AMA Supercross round 10 recap: Hunter rolls in Motown

Separated by just one point, all eyes were on Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac as the AMA Supercross Championship headed to Detroit, Michigan, for round 10 of the championship. In a title chase that has been chock full of shocking moments and surprises , the series offered up another one inside Ford Field.

Since joining Red Bull KTM in 2022, Aaron Plessinger has certainly had his bright spots, highlighted by a second-place finish in Oakland a year ago. Yet, many were wondering if, and when, they’d see a breakout performance from the Ohio native. They got it in Detroit.

Aaron Plessinger at Round 10 of the AMA Supercross Series in Detroit, MI © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

After finishing second to Chase Sexton in his heat race, Plessinger took the early lead in the 450 main event after passing Adam Cianciarulo in the whoop section. Once in the lead, Plessinger started to click off laps and opened a more than six second gap ahead of a freight train that included Tomac, Webb, Sexton, Justin Barcia and Ken Roczen .

While everyone was swapping positions behind him, Plessinger remained calm and steady as the race entered the latter stages. With just two laps to go, Plessinger held just over a four second lead and just needed to get to the checkers. As we’ve seen over and over in 2023, though, even the slightest mistakes can cost a rider.

Just three turns from receiving the white flag, Plessinger went to jump off the single-table-single when his right foot caught the dirt and ripped him off the back of his machine. Plessinger had no chance of saving it so he let go, tucked, and slammed into the face of the single after the tabletop.

Aaron Plessinger at Round 10 of the AMA Supercross Series in Detroit, MI © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

It was a hard slam and an even more heartbreaking loss for the Red Bull KTM rider, who would eventually cross the finish line in 13th. After the race, Plessinger gave an emotional interview with TY analyst Jason Thomas.

"That one hurts, that one hurts a lot,” said Plessinger. “I was riding so good and, man, I didn't stand up in that rut the whole moto. I sat down and put my foot out... the one time I think it's alright to stand up, it catches my foot and rips me right off the bike. I couldn't believe it, flying through the air like that and I just tried to tuck, because it was a hard hit. You know, get back up on the saddle and I'll get back up there in Seattle. I love it there, so don't count me out, I'm not done yet. I was riding so good, I'm so proud of my riding and I love these fans. I could hear them the whole way! You know, it happens, we'll be back with a vengeance. My starts are good, I'm good, my fitness is good... I've just gotta stay on the bike next time. Thank you to the fans, I wish I could have won it, but we'll get them next year!"

Sexton, who himself has had wins ripped away from him this year, would take advantage of the Plessinger mistake to claim his second victory of the season. Following the race, Sexton was penalized seven points for jumping on a red cross flag. Instead of receiving 26 championship points, he was awarded 19.

“There’s nothing I can really say, they are pretty much going to do whatever they want,” Sexton told the media following the race. “At this point, I feel like I’m in the right. Dean [Wilson] was down … he was on his bike and riding away. I rolled the double, the first one, then I jumped the second one where nobody was down. I was a little bit confused on what to do, but at the end of the day they are going to make their decisions.”

Cooper Webb at Round 10 of the AMA Supercross Series in Detroit, MI © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Webb was steady once again and finished runner-up to Sexton to extend his championship lead, as Tomac finished third.

“There were a lot of battles going on for sure,” Webb said. “Aaron pulled the holeshot and was gone, but AC was there in the mix at first, between me, Bam and Eli and Chase, there was a train of us going. Eli got around me and I tried to lock on to him, but it was tough. The whoops were super tough to get right every lap. Chase got around all of us. Then we all had to roll the jump and he got a gap, and from then on he rode well, and he held on. But it ended up being a good points night for sure.”

As the series heads to Seattle next Saturday, Webb holds a slim three-point lead over Tomac. Sexton is 17 back following his penalty.

Hunter Lawrence at Round 10 of the AMA Supercross Series in Detroit, MI © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

In the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship, there seems to be no stopping Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence. Behind four wins in five rounds, Lawrence entered the sixth round nearly a full race win ahead of second in the championship.

Detroit was much of the same as Lawrence sprinted out to the early lead and led all 17 laps en route to a more than seven second win.

“It’s cool because I’ve had two healthy years of compounding work,” said Lawrence after the race. “I’ve never really had that. This is my third full supercross season. There were days where it felt like a lifetime away to have it, you know, that flow, that mojo, all that stuff. So, it’s pretty cool.”

Hunter Lawrence at Round 10 of the AMA Supercross Series in Detroit, MI © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

The Star Racing Yamaha duo of Nate Thrasher and Haiden Deegan would round out the podium behind Lawrence. “It’s gonna take a lot [to beat Lawrence], he’s riding really good right now,” said Thrasher. “I feel like I’m riding good, too, but he’s a little bit better in some areas. I feel like I have my areas, too. A better start would help. We have four races coming up and hopefully we can take that championship down to the last round. That’s the goal right now.”

Lawrence holds a 35-point lead in the championship over Thrasher as the Eastern Regional Championship goes on break until returning to Atlanta on April 15.

01 450SX Class Results

Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS Ken Roczen, Mattstedt, Ger., Suzuki Christian Craig, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., KTM Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki Josh Hill, Huntersville, NC, KTM

02 450SX Class Championship Standings

Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (225) Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (222) Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda (208) Ken Roczen, Mattstedt, Ger., Suzuki (182) Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (180) Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (174) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (164) Christian Craig, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna (136) Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki (107) Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., KTM (103)

03 Eastern Regional 250SX Class Results

Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Aus., Honda Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha Haiden Deegan, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha Jeremy Martin, Rochester, Minn., Yamaha Chris Blose, Phoenix, Ariz., Kawasaki Tom Vialle, Avignon, France, KTM Cullin Park, Clermont, Fla., Honda Coty Schock, Dover, Del., Honda Henry Miller, Rochester, Minn., Honda Michael Hicks, Fenton, Mo., Honda

04 Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Aus., (151) Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha (116) Haiden Deegan, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha (111) Jeremy Martin, Rochester, Minn., Yamaha (109) Max Anstie, Newbury, Eng., Honda (104) Jordon Smith, Ochlocknee, Ga., Yamaha (92) Chris Blose, Phoenix, Ariz., Kawasaki (88) Tom Vialle, Avignon, France, KTM (85) Coty Schock, Dover, Del., Honda (72) Cullin Park, Clermont, Fla., Honda (67)