AMA Supercross round 16 recap: Jett Lawrence clinches second title

Leading by 39 points heading into the eighth round of the 250SX Western Regional Champion at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, it was nearly a foregone conclusion that Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence would clinch a second straight 250SX title . As we found out later in the night in the 450SX title chase, nothing is guaranteed.

Jett Lawrence races at round 16 of the AMA Supercross Series in Denver, CO

Nothing seemed easy for Jett on this night. In the second 250 heat race, he got caught up with another rider in the first turn and went down. He would regroup to finish fourth but would be forced into a less than ideal gate pick for the main event.

The gate selection played a factor for Jett in the main event as he got off to a bad start and rounded the first corner outside the top ten. Needing just a 10th place finish to clinch the title, Jett was methodical as he made his way through the field.

At the front of the field, it was Red Bull KTM’s Max Vohland out to the early lead over Levi Kitchen and RJ Hampshire. Vohland led the opening two laps before giving way to Kitchen and then Hampshire. His night would take a turn for the worse moments later as Enzo Lopes made contact with Vohland as he passed him for third, sending Vohland to the ground. He would rebound to finish sixth.

Max Vohland races at round 16 of the AMA Supercross Series in Denver, CO

While Jett was making his way through the field, the battle for the lead was heating up between Kitchen and Hampshire. At the six-minute mark, Hampshire was pressuring Kitchen and tried to make a pass for the lead but hit neutral and was unable to jump the double out of the corner and went off the track. He quickly regrouped, though, and charged back to catch Kitchen as time ticked away in the main event. With under a minute plus a lap remaining, Hampshire made a pass for the lead stick following the whoops section to take his first lead of the night. He went on to lead the final three laps en route to his first main event win of the season. Kitchen would hold on for second with Lawrence coming all the way back to third to clinch a second straight title.

Jett Lawrence at round 16 of the AMA Supercross Series in Denver, CO

“In the main event, all the gates were just wrecked,” said Lawrence. “I found an okay one on the inside. I got, not a bad jump, but then I spun, and I was like ‘Well, we’re back here again.’ I knew I only needed tenth to get the championship. I got to third a little over halfway, and both of these boys were out front, I’m like ‘You know what, we’re gonna wrap it up here.’ Track didn’t have that much traction. In the end, I’m happy.”

At the final round next weekend in Salt Lake City, Jett will face his brother Hunter Lawrence , the 2023 250SX Eastern Regional champion, one last time in AMA Supercross before moving up to the 450 Class this summer in AMA Pro Motocross.

After Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb went out with injury last weekend at round 15 of the championship in Nashville , Eli Tomac entered his home race with an 18-point lead over Chase Sexton with just two rounds remaining. With a field depleted by injury, it seemed like a matter of when, not if, Tomac would clinch a third 450SX championship.

AMA Supercross 2023 round 16 in Denver, Colorado

Tomac shot out of the gate in the 450SX main event to take the early lead over Shane McElrath . With Sexton stuck in sixth, Tomac, behind the roar of his hometown fans, had a slim chance to clinch the championship on this night. Then tragedy struck.

Three minutes into the main event, Tomac inexplicably slowed, went off the side of the track, and made his way toward the tunnel to exit the stadium. Initially, it appeared Tomac developed a mechanical problem, but as he rolled toward the tunnel, his left foot dangling off his bike, the crowd knew it was much worse. In a transition between jumps you could see his heel drop and his foot bend upward toward his shin and it was later confirmed by his team that Tomac suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, spelling the end of his night, and season.

After Tomac went off, Adam Cianciarulo inherited the lead briefly before being passed by Chase Sexton, who went on to claim his fifth main event win of the season. With Tomac’s injury, Sexton now leads the championship by seven points with one round remaining.

“It’s definitely tough, not to swallow, but to comprehend. I didn’t know what was going on, I didn’t know if his bike was broken, or maybe he broke a wheel, I didn’t know. I just heard after the race that he hurt his ankle, I know there’s a lot of speculation on what actually happened as far as muscle damage wise, but for me, I just wanted to capitalize when I saw him going backwards,” said Sexton. “It’s just not the way you want to see someone go out, especially not Eli, he’s been super gnarly, especially these last couple years he’s been so tough. Obviously he’s a great competitor and I love racing him. For me, my game plan remains the same and that’s what I’m looking at right now.”

Ken Roczen races at round 16 of the AMA Supercross Series in Denver, CO

Lost in the title commotion was Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki Ken Roczen’s incredible ride in the main event. Roczen went down in the first turn and was dead last but charged his way through the field to claim second, his fourth consecutive podium.

“I took a little bit of risk going so inside on the gate, but all of the ruts were horrible, and that kinda had one of the better ruts, out of the gate,” said Roczen. “I knew that if I got the jump and just clicked gears and held it wide open, I would have a good start, and I really did. I think I just didn’t have enough of a wheel [inside] to pull it off. Didn’t get run into by anyone, didn’t stall. Then the second turn there were a couple guys down and I ran right in there. I had to pull my bike out and then kind of got going again. After that I went caveman style and I charged forward, I had fun with it, I really had nothing to lose. I had a lot of fun out there. It was honestly the best I’ve ridden in a long time. I think if I had a better start I could have been closer to win and battle Chase. Not today, but I have to take the positives. Bike was great. I’m happy.”

Ken Roczen races at round 16 of the AMA Supercross Series in Denver, CO

Cianciarulo took an emotional third place finish for his first podium of the year. “No, I can’t describe my emotions. Not right now. It’s been a wild, wild couple of years for me. Just battling a lot of health stuff. I’ve just had to dig so deep. So many times I was ready to quit or I thought I was done. I really, really mean that. This off season it wasn’t looking good for me. December time, I was stressing it big time. I’m used to having pace and being up front, but I haven’t had pace, and that’s hard to swallow for me. It was discouraging to start the year. Around Indianapolis I had a come to Jesus with myself. I said, this is no way to live. I was being so hard on myself. I wasn’t saying nice things to myself and wasn’t having a lot of fun. I started noticing the positive things in my life and the great things in life that I have. Obviously, that’s terrible that Eli went out, you never want to see that happen to anyone. Look, I know there are a lot of guys out right now, hurt. But I do not care, man. I want everyone to be healthy. But for me to be back up here is a testament to everyone around me. Yeah, I’m just stubborn."

The final round of the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship takes place next Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

01 450SX Class Results

Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Suzuki Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., KTM Shane McElrath, Oakland, Fla., Suzuki Dean Wilson, Menifee, Calif., Honda Josh Hill, Huntersville, N.C., KTM Kyle Chisholm, Valrico, Fla., Suzuki Grant Harlan, Decatur, Tex., Yamaha Justin Starling, Riverview, Fla., GASGAS

02 450SX Class Championship Standings

Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda (346) Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (339) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (304) Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Suzuki (303) Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (267) Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (242) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (213) Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki (191) Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., KTM (191) Dean Wilson, Menifee, Calif., Honda (182)

03 Western Regional 250SX Class Results

RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna Levi Kitchen, Havana, Fla., Yamaha Jett Lawrence, Zephyrhills, Fla., Honda Enzo Lopes, Chesterfield, S.C., Yamaha Mitchell Oldenburg, Godley, Tex., Honda Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM Derek Kelley, Riverside, Calif., KTM Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Kawasaki Cole Thompson, Brigden, Ont., Yamaha Robbie Wageman, Newhall, Calif., Suzuki

04 Western Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

Jett Lawrence, Zephyrhills, Fla., Honda (197) RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna (163) Enzo Lopes, Chesterfield, S.C., Yamaha (137) Levi Kitchen, Havana, Fla., Yamaha (135) Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM (121) Mitchell Oldenburg, Godley, Tex., Honda (117) Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (101) Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS (98) Cole Thompson, Brigden, Ont., Yamaha (87) Derek Kelley, Riverside, Calif., KTM (86)