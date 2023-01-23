Jett Lawrence races at the AMA Supercross Series in San Diego, CA
AMA Supercross round 3 recap: Jett Lawrence storms to second straight win

Following the postponement of the Oakland Supercross round, AMA Supercross was back in action in San Diego and Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence were again on the top step of the podium.
A week after torrential rain and flooding through parts of California caused the postponement of round 2 of the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship in Oakland, the series was back in action in San Diego on Saturday night. For the first time in history, the series would visit Snapdragon Stadium, home of the San Diego State Aztecs football team and Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence picked up right where he left off in the 250SX Western Regional Championship.
The 19-year-old phenom dominated Saturday night, leading from start to finish to capture a second consecutive win to begin the season. The defending Eastern Region Champion led all 19 laps en route to the win.
“The track was very unpredictable at Anaheim. This track was a lot easier,” said Lawrence in the post-race press conference. “At the start it was trickier because there were deep ruts, but as the night went on it got harder. This time I was able to ride a little bit faster, at Anaheim you were just trying to almost trail ride, just to get around. We were able to do the normal speed, and I had a blast.”
The unexpected week off was very beneficial for TLD/Red Bull/GasGas rider Pierce Brown. At the opening round of the championship in Anaheim, Brown crashed hard in his heat race and failed to make the main event. He was back in form in San Diego, though, as he finished the main event in fifth.
“We have a lot to build from,” stated Brown. “I got third in qualifying, second in the heat, and then fifth in the main. I need to clean a bunch of stuff up to get closer to that front group and fight for some wins. But we made it out alive, so we're going to get back to work this week and hopefully bounce back and build off of it next weekend."
Following a fifth-place finish at Anaheim 1, Red Bull KTM’s Max Vohland failed to make the main event after he crashed in both his heat race and the Last Chance Qualifier.
“Of course, I’m very disappointed, but I’m healthy and will be back at A2," said Vohland.
In the 450 division, the Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac rivalry is heating up. The duo finished 1-2 at the opener in Anaheim and both were in the mix for the lead early in San Diego. After Adam ‪Cianciarulo grabbed the holeshot, Webb made a pass for the lead on lap 4 but he was under heavy pressure from the defending champion Tomac. On lap 5, Tomac made a pass for the lead and held off a late charge to collect his second straight win to begin the season.
“He just kept me honest the whole time, and I knew that was going to happen,” said Tomac, who stretched the lead to about 3.5 seconds at one point, until a big mistake and some traffic allowed Webb to close it back to about 1.5 with two laps to go. “A couple of those guys, they were just battling the whole time, especially in the bowl turns. That’s just the way it goes sometimes, especially when you’re in the front, man. It keeps you on your toes, especially when you know he’s right there.”
“Eli was riding really good and I tried to latch on, I feel like our pace was pretty strong,” said Webb. “I made a few mistakes in the middle, then I tried to make a run through the lappers, it was really hectic. I think, overall, I’m really happy with the way the season has started.”
TLD/Red Bull/GasGas’ Justin Barcia rebounded from a disastrous opening round 11th, passing Ken Roczen on lap 16 of 20 to claim the final podium spot.
“For me the new bike has been great, it’s very easy to make small changes and adapt to the tracks,” Barcia said.
Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin missed round 3 of the championship following a wrist injury sustained in a training crash earlier in the week. A timetable for a return has not been announced as of publishing.
450SX Class Results

  1. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha
  2. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM
  3. Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS
  4. Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Suzuki
  5. Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda
  6. Dylan Ferrandis, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha
  7. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki
  8. Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki
  9. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM
  10. Joey Savatgy, Clermont, Fla., Kawasaki
450SX Class Championship Standings

  1. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (52)
  2. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (46)
  3. Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda (39)
  4. Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Suzuki (37)
  5. Dylan Ferrandis, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha (36)
  6. Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (33)
  7. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (32)
  8. Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki (29)
  9. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (29)
  10. Colt Nichols, Murrieta, Calif., Honda (28)
Western Regional 250SX Class Results

  1. Jett Lawrence, Zephyrhills, Fla., Honda
  2. RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna
  3. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki
  4. Enzo Lopes, Chesterfield, S.C., Yamaha
  5. Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS
  6. Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Yamaha
  7. Mitchell Oldenburg, Godley, Tex., Honda
  8. Phillip Nicoletti, Bethel, N.Y., Yamaha
  9. Derek Kelley, Riverside, Calif., KTM
  10. Cole Thompson, Brigden, Ont., Yamaha
Western Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

  1. Jett Lawrence, Zephyrhills, Fla., Honda (52)
  2. RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna (46)
  3. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (42)
  4. Enzo Lopes, Chesterfield, S.C., Yamaha (36)
  5. Mitchell Oldenburg, Godley, Tex., Honda (35)
  6. Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Yamaha (31)
  7. Phillip Nicoletti, Bethel, N.Y., Yamaha (30)
  8. Derek Kelley, Riverside, Calif., KTM (27)
  9. Dylan Walsh, Wildomar, Calif., Kawasaki (24)
  10. Cole Thompson, Brigden, Ont., Yamaha (23)
