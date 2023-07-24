AMA Pro Motocross round 8 recap: Jett Lawrence extends streak in PNW

Tucked away within a forest of evergreen trees, Washougal MX Park is the most scenic track on the AMA Pro Motocross schedule. Riders carve in and out of trees and up Horsepower Hill on a track that requires precision and patience. Entering round 8 of 11 with a perfect record, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence hasn’t always been a fan of the Pacific Northwest venue. “It’s a hard one because racing it kind of sucks. If you get a good start, it’s sick. But, if you get a bad start, my gosh,” he said in the post-race press conference following round 7 at Spring Creek .

Jett Lawrence races at Round 8 at Washougal MX Raceway © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

A track that seemingly favors his Honda HRC teammate, Chase Sexton, if Jett’s streak were to end, many assumed it would be here. In the first 450 moto, Dylan Ferrandis grabbed the holeshot with Jett and Sexton in tow. While he wasn’t able to quickly shoot to the front, Jett eventually made his way into the lead on lap 3 and went on to cruise to an easy 7.9 second win over Sexton.

After a gate malfunction prompted a restart in the second moto, it was Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger out front early, with Lawrence in second and Sexton close behind in third. On a slick track that requires patience, Jett sat behind Plessinger for the opening three laps before making a pass stick for the lead. Sexton pushed into second shortly after and offered Jett his toughest test of the season as he closed the gap to within a second by lap 6. All season, any time a challenge had come his way, Jett responded quickly and assertively. Finding another gear to separate himself from the pack. That didn’t happen at Washougal.

Aaron Plessinger races at Round 8 at Washougal MX Raceway © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Lap after lap Sexton hounded Jett, the gap never getting above a couple seconds. Every time Jett attempted to distance himself, Sexton was there to reapply pressure. With just a few laps remaining, Jett was left clinging to a 1.4 second lead. With few chances left, Sexton upped the pace again to get even closer. Then, in a turn, Sexton stalled his motorcycle and went down ending his chances to stop Jett’s streak.

It was another 1-1 performance for Jett, who is now 16-0 through eight rounds. “It’s a first time for everything you know,” said Jett. “I was just pumped I was able to make my way around Chase at the start [of the second moto]. I was pushing hard because I was like, ‘Ah dammit he got a good start.’ I was kind of down on myself and I was like, ‘I hope he’s feeling it as much as I am now.’ It was a good battle. He ended up going down again and that’s a bummer, but it was good to capitalize on that.”

Sexton was runner-up behind 2-2 finishes. “I was starting to get a little closer toward the later stages of that race,” said Sexton. “I came into that corner and just stalled it and then fell over. It was a good ride for me. I felt like I had good speed, and I could charge and catch him, but I didn’t really know where I was going to get the pass at. The track was a little bit rougher this year than it had been and it was a bit different.”

Jason Anderson went 4-4 to edge out Ferrandis (3-5) and Plessinger (7-3) for the final podium spot.

Aaron Plessinger races at Round 8 at Washougal MX Raceway © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“I was very mad at myself after the first moto—I'm not sure what I was doing! Then I came back, thought about what it was that I did wrong, and how I could fix it, which started with a holeshot in the second moto,” said Plessinger. “It was a really, really good second moto, I led a few laps, then tried to latch on to Chase [Sexton] and Jett [Lawrence] there, but they're riding fast at the moment. I was able to hold on for third, and my final few laps were strong, which was a really good end to my day."

Following back-to-back DNFs at RedBud and Southwick, Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence bounced back at Spring Creek to claim the overall and retake the red plate by 13 points entering round 8 at Washougal. Bad starts have hampered Hunter for much of the season in the first motos. It was much the same in the first 250 moto at Washougal. With title rival Haiden Deegan out front, Hunter was mired around ninth and had to be methodical on a very slick track if he were to make a charge. With Deegan running out to the moto win, it was crucial for Hunter to pick up as many spots as he could and by lap 13 he’d moved around Justin Cooper and into second. It was too little too late to challenge Deegan for the moto win, as the rookie went on to a 2.7 victory over Hunter and Cooper.

Hunter Lawrence races at Round 8 at Washougal MX Raceway © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Similar set of circumstances for Hunter in moto two, as the Yamaha trio of Cooper, Levi Kitchen and Deegan led early with Hunter stuck around eighth. This time, he made quick passes and was able to climb to the back of Deegan and Kitchen by lap 3. Hunter was pushing the pace when with 19 minutes plus two to go, he lost the front and slid out which dropped him back to fifth. Up front, Deegan was making his charge for the lead. Late in the race, he found another gear and was putting in lap times up to five seconds faster than Cooper. By lap 13, he took his first lead of the race and quickly opened up a more than 10 second gap en route to a 1-1 performance and the overall.

“Those last few laps, I’m like, ‘I’m putting my heart into this thing baby,’” said Deegan. “Man, it’s nerve wracking. I’m sure it’s nerve wracking for Hunter too. He’s supposed to be winning these things. I’m glad I can put the American up front for all the fans.”

Hunter was able to come back to fourth in the second moto but took third overall behind Cooper.

Hunter Lawrence races at Round 8 at Washougal MX Raceway © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“Tough day in the office,” said Hunter. “The shadows are tough but it’s the same every year and I just have got to be better. It’s tough, it’s very tough on this track if you don’t get a great start. So, we’ll go back, get to work, and come out swinging for the last three.”

With just three rounds left in the championship, Hunter holds a slim three-point lead over Deegan in the 250 Class. Meanwhile, Jett has a 95-point advantage in the 450 Class and has a chance to clinch the title when AMA Pro Motocross resumes at Unadilla on Saturday, August 12.

01 450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish // Points)

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda (1-1 // 50) Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (2-2, 44) Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki (4-4 // 36) Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Yamaha (3-5 // 36) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (7-3 // 34) Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (5-7 // 30) Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha (8-6 // 28) Ty Masterpool, Fallon, Nev., Kawasaki (6-8 // 28) Phil Nicoletti, Cochecton, N.Y., Yamaha (11-9 // 22) Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Kawasaki (10-10 // 22)

02 450 Class Championship Standings (Round 8 of 11)

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda - 400 Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Yamaha - 305 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM - 280 Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki - 236 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda - 218 Ty Masterpool, Fallon, Nev., Kawasaki - 190 Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha - 174 Fredrik Noren, Lidköping, Sweden, Suzuki - 169 Cooper Webb , Newport, N.C., KTM - 147 Jose Butron, Cadiz, Spain, GASGAS - 132

03 250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finishes // Points)

Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (1-1 // 50) Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (3-2 // 42) Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda (2-4 // 40) RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (4-5 // 34) Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (8-3 // 33) Seth Hammaker, Bainbridge, Pa., Kawasaki (7-6 // 29) Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki (6-7 // 29) Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM (5-8 // 29) Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Kawasaki (9-9 // 24) Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS (12-11 // 19)

04 250 Class Championship Standings (Round 8 of 11)

Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda - 300 Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha - 297 Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha - 281 RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna - 274 Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki - 269 Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha - 247 Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM - 219 Tom Vialle, Avignon, France, KTM - 210 Ryder DiFrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki - 146 Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna - 144