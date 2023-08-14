AMA Pro Motocross round 9 recap: Jett clinches 450 title his rookie season

Following a two-week break in the schedule, the AMA Pro Motocross Championship returned for round 9 of 11 at Unadilla. The rocky circuit located in New Berlin, New York, is soaked in history. The track first began hosting international events during the formative days of the sport in the late 1960's and was the site of the first FIM Motocross of Nations held in the U.S. Saturday provided another chance for fans to witness history as Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence was looking to clinch the 450 Championship two rounds early as he held an imposing 95-point lead over Dylan Ferrandis entering the day.

As has been the case most of the season, Jett rounded the first turn of the first moto with the lead. The opening moto was a challenge for the rookie, though, as Chase Sexton provided immense pressure on the opening laps. Jett’s lead never reached more than three seconds as Sexton was seeking his first moto win of the season. With around 17 minutes to go, Sexton made a hard push to the lead and the two made slight contact in a right-hand turn when they both picked the same line. It stalled Sexton momentarily and gave Jett the breathing room he needed. Although Ferrandis made a late charge to cut the lead down to less than two seconds, Jett held on to lead every lap of the moto and claim the win.

Seeking to clinch his first career 450 title in his maiden season, Jett was out to the early lead once again in moto two. With Ferrandis having an issue with his holeshot device off the start and buried in the pack, Jett had the opening he needed to clinch the title. And he took advantage, leading all 15 laps en route to a nine second win over Sexton.

With Ferrandis finishing third, it was enough for Jett to clinch early, as his 103-point gap is now unbeatable with just 100 points available.

It was an historic moment for the just turned 20-year-old who made his pro debut at Unadilla back in August 2019 as a fresh faced 16-year-old. He finished 21-8 for 13th overall on that day and now, four years later, he’s the 450 Pro Motocross Champion as a rookie.

“It's an unreal opportunity," said Jett. "Like Hunter [Lawrence] said when he won his championship, I haven't even dreamed of this, because we never thought it was possible to be where we are today. To do it like this, being undefeated so far, it's very emotional for me, with all the hard times we've gone through, and the hard work. That whole [second moto], I was keeping it together and just pushing, pushing, pushing. Then as soon as I went over the finish line, the emotions came out. I've got to send a huge thank you to my mechanic, Christien Ducharme, we're like family now. My manager Lucas [Mirtl], is awesome, and my family—everyone who has been behind me. HRC Honda took a risk with taking us in after 2020, and I'm glad I'm able to repay the favor."

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas’ Justin Barcia made his Pro Motocross season debut at his home venue, but it was a race he’d rather forget. Barcia was involved in a first turn pileup in the first moto and wasn’t able to finish due to bike issues. He crashed in the second moto as well and went 40-14 for 19th overall.

“Unfortunately, I got in a first-turn pile-up, and damaged my bike pretty bad,” he said. “I tried to do a few laps but I ended up crashing again and had to pull her in and go back to the semi. So that was a shame for the first moto, not really the race I wanted coming back. In the second moto I had the far outside gate pick. I got off to a good jump, but pretty much had nowhere to go in the tight Unadilla first corner so I was pretty buried. I was charging through the third corner and got in another little pile-up and ended up going down.”

With Jett running away with the 450 championship, his brother, Hunter Lawrence , was locked in a tight title chase with rookie Haiden Deegan. The Honda HRC veteran was clinging to a three-point lead in the championship heading into Unadilla.

It didn’t look good for Hunter early in the first moto as he was buried around ninth off the start while Deegan was inside the top five. Hunter sensed the urgency and made moves quickly. By lap four, he already made his way past Deegan and was inside the top five, just seconds behind leader Levi Kitchen.

Late in the moto, with Hunter making a charge toward the lead, Deegan found his rhythm and latched onto the points leader. The duo moved to second and third respectively with only a few laps remaining and were tracking down Kitchen. Deegan’s bike began sputtering some near the midpoint of the moto, but he was still making up ground on the leader until three-fourths the way through the 13th lap when his bike and championship hopes came to halt. His bike gave way, and he was unofficially scored 38th after completing 12 full laps and earned zero championship points. Kitchen went on to win the moto over Hunter, but the swing in the championship was massive for Lawrence.

The second moto belonged to Justin Cooper. The New York native took the early lead from Ryder DiFrancesco and opened a more than 10 second gap by lap 9. Behind Cooper, the championship was turning toward Hunter once again, as Deegan got a terrible start and could only work to 10th at the end of the moto. Hunter meanwhile held off a hard charging Jo Shimoda late in the moto to finish second and take the overall behind 2-2 scores. The three-point advantage Hunter had starting the day quickly turned into a 22-point advantage over Cooper by the end of the day. After 38-10 finishes, Deegan now sits fourth in points, 36 behind Hunter with just two rounds remaining.

“I knew where he was, he was about three/three-and-a-half seconds [back],” said Hunter on Shimoda’s charge in the second moto. “It was the corner before the mechanics’ lane. I made a mistake and got squirrelly and didn’t get that step-up. And then the gap pretty much went to nothing, so that’s kinda how he got super close. I’m like, ‘All right, we gotta execute a good lap.’ So yeah, it was good.”

Red Bull KTM’s Max Vohland went 4-6 for fifth overall on the day to capture his first top five finish of the season.

“I’ve always liked Unadilla and I feel like it suits my style,” he said. “I got off to a good start in moto one, inside the top five, and just felt like I had a good flow going. I tried to chase down Levi [Kitchen] for the lead but ended with a couple mistakes and finished fourth. Second moto, rode well again, I just didn’t get off to a great start after the restart. Fought my way into sixth and then ran out of tear-offs, so that’s where my charge ended and finished the day with fifth overall.”

Just two rounds remain in the championship as the series heads to Budds Creek Saturday, August 19.

01 450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish // Points)

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda (1-1 // 50) Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (3-2, 42) Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Yamaha (2-3 // 42) Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (4-6 // 33) Aaron Plessinger , Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (5-5 // 32) Harri Kullas, Estonia, Yamaha (7-7 // 28) Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha (6-10 // 26) Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki (14-4 // 25) Ty Masterpool, Fallon, Nev., Kawasaki (9-8 // 25) Fredrik Noren, Lidköping, Sweden, Suzuki (13-9 // 20)

02 450 Class Championship Standings (Round 9 of 11)

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda - 450 Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Yamaha - 347 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM - 312 Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki - 269 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda - 260 Ty Masterpool, Fallon, Nev., Kawasaki - 215 Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha - 200 Fredrik Noren, Lidköping, Sweden, Suzuki - 189 Cooper Webb , Newport, N.C., KTM - 147 Jose Butron, Cadiz, Spain, GASGAS - 138

03 250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finishes // Points)

Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda (2-2 // 44) Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (1-4 // 43) Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (5-1 // 41) Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki (3-3 // 40) Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM (4-6 // 33) Tom Vialle , Avignon, France, KTM (8-7 // 27) Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna (6-14 // 22) Ryder DiFrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki (9-12 // 21) Daxton Bennick, Morganton, N.C., Yamaha (14-9 // 19) Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS (12-11 // 19)

04 250 Class Championship Standings (Round 9 of 11)

Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda - 344 Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha - 322 Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki - 309 Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha - 308 Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha - 290 RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna - 288 Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM - 252 Tom Vialle, Avignon, France, KTM - 237 Ryder DiFrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki - 167 Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna - 166