crashed in the back tabletops handing the lead and eventually the moto win over to Justin Cooper. It was a strange moment for Hunter, who had otherwise been perfect on the day. Still, his 1-2 scores were good enough for the overall and enough for him to retake the points lead from Deegan.

“It was a good day, but obviously second moto, feeling a little bit tired and I think I had four lappers in front of me,” said Hunter. “They’ve got their own stuff going on, as I do, just last-minute split decision to miss them, and I just pushed the front up the face of that wall jump. Wasn’t ideal, and it kind of took me a bit to get up. Almost winded myself a little bit, and then I was trying to see where third place was, I didn’t know where Jo was, so I kind of had to dig a bit again! So, it was close, but all in all a pretty good day.”

Hunter Lawrence races at Round 7 of the AMA Motocross Series © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Cooper took second overall on the day ahead of Shimoda. "First moto, I just couldn’t go,” said Cooper. “I was just going through the motions, and it was frustrating. I really had to kick my butt into gear for the second moto. I feel like I’m still recovering from Southwick! I just put so much out there, and I’m still recovering. But that’s no excuse, you’ve got to show up every Saturday, no matter how you’re feeling. Just a pretty poor performance in the first moto, but hey, we got gifted second moto, so we’ll take that.”

The AMA Pro Motocross Championship heads to the Pacific Northwest and Washougal for round 8 on Saturday, July 22. Jett will take a commanding 81 points lead into the event, while Hunter has already built his lead back up to 13 in the 250 Class.

01 450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish // Points)

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda (1-1 // 50) Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (2-2, 44) Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Yamaha (5-3 // 36) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (4-4 // 36) Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (7-5 // 30) Ty Masterpool, Fallon, Nev., Kawasaki (8-6 // 28) Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha (6-8 // 28) Grant Harlan, Justin, Texas, Yamaha (9-7 // 26) Fredrik Noren, Lidköping, Sweden, Suzuki (10-9 // 23) Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki (3-38 // 20)

02 450 Class Championship Standings (Round 7 of 11)

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda - 350 Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Yamaha - 269 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM - 246 Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki - 206 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda - 174 Ty Masterpool, Fallon, Nev., Kawasaki - 162 Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM - 147 Fredrik Noren, Lidköping, Sweden, Suzuki - 147 Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha - 146 Grant Harlan, Justin, Texas, Yamaha - 116

03 250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finishes // Points)

Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda (1-2 // 47) Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (4-1 // 43) Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki (2-3 // 42) RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (3-6 // 35) Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (7-4 // 32) Tom Vialle, Avignon, France, KTM (6-5 // 31) Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (5-8 // 29) Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM (10-7 // 25) Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (11-9 // 22) Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna (8-14 // 20)

04 250 Class Championship Standings (Round 7 of 11)

Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda - 260 Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha - 247 RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna - 240 Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki - 240 Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha - 239 Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha - 214 Tom Vialle, Avignon, France, KTM - 210 Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM - 190 Ryder DiFrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki - 137 Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna - 130