AMA Supercross round 14 recap: Barcia masters the mud

While they have dominated their respective divisions in the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship, Hunter and Jett Lawrence had yet to go head-to-head this season. That changed as the series headed to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for round 14 of the championship and the first of two East/West Showdowns.

Jett Lawrence at Round 14 of the AMA Supercross Series in East Rutherford © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Both Lawrences topped their respective qualifying sessions and both finished second in their heat races and entered the 250SX main event as favorites for the race win. As the 250 class approached the starting line for the main event, weather hit MetLife Stadium and surrounding areas. In an unprecedented weather delay, lighting near MetLife Stadium required the racers on the starting line to evacuate the starting area. The riders, along with every spectator in the stadium, retreated to cover for what turned out to be an hour and half delay to the racing.

When the racing finally resumed, the main events were shortened by three minutes each (12 minutes for the 250SX Class, 17 minutes for the 450SX Class). At 10:25 p.m. local time the 250SX gates finally dropped on a rain-soaked track and it was Max Anstie darting out to the lead ahead of Red Bull KTM’s Max Vohland and Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire. The Lawrence brothers were up front early, as they sat fourth and fifth.

Max Vohland at Round 14 of the AMA Supercross Series in East Rutherford © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Nearly three minutes into the main event, Jett began to move toward the front and took advantage of a Hampshire mistake to take over third. Three minutes later, as Anstie was stretching his lead out front, Jett passed Vohland for second and began his march toward the lead.

With just over two minutes left, Anstie held a nine second lead, but in the closing moments of the shortened race, Jett made a hard charge to the front and erased Anstie’s lead down to less than a second on the final lap. Jett would have to toss his goggles and lost touch with Anstie before making a hard charge in the whoops to again close in on the leader. Anstie had the inside line in the next corner and took back the lead heading into the final corner.

Jett Lawrence at Round 14 of the AMA Supercross Series in East Rutherford © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

With Jett bearing down on Anstie for second, Hampshire was making a last-ditch effort for second on Jett. Hampshire came in hot into the U-turn, sliding into the final turn and hitting Jett, with Jett falling on top of Hampshire’s bike. Jett was able to quickly pull his bike free and get away as his brother was entering the final corner.

Anstie would hold on for his first career 250 Supercross win while Jett took second ahead of Hunter.

“It’s one of those where I've been around the world a few times and I‘ve been in the position before,” said Anstie. “I heard another bike skimming in the whoops and I kinda know the sound so I knew it was a Honda. I was like, ‘Okay, I need to speed up a little on these last two turns.’ You know what? I will take it any way I can get it. I get a trophy I can bring home to my boy at home.”

Jett Lawrence at Round 14 of the AMA Supercross Series in East Rutherford © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“It changed pretty quickly, I was right behind Max and I cut down low, the rear end started to get away like that,” said Jett. “So I was like, ‘Okay, that’s gone.’ I looked back to see who else was there, and I saw RJ. Then I was in the turn, and I saw a wave just coming at me. I didn’t even know where it came from! I had no time to react or do anything, luckily, I crashed on top of him so Just kinda rode my bike over his. I would have thought I would have been off the podium because of that.”

“I saw RJ and Jett getting a little loose,” said Hunter. “I was like, ‘All right, stay out of that.’ I didn’t really need to do anything, and then to see how that last corner unfolded, wow, that was something else. I was able to capitalize on it somehow.”

The 250SX Eastern Regional Championship is back in action Saturday in Nashville where Hunter looks to wrap up his first career 250SX title, as he holds a commanding 49-point lead in the championship. The 250SX Western Regional Championship resumes Saturday, May 6 in Denver. Jett currently holds a 39 point lead over Hampshire.

The 450SX title chase is coming down the wire between Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb , but there was a spoiler in play in East Rutherford. Under difficult track conditions, Chase Sexton took the lead in the 450SX main event, but Justin Barcia and Ken Roczen were in the mix early. Barcia made his move first, ducking to the inside of Sexton in the second turn, which allowed Roczen to take his first lead of the race. Things unraveled for Sexton shortly after, as Barcia’s rear wheel made contact with Sexton’s front wheel in the turn before the whoops, which put Sexton on the ground and out of contention.

Justin Barcia at Round 14 of the AMA Supercross Series in East Rutherford © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Roczen stretched his lead over Barcia early as points leader Eli Tomac moved into third. Less than four minutes in, the top three of Roczen, Barcia and Tomac had separated from the field while Sexton and Cooper Webb battled for fifth. One of the best mud riders of his generation, Barcia quickly began to chip away at Roczen’s lead and six minutes into the race used the same line he passed Sexton with to take the lead. As Barcia ran away, Tomac inched closer to Roczen and pulled to his rear fender with just over three minutes left. Roczen battled hard to keep his position, but tipped over in the whoops, which allowed Tomac to move into second.

Barcia was unfazed in the tricky conditions and took his first win since the 2021 Houston 1 Supercross. “Tonight was special, to have my wife, my son, it doesn’t really get much better than that,” said Barcia. “Just a lot of emotions going on. I’ve really worked hard on myself this year to be an all around better racer. I’ve been a little too wild at times. I ride with a lot of heart. I want to set an example for him, even though he’s a little too young to remember.

Justin Barcia at Round 14 of the AMA Supercross Series in East Rutherford © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Tomac would hang on for second over Roczen. “Yes, it’s okay, just gave myself a big charley horse, nothing twisted,” said Tomac on his qualifying crash. “It got better as I warmed up and kept moving it. I will say that slower pace around the track probably helped it a little bit. Honestly man, you just can’t get ahead of yourself. It was the first lap of practice and I was just doubling down the lane, and it tried to take me out. Just goes to show that you never know.”

Webb struggled in the mud and finished fifth. "What a crazy turn of events with the insane weather tonight, making racing conditions extremely tough,” he said. “Not the way I’d hoped tonight would go as my goal was to close in on the championship and not lose points. We at least made it out in one piece and given the horrible racing conditions, I guess fifth overall wasn’t too bad. I need to rebound and throw everything at this championship next week in Nashville."

With just three rounds remaining in the championship, Tomac holds an 11-point lead over Webb as the series heads to Nashville for round 15.

01 450SX Class Results

Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Suzuki Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM Shane McElrath, Oakland, Fla., Suzuki Kevin Moranz, Topeka, Kans., KTM Benny Bloss, Oak Grove, Mo., Yamaha Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., KTM Dean Wilson, Menifee, Calif., Honda

02 450SX Class Championship Standings

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (315) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (304) Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda (294) Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (265) Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Suzuki (259) Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (225) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (213) Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki (155) Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., KTM (154) Christian Craig, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna (150)

03 East/West Showdown Results

Max Anstie, Cairo, Ga., Honda (East) Jett Lawrence, Zephyrhills, Fla., Honda (West) Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (East) Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM (West) Enzo Lopes, Chesterfield, S.C., Yamaha (West) Haiden Deegan, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha (East) Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Kawasaki (West) Cullin Park, Clermont, Fla., Honda (East) Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki (East) Chris Blose, Phoenix, Ariz., Kawasaki (East)

04 Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (198) Haiden Deegan, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha (149) Max Anstie, Cairo, Ga., Honda (148) Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha (120) Jordon Smith, Ochlocknee, Ga., Yamaha (120) Chris Blose, Phoenix, Ariz., Kawasaki (117) Jeremy Martin, Rochester, Minn., Yamaha (111) Cullin Park, Clermont, Fla., Honda (96) Tom Vialle, Murrieta, Calif., KTM (95) Coty Schock, Dover, Del., Honda (83)

05 Western Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

Jett Lawrence, Zephyrhills, Fla., Honda (176) RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna (137) Enzo Lopes, Chesterfield, S.C., Yamaha (118) Levi Kitchen, Havana, Fla., Yamaha (112) Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM (104) Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (101) Mitchell Oldenburg, Godley, Tex., Honda (99) Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS (98) Cole Thompson, Brigden, Ont., Yamaha (73) Derek Kelley, Riverside, Calif., KTM (70)