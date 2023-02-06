AMA Supercross round 5 recap: Hunter Lawrence wins East opener

Following a month in California, which included two stops in Anaheim and one in San Diego , AMA Supercross left the confines of the Golden State and headed east to Houston for round 5 of the championship at NRG Stadium.

With the move east, the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship would debut for the first time in 2023. Alongside a talented crop of rookies, which included Haiden Deegan, Chance Hymas and two-time MX World Champion Tom Vialle , were veterans Hunter Lawrence , Jeremy Martin, Jordon Smith , Max Anstie and more.

Hunter Lawrence races at Round 5 of the AMA Supercross Series in Houston © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Hunter, the eldest brother of 250SX Western Regional points leader Jett Lawrence , was a pre-season title favorite after consecutive runner-up finishes in the 250SX Western Regional Championship in 2021 and 2022. After a shaky start in qualifying, Hunter showcased his veteran poise in the main event.

Vialle, the French rider making his pro AMA Supercross debut for Red Bull KTM, jumped up to a surprising early lead over Lawrence and the rookie Hymas. Lawrence was pressuring Vialle on the first lap but was forced to react to Vialle scrubbing the triple and almost went down as he landed off the track, eventually rejoining in third behind his Honda HRC teammate Hymas. Vialle led the opening two laps before Lawrence used his speed in the whoops to take his first lead of the night on lap 3. It was smooth sailing from there for the veteran as he led the remaining 16 laps en route to a more than seven second win.

Tom Vialle races at Round 5 of the AMA Supercross Series in Houston © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“I’m not trying to go out and establish myself, I know what I can do on a bike,” said Lawrence post-race. “And I know where I could have been better last year, so I’m just trying to do that. But qualifying was a little rough. If you put all my best segments together, I could have had a pole lap, but I just couldn’t seem to do all my best segments all in one lap. Happy to execute. We worked on our starts, had good starts in the heat and the main. It was a pretty good day.”

With Lawrence running away with the victory, the battle for the podium was intense between veterans Max Anstie, Jordon Smith, and rookies Haiden Deegan and Vialle. Vialle was the first to make a mistake, as he crashed in a corner while in the running for a podium position. He would make another mistake later in the race and eventually finished in seventh.

“With five laps to go, while in third, I had a small crash when I missed the rear brake and went over the corner,” said Vialle. “I’m disappointed as we could’ve finished on the podium, but I learned a lot and it was a good day overall.”

Tom Vialle races at Round 5 of the AMA Supercross Series in Houston © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

The shocker of the night came from Anstie. The British rider turned pro back in 2010 but hadn’t raced 250 supercross since 2013 after spending the majority of his career in the FIM Motocross World Championship in Europe. In his first start in the 250 Class with his Fire Power Honda team, Anstie held off a late charge from Smith to capture his first career podium.

“Honestly, it’s a dream,” said Anstie. “I’ve waited a long time to be up here and go up those steps up to the podium. My very first year in supercross, 2010, I was 16 years old, and I nearly got a podium then. The next year I went to Europe and didn’t come back. I got into that over there and I had success. I’m lucky my family supports this because it’s a big move. It’s a great feeling to be up here and be competitive.”

Smith would round out the podium ahead of Deegan and Jeremy Martin .

After topping qualifying by more than a second over Dylan Ferrandis, Chase Sexton was the favorite entering the 450 main event in Houston. But it was points leader Eli Tomac shooting out to the early lead over Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger and Jason Anderson. Sexton was close to the leaders as well in fourth.

Aaron Plessinger races at Round 5 of the AMA Supercross Series in Houston © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Unfortunately, on the second lap of the main event, Ferrandis crashed violently at the end of the whoops and was knocked unconscious. While Ferrandis lay there, the red flag was eventually displayed to stop the race. After some time, Ferrandis was able to stand back up with some help and walked to the Alpinestars medical mule. On Sunday, Ferrandis posted on his Instagram story that he was being treated for a concussion.

“I’m okay after my crash in the main event. I hit my head first and got knocked out for some minutes. Everything else is fine and I am okay now fortunately. I will follow the concussion protocol and will see when I can ride again. Sorry. A big thanks to the medical team.”

Following the crash, the race had to be restarted and the staggered start rule came into play as they had just completed three laps of racing when the red flag was displayed.

On the restart, Anderson was quick to pass Plessinger for second and Sexton soon followed suit. Sexton then caught and passed Anderson and began eating away at Tomac’s lead. After catching and passing Tomac in his heat race, Sexton was feeling confident he could do the same in the main event. But every time Sexton made a move for the lead, Tomac would counter. Toward the latter stages of the race, Sexton began making mistakes which allowed Tomac to take his third win of the season and 47th of his career.

Hunter Lawrence leads the pack in the first turn at Round 5 © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“That was a big rebound for us,” said Tomac. “Last week’s crash was really scary, and I still can’t believe I’m healthy. Just wanted to come here and have a good solid race. My starts were back to where I was up front in both of those races. That was key for me. The red flags are always wild there, and that was unfortunate for my teammate Dylan. I just improved my riding in the main event. The whole day, Chase had another level on us. I just ended up riding better in the main, and found a couple more lines. I don’t know, I was able to do it for those 20 minutes there.”

Sexton would finish second ahead of Anderson. “It wasn’t great by any means,” said Sexton. “I feel like the strengths that I had all day really lagged in the main event. Between the whoops and the sand section, I could have walked through it faster. It was still a good ride, but it wasn’t great. Eli rode good and I knew he would, he was going to be fired up after the heat race. Tonight, I was just second best, I guess. It was tough to let that one go and let Eli get away.”

Following an 8-9-7 start to the season, Aaron Plessinger had his best finish of the year in fourth.

“I came into this weekend feeling confident in my starts. I had a lot of fun out there,” said Plessinger. “Off the staggered start, I slid out a little in the first turn and lost a position, then another rider got around me soon afterward. I got my bearings back and started charging, then despite a couple of little mistakes, I finished the race at a good pace in a P4 position.”

Cooper Webb races at Round 5 of the AMA Supercross Series in Houston © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Plessinger’s Red Bull KTM teammate Cooper Webb would finish fifth on the night. “It was a bit of a struggle, to be honest,” said Webb.” I felt off all day, from practice and through the heats, but we made the most of it and came away with a top five in the main event. We’re still in a good points situation and we’ll keep the ball rolling, regroup this week in Florida and come back swinging at Tampa!”

With his victory, Tomac extended his championship lead out to seven points over Sexton. Webb remains third in points, 12 behind Tomac as the series heads to Tampa next Saturday.

01 450SX Class Results

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM Justin Barcia , Greenville, Fla., GASGAS Justin Cooper, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha Ken Roczen , Clermont, Fla., Suzuki Joey Savatgy, Clermont, Fla., Kawasaki Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki

02 450SX Class Championship Standings

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (95) Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda (88) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (83) Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (76) Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Suzuki (73) Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (65) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (64) Dylan Ferrandis, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha (56) Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki (56) Joey Savatgy, Clermont, Fla., Kawasaki (53)

03 Eastern Regional 250SX Class Results

Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda Max Anstie, Cairo, Ga., Honda Jordon Smith, Ochlocknee, Ga., Yamaha Haiden Deegan, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha Jeremy Martin, Rochester, Minn., Yamaha Michael Mosiman, Minneaola, Fla., GASGAS Tom Vialle, Murrieta, Calif., KTM Chance Hymas, Pocatello, Idaho, Honda Cullin Park, Clermont, Fla., Honda Chris Blose, Phoenix, Ariz., Kawasaki

04 Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (26) Max Anstie, Cairo, Ga., Honda (23) Jordon Smith, Ochlocknee, Ga., Yamaha (21) Haiden Deegan, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha (19) Jeremy Martin, Rochester, Minn., Yamaha (18) Michael Mosiman, Minneaola, Fla., GASGAS (17) Tom Vialle, Murrieta, Calif., KTM (16) Chance Hymas, Pocatello, Idaho, Honda (15) Cullin Park, Clermont, Fla., Honda (14) Chris Blose, Phoenix, Ariz., Kawasaki (13)