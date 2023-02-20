AMA Supercross rescheduled round 2 recap: Jett cruises to win

Six rounds into the AMA Supercross Championship , trends are beginning to emerge. Some more unfortunate than others. As the series headed to Oakland, California, for the rescheduled round 2 of the championship, these mercurial trends continued.

With the return to California, the 250SX Western Regional Championship resumed for one round in what was supposed to be around a two-month break. Through three rounds of the championship, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence showed the poise and technique that made him a champion in the division in 2022. He was flawless during the first two rounds, leading every lap en route to back-to-back wins to begin this season. The only time he ran into trouble was at Anaheim 2’s Triple Crown event , which resulted in a second-place finish.

Jett Lawrence at Round 2 Makeover of the AMA Supercross Series in Oakland © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

In Oakland, Lawrence picked up right where he left off. He topped qualifying by nearly a full second—he was the only 250 rider to put a lap in the 1:06 range—and won the second 250 heat race of the night. Although just 19 years old, Lawrence showed his maturity in the main event. After getting pinched off the start by title rivals RJ Hampshire and Cameron McAdoo , Lawrence stayed patient. He calmly stayed on McAdoo’s rear wheel on the opening two laps, then he pounced. On the third lap he moved into second and began to make his trek toward the front.

His patience paid off when on the fourth lap of the main event Hampshire lost the front end in a tricky corner and went down, allowing Lawrence to take his first lead of the night. Lawrence was unchallenged from there, as he led the remaining 11 laps en route to a more than 16 second win, his third in the first four rounds.

“First few laps, I kind of just was really seeing where the lines were at and what the main lines were going to be with just how chewed out the track was,” said Lawrence post-race. “The biggest thing was finding the main lines fast and sticking with them because like Cameron said, he was still going outside and blitzing the whoops and feeling how that was and different stuff like that.”

Jett Lawrence at Round 2 Makeover of the AMA Supercross Series in Oakland © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Hampshire, who was still dealing with the effects from a hard crash at Anaheim 2, rebounded to finish second. “Tonight, I was really hoping I didn’t get the holeshot just because I knew it was going to be a tough main event for me,” he said. “Just from the week I had and how I felt on the bike. But I ripped the holeshot and I felt pretty good. I knew I didn’t have that for the whole 15 though. I just came into that rut, caught a little rock, and there went my front end. I just had to reset a little bit.”

The battle for the final podium spot was tightly contested between McAdoo and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas’ Pierce Brown. With three minutes plus a lap remaining in the main event, Brown moved into podium position when he made a pass on McAdoo. Shortly after, Brown made a massive mistake in the whoops which allowed McAdoo to close back. In the following corner, McAdoo took Brown high, which left the GasGas rider on the deck. Brown would remount in fifth and made a pass on Levi Kitchen for fourth late in the race but made another mistake on the final lap and finished fifth.

Pierce Brown at Round 2 Makeover of the AMA Supercross Series in Oakland © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“Oakland was another tough night. I feel like the riding was there, I just didn't put it all together,” said Brown. “I had a decent start in the main and was waiting for a spot to make a pass. I made a pass for third, and then McAdoo got me back and put me on the ground. I got back up in fifth, passed back into fourth, and on the last lap fell again and ended up in fifth. It's not the night we needed and I'm pretty upset about it.”

Behind his victory, Lawrence extended his lead in the championship to 20 over Hampshire as the Western Regional Championship goes on another extended break before returning March 25 in Seattle.

In the 450 Class, a three-way title battle is beginning to emerge between defending champion Eli Tomac , Chase Sexton and two-time AMA Supercross champion Cooper Webb . After crashing away a late lead the previous week in Tampa , Sexton was looking to get things back on track in Oakland, as he once again topped the charts in qualifying.

Like in Tampa, Sexton set the pace early in the 450 main event, jumping out to a big lead over Tomac, Webb and Aaron Plessinger. Once again, though, a late crash cost him the win and valuable championship points.

Cooper Webb at Round 2 Makeover of the AMA Supercross Series in Oakland © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Having built over a five second lead on Tomac, Sexton was cruising to what appeared to be a sure win. On lap 12 of 19, Sexton made a big mistake after the finish line and crashed, giving Tomac his first lead of the night. Unfortunately for Sexton his troubles didn’t end with the crash. While he remounted in second, Webb was closing late and made a pass for second with just three laps remaining.

“Up until the crash I felt so comfortable and so smooth,” said Sexton after a third-place finish. “I had a really good flow going. I wish I could tell you what happened. I landed and there was a two-wheel slide and there was nothing I could do. It’s really hard to get back into the flow with a track like that. The bike was fine. I was fine. Just trying to get back into the flow was tough.”

The race was far from over though. On the final lap, Tomac made a mistake and clipped a Tuff Block and went off the track. This allowed Webb to close within a second. Despite a hard charge from Webb, Tomac withstood the pressure and claimed his fourth win of the year by less than a second (0.881 at checkers).

Cooper Webb at Round 2 Makeover of the AMA Supercross Series in Oakland © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“I didn’t exactly see what happened, but I heard the crowd go crazy and then saw a Tuff Block going and I thought, ‘Oh man, this might be good for me,’” said Webb. “But man, he threw it down on that last lap! I did too, but I heard his revs and he was going for it. I was too, but I was like, ‘Man, he’s freakin’ hammering!’ We got close with that mistake but he held it on.”

Tomac’s win was the 48th of his career, tying him for third all-time in AMA Supercross history with Ricky Carmichael .

“Yeah, it’s special. Anytime you can tie RC on anything it’s really good,” said Tomac. “Looking back now, whatever it was, ten years ago when I started in the 450 Class, did I think I’d be here? I would say no.”

Aaron Plessinger at Round 2 Makeover of the AMA Supercross Series © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Plessinger continued his recent run of good finishes with another fourth place overall. “The day started a little rough as I wasn’t gelling with the track, but we made some changes for the heat race and I finished fourth,” he said. “The team came together and made another adjustment I really wanted to make, and I got a really good start in the main event. I kept it steady and made a few passes, but then caught up to a few lapped riders and rode a fairly quiet rest of the race. I’ve been pretty consistent with a fourth, a third and a fourth over the past three weekends, and I’m happy with that, so we look forward to the next one!”

As the series heads to Arlington, Texas, next weekend, Tomac holds a seven-point lead in the championship over Sexton and Webb, who are tied for second.

01 450SX Class Results

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki Justin Barcia , Greenville, Fla., GASGAS Christian Craig, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna Joey Savatgy, Clermont, Fla., Kawasaki Colt Nichols, Murrieta, Calif., Honda Justin Cooper, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha

02 450SX Class Championship Standings

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (139) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (132) Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda (132) Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (111) Ken Roczen , Clermont, Fla., Suzuki (104) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (104) Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (97) Joey Savatgy, Clermont, Fla., Kawasaki (82) Colt Nichols, Murrieta, Calif., Honda (75) Christian Craig, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna (75)

03 Western Regional 250SX Class Results

Jett Lawrence, Zephyrhills, Fla., Honda RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki Levi Kitchen, Havana, Fla., Yamaha Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS Enzo Lopes, Chesterfield, S.C., Yamaha Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM Mitchell Oldenburg, Godley, Tex., Honda Cole Thompson, Brigden, ON, Yamaha Mitchell Harrison, Leesburg, Fla., GASGAS

04 Western Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

Jett Lawrence, Zephyrhills, Fla., Honda (101) RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna (81) Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (80) Mitchell Oldenburg, Godley, Tex., Honda (69) Levi Kitchen, Havana, Fla., Yamaha (63) Enzo Lopes, Chesterfield, S.C., Yamaha (63) Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Yamaha (52) Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM (52) Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS (51) Dylan Walsh, Wildomar, Calif., Kawasaki (49)