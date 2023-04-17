AMA Supercross round 13 recap: Hunter nears first title

At times, Chase Sexton has been the fastest 450 rider in the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship. An inability to close the deal late in the race has hindered Sexton all season, and as a result left him trailing Eli Tomac by 25 points in the championship as the series entered round 13 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Behind his seventh win of the series at round 12 in Glendale , Tomac entered the day a slim seven points ahead of Cooper Webb in the championship, but once again, Sexton showed his speed early, topping qualifying over Adam Cianciarulo. Sexton shot out of the gate in the 450 main event to grab the early lead over Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia .

Round 13 of the AMA Supercross Series at the Atlanta Motor Speedway © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

While Webb and Tomac were locked in a battle for fourth, Sexton was running away with the lead. By lap 10 (of 15) the Honda HRC rider had opened a nearly six second lead over Roczen and went on to cruise to a seven second win to claim his third race win of the series.

“I woke up this morning and I felt super tired all day,” said Sexton. “I just kept waking up more each session. For the night show I felt pretty good. It was a little bit to get used to, I didn’t change my schedule or wake up extra early this week. But it was good to change it up. Maybe this is what I needed!”

Behind Sexton, the battle for second would come down to Barcia and Roczen as they separated themselves from Webb early in the main. Roczen held his ground early, but Barcia was too late in the race and made his way into second on lap 11 and held on for his second consecutive podium.

Justin Barcia races at round 13 of the AMA Supercross Series in Hampton, GA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

"Atlanta was a really good day,” said Barcia. “I'm stoked on the team and myself and my riding. I had the family here and it was awesome. In the main event, I got off to a pretty good start, charged hard, and made some passes. Chase and Kenny were riding really well. I was able to get around Kenny. He pushed me hard the whole race. It was great. I wasn't able to catch Chase, but I had a really good ride for second. I'm really looking forward to New York next week. It's my hometown race.”

Roczen would take third, his first podium finish since his win at round 9 in Indianapolis . “Overall, a fun race, and I’m right there with these guys,” said Roczen. “The whoops were another level. I think Justin was really good through there and I felt like I lost a little bit there. But overall, a good race.”

Ken Roczen races at round 13 of the AMA Supercross Series in Hampton, GA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Title contenders Tomac and Webb were locked at the hips all main event long. Tomac moved into fifth behind Webb on lap 6 and pushed the two-time champion all day. No matter what Tomac tried, Webb was there to counter and was able to pull away at the end, picking up a valuable point on Tomac in the championship.

"Atlanta Motor Speedway was an up-and-down day,” said Webb. “In the main event, I just didn't get a start, had to make some passes, and was a bit far from the lead group, so I didn't ride my best. I was a bit disappointed with that performance. At the end of the day, we'll go back this week, get better, aim to get back on the podium, and try to win in these coming races."

Cooper Webb races at round 13 of the AMA Supercross Series in Hampton, GA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

With just four rounds remaining in the championship, Tomac holds a six point lead over Webb with Sexton 17 back.

The return to the Southeast meant the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship was back in action for the first time Detroit and Hunter Lawrence was looking to pick up where he left off. Hunter has been unstoppable in 2023, winning five of the first six rounds of the championship and entered Atlanta Motor Speedway with a whooping 35-point lead over Nate Thrasher.

Hunter Lawrence at round 13 of the AMA Supercross Series in Hampton, GA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

It was more of the same from Hunter in Atlanta, but he did have a challenge from young star Haiden Deegan early in the main. Deegan would grab the holeshot but Hunter was able to make a quick pass to take his first lead of the day. The points leader made a huge mistake shortly after which allowed Deegan to retake the top spot. But Lawrence was too much for the rookie and passed Deegan back for the lead on lap 3 and never looked back. Lawrence would lead the following nine laps to capture an eight-second win over Jordon Smith with Deegan rounding out the podium.

“It was good,” said Lawrence. “Had a good morning and stuff. Qualifying was good. Feeling really well on the bike. Good heat race. Interesting first lap in the main event. Dude like, my… are very, very sore. Like really painful. But no, happy, happy.”

Hunter Lawrence at round 13 of the AMA Supercross Series in Hampton, GA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Lawrence now holds a 45-point lead in the championship with only three remaining. The series heads to East Rutherford next weekend, which will serve as the first 250SX East/West Showdown of 2023.

01 450SX Class Results

Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda Justin Barcia, Monroe, NY, GASGAS Ken Roczen, Mattstedt, Ger., Suzuki Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki Dean Wilson, Menifee, Calif., Honda Colt Nichols, Murrieta, Calif., Honda Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., KTM

02 450SX Class Championship Standings

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (292) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (286) Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda (275) Justin Barcia, Monroe, NY, GASGAS (239) Ken Roczen, Mattstedt, Ger., Suzuki (238) Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (214) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (213) Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki (155) Christian Craig, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna (150) Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., KTM (140)

03 Eastern Regional 250SX Class Results

Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Aus., Honda Jordon Smith, Ochlocknee, Ga., Yamaha Haiden Deegan, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki Max Anstie, Newbury, Eng., Honda Henry Miller, Rochester, Minn., Honda Chris Blose, Phoenix, Ariz., Kawasaki Talon Hawkins, Temecula, Calif., Husqvarna Cullin Park, Clermont, Fla., Honda Caden Braswell, Shalimar, Fla., Honda

04 Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Aus., Honda (177) Haiden Deegan, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha (132) Max Anstie, Newbury, Eng., Honda (122) Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha (120) Jordon Smith, Ochlocknee, Ga., Yamaha (115) Jeremy Martin, Rochester, Minn., Yamaha (111) Chris Blose, Phoenix, Ariz., Kawasaki (104) Tom Vialle, Avignon, France, KTM (86) Cullin Park, Clermont, Fla., Honda (81) Coty Schock, Dover, Del., Honda (77)