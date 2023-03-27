AMA Supercross round 11 recap: Webb, Tomac locked in title fight

With AMA Supercross past the mid-way point in the championship, every round, every point becomes more pivotal. Separated by just three points, Red Bull KT’s Cooper Webb and Star Racing Yamaha’s Eli Tomac entered round 11 in Seattle, Washington, with a lot at stake. Fighting a neck strain the last two rounds, Tomac knew he needed to stop Webb’s momentum as Chase Sexton was left to claw his way back toward the front after incurring a seven-point penalty in Detroit .

Late race mistakes have hindered Sexton all season long. After winning his second main event of the season last weekend in Detroit, he was hoping his late race lapses were behind him as he once again jumped out to the early lead in the 450 main event. With Sexton out front, Tomac was getting shuffled back through the field as he lost spots to Ken Roczen , Adam Cianciarulo and Webb.

Ken Roczen races at Round 11 of the AMA Supercross Series in Seattle, WA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

As Sexton built just over a two second lead on Roczen, Tomac found his rhythm. Blitzing a tough whoops section, Tomac regrouped and worked his way into second by lap six and began to hound Sexton for the lead. By lap 10, despite Tomac’s advances, Sexton had built his lead to nearly four seconds when it happened again. Out front all alone, Sexton grabbed a handful of front brake, and went over the bars. Just like that, another win gone. He would finish the night in fifth, which puts him 22 points out of the lead.

Tomac was there to take advantage and led the next 13 laps to capture his sixth win on the season. The win was another milestone in Tomac’s career. His victory in Seattle was the 50th of his AMA Supercross career, tying him with James Stewart for second all-time.

“Losing points two weeks in a row, it’s not fun,” said Tomac. “Either way though, we were so close anyway. It’s good to not lose for a third week in a row, it was a good bounce back for us.”

Justin Barcia races at round 11 of the AMA Supercross Series in Seattle, WA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

The fight for second was tight between Webb and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas’ Justin Barcia who found his stride late in the race. Barcia closed the gap in the final stages, but Webb held strong and took a pivotal second place finish.

“I could tell he was riding well and was getting me there at the end,” said Webb. “I was struggling at the end, the track changed quite a bit and some of my lines seemed to go away. I was definitely being a little conservative and then I saw he was catching me, so I had to kind of get going again. I was able to hold him off, it was a good fight.”

Cooper Webb races at round 11 of the AMA Supercross Series in Seattle, WA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Rounding out the podium in third, on his birthday no less, was Barcia. "It feels good for sure, and it’s been about four weeks now since we found a good setting on the bike,” he said. “The bike’s good and I’m able to show my potential out there. I feel strong and obviously the speed is there, which feels awesome, because at the beginning of the season I was barely cracking the top ten in qualifying. That was tough, but mentally I stayed strong and the bike is really good right now. I’m just having fun right now.”

As the series enters its second off-weekend of the season, Tomac and Webb are tied in points, setting up a dramatic fight for the championship with just six rounds remaining.

Off since February 18 in Oakland , the 250SX Western Regional Championship was back in action, and Jett Lawrence was looking to pick up where he left off. The defending 250SX Eastern Regional Champion won three of the first four rounds and entered Seattle with a commanding 20-point lead.

Jett Lawrence races at Round 11 of the AMA Supercross Series in Seattle, WA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

After tangling with title rival Cameron McAdoo in his heat race, Lawrence was looking to bounce back in the 250 main event. But it was Star Racing Yamaha’s Stilez Robertson grabbing the holeshot and leading the opening laps over Lawrence, McAdoo and RJ Hampshire.

By lap five, Lawrence had closed the gap to less than a second when Robertson got crooked in the whoops and went down, resulting in a DNF on the night. Lawrence took advantage of the mistake and led the remaining 14 laps to capture his fifth win in four rounds.

“It was definitely a wild heat race,” said Lawrence. “But thankfully we both came out of it okay. I landed on his [McAdoo’s] bike and thankfully just clipped his foot peg with my butt cheek.

“I never really got my lines down where I could just hit it every time… I was a bit all over the place,” said Lawrence of his main event. “It was just awkward kind of all race, I’d almost say.”

Jett Lawrence races at Round 11 of the AMA Supercross Series in Seattle, WA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

The battle for second was tight between Hampshire and McAdoo, as the two battled back and forth throughout the main event. As the race was drawing to a close Hampshire found himself behind McAdoo on what he thought was the final lap, prompting him to dive in hard and throw his Husqvarna in front of McAdoo in, what he thought, was the final turn of the race. While there was another lap, Hampshire was able to keep just enough ground between himself and McAdoo and put two more points on McAdoo in the championship.

“We went back and forth and closed the gap to the lead a little bit,” said Hampshire. “Then I had two laps that cost me a shot to battle for the lead which was disappointing. But again, I don't take these second-place finishes for granted.”

Behind his win, Lawrence extended his points lead to 23 as the series heads into the off week. AMA Supercross returns for round 12 on April 7 in Glendale, Arizona.

01 450SX Class Results

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda Ken Roczen, Mattstedt, Ger., Suzuki Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki Christian Craig, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., KTM

02 450SX Class Championship Standings

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (248) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (248) Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda (226) Ken Roczen, Mattstedt, Ger., Suzuki (199) Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (199) Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (195) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (180) Christian Craig, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna (150) Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki (122) Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., KTM (116)

03 Western Regional 250SX Class Results

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Aus., Honda RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki Enzo Lopes, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, Yamaha Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Kawasaki Mitchell Oldenburg, Godley, Tex., Honda Cole Thompson, Brigden, Ont., Yamaha

04 Western Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Aus., Honda (127) RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna (104) Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (101) Mitchell Oldenburg, Godley, Tex., Honda (83) Enzo Lopes, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, Yamaha (82) Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (80) Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM (70) Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS (67) Cole Thompson, Brigden, Ont., Yamaha (59) Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Yamaha (53)