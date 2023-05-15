AMA Supercross round 17 recap: Jett takes win in final 250 race

There wasn’t much left to accomplish for Hunter and Jett Lawrence as the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship entered the final round in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Australian brothers, and teammates at Honda HRC, dominated their respective 250SX coasts this season. Entering the finale, and the second Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown of the season, the brothers had combined to win 12 of 17 250SX races. The only thing left to decide was which brother would leave the 250SX ranks with the most career wins; they entered the finale tied on 12.

Hunter Lawrence at round 17 of the AMA Supercross Series in Salt Lake City © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Donning matching no. 1 plates and jerseys, it was all Hunter and Jett early in the day. Both topped their respective qualifying sessions and entered the main events as favorites. As we saw in East Rutherford, New Jersey , the only other time the brothers squared off this season, weather would play a factor. With the rain constantly changing the nature of the track throughout the night, the slick conditions were prevalent when the gate dropped for the 250SX main event.

Last week’s winner in Denver, Colorado , RJ Hampshire would take the early lead over Jett. Meanwhile, Hunter was buried in the field and was hung up early in the main event when another rider crashed in front of him. Showing patience, Jett stalked Hampshire for the opening six laps before he saw an opportunity. Entering the whoops, Hampshire’s line was thrown off by a lapped rider and Jett was able to pounce. In the following corner, he nudged Hampshire as he went by which was just enough for Hampshire to mess up the next rhythm lane and Jett immediately jumped out to a huge lead.

There was no stopping Jett after that as he rolled to his 13th career 250SX victory in his final start. With the win, Jett also became the winningest Honda rider in the small bike class and moved him into a tie for second all-time on the 250SX wins list. Salt Lake City marked the final 250SX race of Jett’s career, as he’ll move to the 450 Class for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Jett Lawrence at round 17 of the AMA Supercross Series in Salt Lake City © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“It still hasn’t quite sunk in as my last [race on a 250],” said Jett. “I think once I start racing 450 outdoors it will kind of sink in as my last. It was a fun one. The track got pretty technical. The dirt was actually pretty sick for that one. In the heat race, it was like ice, so I wasn’t looking forward to it. It was a good way to end it for my last 250 race.”

Hampshire would hold on for second over Levi Kitchen. Despite a hard charge through the pack, Hunter was only able to come back to sixth. It was the first time in 2023 he’s finished off the podium.

For years, Factory Honda was the most dominant brand in the premier class of AMA Supercross. But despite holding the most AMA Supercross race wins of any manufacturer (228, or 44 more than second place), the premier class AMA Supercross title has eluded them since Ricky Carmichael earned it 20 years ago. That all changed in Salt Lake City.

Ken Roczen races at round 17 of the AMA Supercross Series in Salt Lake City © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

When Eli Tomac tore his Achilles tendon while leading last weekend in Denver, Sexton theoretically clinched Honda’s first title in two decades as Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb and Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen , who sat third and fourth in points, were already mathematically eliminated. Yet, it seemed like Sexton had something to prove as the gate dropped for the 450SX main event. Sexton took the early lead over Adam Cianciarulo and Roczen and was looking to get away quickly.

Roczen, who was coming off four straight podiums, was looking to take over third in points from Webb as he sat third early in the main event, but the German made a mistake entering a corner and dabbed his left leg. He slowly rolled around the track for a lap and then headed to the pits. During the TV broadcast, Jason Weigandt caught up with Ken who said he hyperextended his knee.

“You couldn’t see much going back across the straightaway, so I took the really high line, but I almost crashed, put my foot out and absolutely hyperextended my knee,” said Roczen. “It was sharp pain right away, so that’s why I took that lap easy and went off. I’ve never really hurt my knee, so I don’t know what a messed up knee feels like, but it didn’t feel good right there. I’m going to have to see what the deal is.”

Aaron Plessinger at Round 17 of the AMA Supercross Series in Salt Lake City © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

With Sexton running away up front, the battle for second was heating up between Cianciarulo and Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger , who had missed the previous three rounds due to injury and himself admitted he was not yet 100 percent. It turned out well for AP as he would catch and pass Cianciarulo for second early on and take off with his best result of the season.

“It was a good season,” said Plessinger. “Obviously kind of up and down. I got a lot of fourth places. Two podiums. It was kind of similar to seasons past. Given last year, I’m just happy to be racing. My season got cut short at the seventh round last year. It was a good, fun season. I’ll take away how to lead a race and how to crash when leading a race. I’m pumped with it.”

Justin Hill passed Cianciarulo late in the race to take third, his first career podium in 450SX. “It’s kind of crazy,” said Hill. “A lot of life has happened to me in the last two and a half years since I’ve been away from the sport. I got two kids, all of this major life stuff. I was a cop, I was doing all of this other stuff and not riding at all. I was just doing hill climbs here and there with the Matt Musgrove series and that was a lot of fun and it kind of gave me the itch back again last summer. It was a building block year. I really wanted to get my feet wet and just keep it on two wheels for the whole year.”

Jett Lawrence at round 17 of the AMA Supercross Series in Salt Lake City © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

With his win, Sexton became the first Honda rider to capture a premier class title since Ricky Carmichael in 2003. In the process, the 23-year-old set several season-best marks, including most podium finishes (13), most top-five results (16), most heat race wins (eight), and most laps led. With Jett and Hunter Lawrence also capturing titles, it marks only the third time that a manufacturer has won all three AMA Supercross Championships in the same season, with one of the other two also having been accomplished by Honda, in 1991.

Sexton, Jett, Hunter and the rest of the 450 and 250 field now take a much-deserved one-week break before kicking off the AMA Pro Motocross series at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, on May 27.

01 450SX Class Results

Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., KTM Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki Dean Wilson, Menifee, Calif., Honda Josh Hill, Huntersville, N.C., KTM Shane McElrath, Oakland, Fla., Suzuki Justin Starling, Riverview, Fla., GASGAS Devin Simonson, Laurinburg, N.C., Kawasaki Grant Harlan, Decatur, Tex., Yamaha

02 450SX Class Championship Final Standings

Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda (372) Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (339) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (304) Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Suzuki (304) Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (267) Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (242) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (236) Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., KTM (212) Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki (210) Dean Wilson, Menifee, Calif., Honda (200)

03 East/West Showdown Results

Jett Lawrence, Zephyrhills, Fla., Honda (West) RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna (West) Levi Kitchen, Havana, Fla., Yamaha (West) Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki (East) Jordon Smith, Ochlocknee, Ga., Yamaha (East) Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (East) Max Anstie, Cairo, Ga., Honda (East) Haiden Deegan, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha (East) Mitchell Oldenburg, Godley, Tex., Honda (West) Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Kawasaki (West)

04 Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Final Standings

Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (241) Haiden Deegan, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha (183) Max Anstie, Cairo, Ga., Honda (182) Jordon Smith, Ochlocknee, Ga., Yamaha (159) Chris Blose, Phoenix, Ariz., Kawasaki (143) Jeremy Martin, Rochester, Minn., Yamaha (132) Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha (120) Tom Vialle, Murrieta, Calif., KTM (120) Cullin Park, Clermont, Fla., Honda (117) Coty Schock, Dover, Del., Honda (94)

05 Western Regional 250SX Class Championship Final Standings

Jett Lawrence, Zephyrhills, Fla., Honda (223) RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna (186) Levi Kitchen, Havana, Fla., Yamaha (156) Enzo Lopes, Chesterfield, S.C., Yamaha (149) Mitchell Oldenburg, Godley, Tex., Honda (131) Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM (121) Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (101) Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS (98) Derek Kelley, Riverside, Calif., KTM (87) Cole Thompson, Brigden, Ont., Yamaha (87)