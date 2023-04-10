AMA Supercross round 12 recap: Jett finally captures Triple Crown

Eleven rounds into the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship, the points gap between Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb had never been closer as the series traveled to Glendale, Arizona, for round 12. The two former champions were in a tie for points as the series returned from a week off.

The 12th round also marked the third Triple Crown event of the season in which both the 250 and 450 class competed in three races instead of the traditional one race main event. Using a world stage-style scoring system the rider with the lowest finish after three races is determined the winner and awarded regular championship points.

Cooper Webb races at round 12 of the AMA Supercross Series in Glendale, AZ © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

In the first 450 main event of the night, the two championship contenders were 1-2 after the first lap, with Tomac out front. Tomac opened a small gap on the first few laps and that ended up being the difference. Webb continued to close down slowly but the closest it got was just over a second as Webb looked to make a run on the last few laps, but Tomac pulled it back out to 1.5 seconds at the finish.

The second main event saw Chase Sexton take the early lead over a freight train of riders that included Tomac, Ken Roczen , Justin Barcia , Jason Anderson and Webb. While a few positions were swapped between the top 6, no one was able to challenge Sexton, as he cruised to the race win, which meant Tomac entered the final race of the night with a two-point lead.

Round 12 of the AMA Supercross Series at Star Farm Field in Glendale, AZ © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

The final race of the evening saw Tomac nearly grab the holeshot, but it was actually Colt Nichols crossing the line first. Tomac and Barcia both got by Nichols quickly. It was a sprint to the finish for Tomac and Barcia after they moved into first and second as the duo were nearly nose-to-tail for the entire 12 minutes. Unfortunately for Barcia, he couldn’t quite get close enough in the end and Tomac would win the final race, the overall, and take sole possession of points lead. Webb got off to a slow start in the final race and only managed a fourth-place finish, knocking him off the podium.

“The key was the starts for me,” said Tomac. “The way this track raced, it was very important to be up front, as it is every race, but this one in particular. It was really high speed. It was one of the drier, more hard-packed tracks that we’ve had in a long time. My first two Triple Crowns this year were not good at all. I crashed in both those events. I came into the day just focused on trying not to crash in one of these motos.”

Behind 4-1-3 finishes Sexton took home third, followed by Barcia who placed 3-6-2 in the three races.

Justin Barcia at round 12 of the AMA Supercross Series at in Glendale, AZ © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“Definitely more hungry,” said Barcia. “I love a podium. The racing was really good tonight. That last race was really cool. Just charging hard. The bike has been really good the past few weekends. Definitely confidence is up there. Searching for that win for sure, but we got to take steps for sure. I’ll keep taking these podiums, I’m happy with it. But definitely a second would be good and a first would be even better so we’ll keep plugging away and going at it.”

After 12 rounds, Webb now trails Tomac by seven points as the series heads to Atlanta next Saturday for round 13.

"Not the greatest of days, but not particularly bad either,” said Webb. “These Triple Crown races can really swing either way when it comes to points – be really good to you or be costly in points if you let them. In the first race, I rode pretty well and was battling up front for second place, but I just didn’t ride that great in the second and third races, made too many little mistakes and passing was really tough, which cost me the overall podium."

Jett Lawrence at round 12 of the AMA Supercross Series in Glendale, AZ © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

For the 250SX Western Regional Championship, all eyes were on Jett Lawrence entering Glendale as he was looking to capture his first win at a Triple Crown race. He entered the series with a 23-point gap over second place RJ Hampshire.

All day long, it looked like Lawrence had something to prove as he topped qualifying in both sessions. Lawrence then jumped out to the lead in the first 250SX race, but the race was red flagged early when Stilez Robertson and a group of other riders piled up in the split lane rhythm section on the first lap. Robertson would need to be carried to the medical cart which prompted the red flag to be displayed and bring about a full restart of the race.

On the restart, it was Levi Kitchen jumping out to the early lead with Lawrence in tow. A few laps into the race, Lawrence made his move in the whoops to pass Kitchen and take his first lead of the race. It was smooth sailing for Lawrence after that as he cruised to the race win.

Jett Lawrence at round 12 of the AMA Supercross Series in Glendale, AZ © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Hampshire would strike first in the second race, as he grabbed the early lead over Kitchen. Meanwhile, Lawrence started fourth. By the time Lawrence made his way into third, Hampshire had already stretched his lead to five seconds. Despite running the fastest lap of the race on the final lap, Lawrence not only fell short of Hampshire, but also Kitchen, who held on for second. It set up Hampshire leading by one point over Lawrence going into the final race of the night.

In the final race of the night, it would be Kitchen holeshoting again over Lawrence. Knowing he had to win, Lawrence wasted little time to sneak by into the lead. Hampshire was down in fifth early on and by the time he got up to third, Lawrence was pulling away. Hampshire was never able to challenge for the lead and ended up third behind Kitchen. Lawrence would take the win and the overall behind 1-3-1 scores. Kitchen would round out the podium in third following 3-2-2 finishes.

“It feels great,” said Lawrence. “It’s also really cool cause Hunter [Lawrence] won here last year, I’m pretty sure, in a Triple Crown. I’m super pumped to finally get one done and lift that curse.”

Lawrence now has a 26-point lead in the championship over Hampshire as the Western Regional Championship takes a week off before returning for the first East/West Showdown in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on April 22.

450SX Class Results

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (1-2-1) Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill. Honda (4-1-3) Justin Barcia, Monroe, NY, GASGAS (3-6-2) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (2-5-4) Ken Roczen, Mattstedt, Ger., Suzuki (5-3-5) Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki (7-7-7) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (9-9-6) Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Oak., Honda (8-8-8) Dean Wilson, Glasgow, Scotland, Honda (10-10-9) Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (6-4-21)

450SX Class Championship Standings

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (274) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (267) Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (249) Ken Roczen, Mattstedt, Ger., Suzuki (217) Justin Barcia, Monroe, NY, GASGAS (216) Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (212) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (196) Christian Craig, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna (150) Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki (139) Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., KTM (127)

Western Regional 250SX Class Results

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Australia., Honda (1-3-1) RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna (2-1-3) Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (3-2-2) Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS (4-4-5) Enzo Lopes, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, Yamaha (7-5-4) Derek Kelley, Riverside, Calif., KTM (5-8-7) Mitchell Oldenburg, Godley, Tex., Honda (6-7-12) Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM (18-6-6) Robbie Wageman, Newhall, Calif., Suzuki (9-15-8) Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Kawasaki (13-9-10)

Western Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Australia, Honda (153) RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna (127) Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (101) Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (101) Enzo Lopes, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, Yamaha (100) Mitchell Oldenburg, Godley, Tex., Honda (99) Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS (86) Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM (85) Cole Thompson, Brigden, Ont., Yamaha (71) Derek Kelley, Riverside, Calif., KTM (70)