The battle for the Supercross crown heats up in Anaheim

The 2022 AMA Supercross series returned to Angel Stadium, Anaheim, USA, last weekend and it didn't disappoint. Fans got a new winner in the 450SX Class, as well as the duel they'd been hoping for in the 250SX Class.

Cooper Webb leans back © Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool

In the 450SX Class at Round Four of the 2022 AMA Supercross series, Red Bull KTM’s Ken Roczen made an early jump to the lead in the main event, but he was taken down by Jason Anderson in the sand section shortly after. This allowed Anderson to pass into the lead, before grabbing too much front brake and nearly stalling his bike. Eli Tomac took full advantage of this mistake and got around Anderson for the main event win, breaking his seven-round slump. As the fireworks flew in the 450SX class it would end up being Tomac with the win, Anderson in second, and Chase Sexton rounding out the podium.

Ken Roczen was taken down in the sand © Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool

In the 250SX Class, fans got the all-out brawl they were hoping for. With a win for Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GasGas rider Michael Mosiman in Heat One and current points leader Christian Craig in Heat Two, it was clear that a battle was brewing.

As the gate dropped on the 250 main event, it was Vince Friese to the early lead with Mosiman close in toe. Mosiman waited behind Friese for quite some time in his heat, however he learned from his mistakes and made quick work of Friese in the main event. Craig was on the charge though with whoop speed that couldn't be denied.

San Diego Supercross 2022 Michael Mosiman Jump © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Craig made his way around Mosiman as the main event proceeded. While Mosiman had multiple chances to take Craig out, his clean racing tactics earned the respect of many in the paddock, as he crossed the finish line in second place.

In third place was Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence . Lawrence once again made a push to the podium and his lap times and late-race charges in the main events have been outstanding this year. His starts and opening laps have been making the weekends tough, though. While we don’t want to sound like a broken record, if Lawrence can grab the lead and sprint on the opening lap of the main event next weekend, he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.

With Tomac’s win in the 450SX Class that makes four races and four new winners for the 450SX Class so far. In the 250SX Class, we’ve seen some more consistency in winners, but Mosiman and Lawrence are coming to change that sooner rather than later. Buckle up Supercross fans, because Round Five of the 2022 AMA Supercross season in Glendale is sure to be a nail-biter!

450SX Class results

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda Dylan Ferrandis, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha Malcolm Stewart, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM Dean Wilson, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna Shane McElrath, Oakland, Fla., KTM

250SX Class results

Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha Michael Mosiman, Minneaola, Fla., GASGAS Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha Jalek Swoll, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna Carson Brown, Ravensdale, Wash., KTM Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Suzuki Robbie Wageman, Newhall, Calif., Yamaha Derek Kelley, Riverside, Calif., KTM