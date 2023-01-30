AMA Supercross round 4 recap: New winners emerge at chaotic Anaheim 2

Introduced in 2018, Triple Crown racing was billed as an “exciting new racing format” in which both the 250 and 450 class would compete in three races instead of the traditional one race main event. Using an Olympic-style scoring system the rider with the lowest finish after three races is determined the winner and awarded regular championship points.

As AMA Supercross visited Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for the second time in less than a month, the Triple Crown format lived up to its billing, as the five different race winners emerged from a mistake-filled night for the championship leaders.

Jett Lawrence races at Round 4 of the AMA Supercross Series at Anaheim, CA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Through two rounds of the 250SX Western Region, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence was flawless. He led every single lap en route to consecutive wins and built a six-point lead over Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire entering round 4. It was a turbulent night for the young Australian in Anaheim, though, as mistakes in two of three main events cost him a chance at the overall.

In the first 250 race, Lawrence went down early while in second to Hampshire. Lawrence dropped all the way back to fifth at one point following his crash, but he was able to rebound to finish third as Hampshire cruised to the race win. In the second 250 race, Hampshire found trouble of his own. His hand came off in the tricky sand section and he went over the bars in a hard crash. While he was able to remount, a 22nd place finish cost him a shot at the overall. Meanwhile, crashes continued to hinder Lawrence. This time, he went down twice in the race and only managed a sixth place.

Jett Lawrence races at Round 4 of the AMA Supercross Series at Anaheim, CA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Up front, it was the Star Racing duo of Stilez Robertson and Levi Kitchen left to catch veteran Phil Nicoletti who grabbed the early holeshot and had built a five-second lead at one point. After leading the first eight laps of the race, Nicoletti was tracked down by the Yamaha duo, with Robertson taking the lead on lap 9 (of 11) and holding off Kitchen to grab the race win.

Despite a mistake-filled first two races, Lawrence was still in contention to take the overall entering the final race. Trailing Kitchen by three points, Lawrence needed to win and get some help. Lawrence did his job, grabbing a massive holeshot and leading all 11 laps on his way to victory. Kitchen was unfazed with the overall on the line. The Washington-native moved into second on the opening lap and rode a calculated race to take second. Behind 4-2-2 finishes, Kitchen scored the overall win. It was the first AMA Supercross victory for the second-year pro.

"This whole day man, this is unbelievable right now," said Kitchen. "I took a few good slams in practice and I was a little down on myself. First moto I got a good start and got shuffled back, and then I just knew I needed to be consistent. My starts have been amazing, the bike is hooking up great. I tried to just block out everything that was going on behind me and a lot of guys were falling and it just worked out. Consistency pays off."

Jett Lawrence © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

While Lawrence was disappointed with a mistake-filled night, his 3-6-1 finishes secured him second overall on the night. With title rivals Hampshire and Cameron McAdoo struggling, his lead in the championship has moved to 16 points.

"I think I just am not a Triple Crown guy," said Lawrence. “Congrats to Levi Kitchen and Stilez, they rode awesome. They had their starts dialed for sure."

Robertson would score his first podium of the 2023 season behind 6-3-1 finishes.

"Getting that win in the second main meant a lot," said Robertson. "I wish I could have done a little better in the third one but we're still up here on the box and it's really good for the team to turn it around after our first two weeks. It was good."

The 250SX West Region takes the next two weeks off before returning on February 18 in Oakland for the rescheduled round 2, which was postponed due to extreme weather.

Cooper Webb races at Round 4 of the AMA Supercross Series at Anaheim, CA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Behind two wins over two rounds, defending 450 champion Eli Tomac was hoping to stretch his points lead over Cooper Webb . The two have combined to win the last four titles (Webb 2019, 2021; Tomac 2020, 2022) and went 1-2 over the first two rounds. But the duo each suffered crashes through the night that allowed Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen to throw their names in the mix.

The first race of the night saw Sexton and Roczen run away from the field. Sexton took the early lead and led all 14 laps to get his night off to a strong start. Roczen challenged Sexton at times, but lost pace near the end and finished just over five seconds back of the leader. It was a tough race for Webb. After a bad start, Webb was challenging Dylan Ferrandis for fourth on the final lap when Anderson sent it down the inside of Webb after the whoops and they got together, sending Webb to the dirt. Webb would remount but could only make it back to 7th, which proved costly at the end of the night.

Ken Roczen races at Round 4 of the AMA Supercross Series at Anaheim, CA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

The second race of the night saw more parody at the front as Anderson led all 14 laps to claim a tight win over Tomac by just 1.5 seconds. The battle for third was tight between Roczen and Webb. Roczen was pressured by Webb late, but a costly mistake by Webb on the final lap when he was unable to jump a double following a pass attempt on Roczen allowed the Suzuki rider to hang on for third.

Entering the third and final race, Tomac and Roczen were tied with five points while Anderson and Sexton were each just one point back.

Anderson would lead the opening four laps of the race, but Sexton proved to be too strong on this night as he took the lead on lap 5 and cruised to the race win. Behind, a massive championship shakeup was taking place. Webb and Tomac were engaged in a massive battle for third when on lap 5 Tomac got off line on the takeoff of rhythm section and went down huge when he landed on some Tuff Blox. He was able to remount but was laboring to do so and only got back to 13th to end up sixth overall. After the race, he confirmed on his Instagram was okay and would race next weekend in Houston.

After Tomac’s big crash, Webb took advantage of a mistake from Anderson to take second in the race, but it was Sexton behind 1-5-1 finishes taking the overall.

"Super big night for me," said Sexton. "After last weekend being a struggle, I had to stop the bleeding tonight. Second main I had some adversity and I had to push through. Third main, I was just having so much fun out there. It’s a great feeling and I definitely don’t want to stop doing this!"

Anderson would claim second overall (5-1-3) with Roczen capturing his first podium of the 2023 season with 2-3-4 finishes.

Ken Roczen races at Round 4 of the AMA Supercross Series at Anaheim, CA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

"I'm speechless," exclaimed Roczen. "This was hard earned. I completely botched the start and I had to make a last lap pass to get on the podium. The team has done a huge job pulling strings and giving me everything I’m asking for. What a night, this was hard earned. I want to thank myself, I’ve been doing all of my training on my own. I’m staying engaged with it, and I’m really happy to be in this position."

Entering round five of the championship next weekend in Houston, Tomac holds a four-point lead in the championship over Sexton and Webb.

01 450SX Class Results

Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Suzuki Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM Dylan Ferrandis, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki Joey Savatgy, Clermont, Fla., Kawasaki

02 450SX Class Championship Standings

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (69) Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda (65) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (65) Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Suzuki (58) Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (55) Dylan Ferrandis, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha (54) Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (48) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (45) Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki (43) Colt Nichols, Murrieta, Calif., Honda (39)

03 Western Regional 250SX Class Results

Levi Kitchen, Havana, Fla., Yamaha Jett Lawrence, Zephyrhills, Fla., Honda Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Yamaha Mitchell Oldenburg, Godley, Tex., Honda Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki Derek Kelley, Riverside, Calif., KTM Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS Phillip Nicoletti, Bethel, N.Y., Yamaha Dylan Walsh, Wildomar, Calif., Kawasaki

04 Western Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

Jett Lawrence, Zephyrhills, Fla., Honda (75) Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (59) RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna (58) Mitchell Oldenburg, Godley, Tex., Honda (54) Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Yamaha (52) Enzo Lopes, Chesterfield, S.C., Yamaha (46) Levi Kitchen, Havana, Fla., Yamaha (44) Phillip Nicoletti, Bethel, N.Y., Yamaha (44) Derek Kelley, Riverside, Calif., KTM (43) Dylan Walsh, Wildomar, Calif., Kawasaki (37)