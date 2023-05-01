AMA Supercross round 15 recap: Hunter Lawrence clinches first title

Hunter Lawrence has seen what the bottom looks like. His first two seasons in the United States were marred by injuries. At times, retirement was even considered. Through a work ethic instilled in him at a young age and a change in his program and diet, Lawrence fought to return to the top of the sport.

Entering Nashville, round nine of the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship , Lawrence held a commanding lead in the championship. In fact, he only needed a 20th place finish in the main event to wrap up his first career title a round early. Lawrence brushed aside any nerves, as he qualified first and won his heat race.

In the main event, Lawrence once again shot to the front of the field. Jordon Smith charged quickly, taking the lead from Lawrence on the opening lap as the points leader settled into second. Smith led the opening five laps, but on lap 6 he made a costly mistake which allowed Lawrence to capture a lead he never relinquished.

Lawrence rode a flawless remainder of the main event to capture his seventh win in nine rounds and clinch his first career AMA title.

“As a kid growing up, I didn’t even dream of it, because you just watch it on TV, and in Australia, the sport is not that big there, and dad has a normal job and you think that’s what life is going to be,” said an emotional Lawrence after the race. “As a kid growing up, it’s not like, ‘I’m gonna be an AMA Supercross champion.’ It was just so far away. I think what makes it so good, we have a core group of people around us. They were all there, that same group was here today was there when we were at rock bottom.”

After missing the first six rounds of the championship due to injury, Jo Shimoda finished second for his first podium of the 2023 season. Smith would rebound to take third.

“I’ve been telling everyone, I’m just happy to be back on the gate,” said Shimoda. “It’s great to be back on the podium, but really just to be back on the gate, traveling. Just the routine. That’s great.”

The 250SX Western Regional Championship is back in action next Saturday in Denver, where Hunter’s younger brother, Jett , seeks to capture a second straight 250SX championship.

Despite a fifth-place finish in the mud in East Rutherford , Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb was still clinging on to hopes of a third 450SX title as he entered round 15 in Nashville trailing Eli Tomac by 11 points with three rounds remaining.

Webb would square off with Tomac in the first 450 heat race of the afternoon and the duo started 1-2 off the line. Looking to establish himself early, Webb shot to the inside of Tomac and tried to make a pass. He wasn’t able to make it stick and he and Tomac entered the whoops side-by-side. In the following corner, Webb tried a high line but washed his front end. Adam Cianciarulo was following close behind and had nowhere to go and his front wheel violently hit the back of Webb’s head.

Slow to get up, Webb was eventually helped off the track by the Alpinestars medial unit and taken to the local hospital for further evaluation. He was unable to line up for the Last Chance Qualifier and after the race confirmed on social media that he sustained a concussion and will miss the final two rounds of the championship, ending his title hopes.

“As many of you saw, I suffered a concussion last night in Nashville,” he wrote. “I am thankful that everything else has checked out okay. This will unfortunately put an end to my SX season. It hurts to have it end like this, but I can hold my head high knowing I gave it my all.”

In the 450 main event, Tomac once again held the early lead over Chase Sexton. Tomac led the opening 11 laps before eventually giving way to Sexton who would go on to claim his fourth main event win of the season, keeping his title chances alive. He trails Tomac, who finished second, by 18 points with two rounds remaining.

“My mindset remains the same,” said Sexton. “Now that Cooper [Webb] is out I’m second in points. I’m just stoked with how I’m riding these rougher tracks in the second half of the season. I’m just riding better in the second half of the moto. Just try to win these last few races.”

“That’s the condition that we had today, you get those soft pockets and dry dirt,” said Tomac. “After the 250 main I was like, ‘I hope they groom that dragon back because it looked like staring at a curb.’ They did groom it, but it was still tough. That’s just what you get when the track goes from wet to dry so quickly.”

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas’ Justin Barcia , who was coming off his first victory since 2001 last weekend in East Rutherford, made his way into third by lap 6 of the main event but two laps later made a costly mistake on a tricky dragon back section and had to be helped off the track by the Alpinestars medical unit. The team has yet to confirm Barcia’s status for round 16 in Denver.

Following Barcia’s crash, Ken Roczen moved into third and held on for a third straight podium appearance. “I’m really pleased with it, because I have the stigma of going backwards late in the season and that hasn’t been the case this year,” said Roczen. “The track was gnarly and I sometimes get flashbacks to 2017 a little bit. So, I just stay high in some of the lines. I just had a gap and stayed where I was at—I’m actually a little bummed with my riding, especially the first couple of laps. Overall, though, I can’t complain about a podium for me and the team. That’s my goal.”

AMA Supercross heads to Denver, Colorado, next Saturday for round 16 of the championship.

01 450SX Class Results

Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Suzuki Colt Nichols, Murrieta, Calif., Honda Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., KTM Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki Dean Wilson, Menifee, Calif., Honda Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki Kyle Chisholm, Valrico, Fla., Suzuki Josh Hill, Huntersville, N.C., KTM

02 450SX Class Championship Standings

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (338) Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda (320) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (304) Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Suzuki (280) Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (267) Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (242) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (213) Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., KTM (172) Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki (170) Dean Wilson, Menifee, Calif., Honda (165)

03 Eastern Regional 250SX Class Results

Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki Jordon Smith, Ochlocknee, Ga., Yamaha Haiden Deegan, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha Max Anstie, Cairo, Ga., Honda Jeremy Martin, Rochester, Minn., Yamaha Tom Vialle, Murrieta, Calif., KTM Chris Blose, Phoenix, Ariz., Kawasaki Henry Miller, Rochester, Minn., Honda Cullin Park, Clermont, Fla., Honda

04 Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (224) Haiden Deegan, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha (168) Max Anstie, Cairo, Ga., Honda (166) Jordon Smith, Ochlocknee, Ga., Yamaha (141) Chris Blose, Phoenix, Ariz., Kawasaki (132) Jeremy Martin, Rochester, Minn., Yamaha (128) Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha (120) Tom Vialle, Murrieta, Calif., KTM (111) Cullin Park, Clermont, Fla., Honda (109) Coty Schock, Dover, Del., Honda (89)