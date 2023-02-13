AMA Supercross round 6 recap: Webb, Lawrence capture dramatic wins in Tampa

If you were to examine the history books of AMA Supercross , you’d be hard pressed to find a night filled with more excitement and drama than what occurred on Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, for round 6 of the AMA Supercross Championship.

After a sensational win at the opening round of the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship a week prior in Houston, Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence entered Tampa with the red plate and hopes of carrying his momentum into the second round. After struggling in qualifying in Houston, Lawrence found his flow early in Tampa, topping the 250 qualifying sessions with a 49.708. Lawrence was the only 250 rider to lay down a lap under 50 seconds.

Hunter Lawrence races at Round 6 of the AMA Supercross Series in Tampa, FL © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Prior to the night show, rain hit Tampa and made for slick conditions in the 250SX heat races. Racing in the second heat race of the night, Lawrence struggled to find his footing on a slippery track and finished fourth as Haiden Deegan ran away for the first heat race win of his young career.

Early in the 250SX main event, Lawrence was still trying to find a rhythm as he rounded the first lap in sixth place. Then he started clicking. Running lap times continuously in the 50 to 51 second range, Lawrence began to work his way through the field. By lap 7 (of 19) he worked his way into podium position as he approached Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas’ Michael Mosiman. On lap 8 Lawrence took Mosiman high following the rhythm section prior to the sand section. Mosiman ended up on the ground following the incident and was only able to work back to seventh.

Michael Mosiman races at Round 6 of the AMA Supercross Series in Tampa, FL © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“I had a better start in the main event and I was right there where I needed to be,” said Mosiman. “I had good speed and felt calm under pressure. I got taken out. I probably would have done the same. You hate it, but you've got to respect it and move on.”

Although he’d made his way into third early in the main, Lawrence still had a ton of work to do, as Star Racing Yamaha’s Nate Thrasher was running away with the lead. By lap 11 Lawrence drove his way into second after passing Max Anstie but was still trailing Thrasher by a wide margin. As the laps ticked down, so did Thrasher’s lead. On the final lap, the two were separated by less than a second entering the tricky sand section.

With only two corners to go, Lawrence made his move. He took the outside in the sand section and tried to make a pass for the lead. At the end of the section, the two collided. Lawrence was able to bounce off Thrasher and keep his momentum entering the final corner. Thrasher tried to protect the inside, but Lawrence was able to push him wide. Thrasher quickly regrouped but Lawrence crossed the finish line first to capture a dramatic win by just .134 tenths of a second.

Hunter Lawrence races at Round 6 of the AMA Supercross Series in Tampa, FL © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“Obviously, I didn’t plan that,” said Lawrence. “It was basically just a Hail Mary lap, and it worked out. Very little decision making, I was just trying to be where he wasn’t on the track. I could kind of see him coming in the other lane and I just put in the best 15 minutes that I could. If I caught him great, if I couldn’t then I won’t.”

“I felt good all day, I just need to execute better,” said Thrasher. “It’s tough. Things are coming at you so fast and you try to make the best decisions you can trying to win the race. We’ll go back to the drawing board and try to get better.”

Following a second straight win, Lawrence now holds an eight-point lead in the championship ahead of Anstie, who finished third in Tampa.

In his second career AMA Supercross start, Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle was running top three early in the main event but went down in the sand section. He would rebound to finish sixth.

Tom Vialle races at Round 6 of the AMA Supercross Series in Tampa, FL © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“I’m quite happy with the last few laps of the race where I made up a number of positions,” said Vialle. “We’re now only a few points off third in the championship, which is good. We’ve got a short break now, so we’ll work on the bike and myself to keep improving before Arlington.”

The 250SX Eastern Regional Championship will take a week off before returning on February 25 in Arlington, Texas.

It would be hard to top the dramatic finish in the 250SX Class, but the 450SX division tried its best. Chase Sexton, who topped qualifying for a second consecutive week, shot out to the lead in the 450SX main event. Trailing the Honda HRC rider were Red Bull KTM teammates Cooper Webb and Aaron Plessinger .

In the early laps, Sexton and Webb began to separate from Plessinger. The two played a game of cat and mouse throughout much of the 25-lap main event. Webb would make up time in the sand section, but Sexton would find spots to keep Webb at bay. With three minutes plus a lap left in the main event, Webb made a massive mistake in the whoops, which allowed Sexton to get some breathing room.

Cooper Webb races at Round 6 of the AMA Supercross Series in Tampa, FL © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Sexton was on his way to the victory when on lap 21 he also made a mistake in the whoops, but his was more costly. Sexton’s front end would slip in the section and he went down which allowed Webb to take his first lead of the night and roll to his first 450SX main event win since Salt Lake City 2 in 2021.

“Yeah, [the whoops] were tough,” said Webb. “I had a big moment and had to change my line. I was doing the line Chase [Sexton] was and it had a really big V that kicked you left and right. It was tough to judge with the lappers tonight in that sand section. It was a hard-fought race for sure. The mistake helped me, but those last five laps were going to be good.”

Sexton regrouped to finish second. “I feel like my riding and racing keeps getting better,” said Sexton. “Tonight was some of the best main event riding I’ve had aside from Anaheim 2 . Cooper and I kept going back and forth and the lappers were getting the best of both of us, especially in the sand. I’ve been having fun and overall doing good, so I’m happy with how I was riding.”

After a slow start to this season (8-9-7 finishes) Plessinger has gone 4-3 over the last two rounds. His podium in Tampa is his first since Oakland 2022.

Aaron Plessinger races at Round 6 of the AMA Supercross Series in Tampa, FL © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“It’s a big confidence booster for sure,” said Plessinger. “I’ve been working on my starts and it’s definitely showing. It felt good to get out front and run with these boys. It’s a shame I made a couple mistakes to keep me from really latching onto these guys. I’m pumped on this, and this just gives me more confidence to come back out in Oakland and do that again.”

Despite a fifth-place finish in Tampa, Eli Tomac retains the championship lead by two points over Sexton. Behind his first win of the season, Webb now trails Tomac by just four points.

AMA Supercross visits Oakland next weekend for what is the rescheduled round 2 that was postponed in January due to regional flooding. The return to California also brings back the Western Regional 250SX Class series for one race in what would have been a seven-week break.

AMA Supercross 2023 round 6 in Tampa, Florida © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

01 450SX Class Results

Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM Ken Roczen , Clermont, Fla., Suzuki Eli Tomac , Cortez, Colo., Yamaha Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki Justin Cooper, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha Justin Barcia , Greenville, Fla., GASGAS Joey Savatgy, Clermont, Fla., Kawasaki Christian Craig, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna

02 450SX Class Championship Standings

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (113) Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda (111) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (109) Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (93) Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Suzuki (92) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (85) Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (80) Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki (67) Joey Savatgy, Clermont, Fla., Kawasaki (67) Colt Nichols, Murrieta, Calif., Honda (61)

03 Eastern Regional 250SX Class Results

Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha Max Anstie, Cairo, Ga., Honda Haiden Deegan, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha Jeremy Martin, Rochester, Minn., Yamaha Tom Vialle, Murrieta, Calif., KTM Michael Mosiman, Minneaola, Fla., GASGAS Chance Hymas, Pocatello, Idaho, Honda Jace Owen, Mattoon, Ill., Honda Hardy Munoz, Kissimmee, Fla., Husqvarna

04 Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (52) Max Anstie, Cairo, Ga., Honda (44) Haiden Deegan, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha (38) Jeremy Martin, Rochester, Minn., Yamaha (36) Tom Vialle, Murrieta, Calif., KTM (33) Michael Mosiman, Minneaola, Fla., GASGAS (33) Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha (31) Chance Hymas, Pocatello, Idaho, Honda (30) Jordon Smith, Ochlocknee, Ga., Yamaha (29) Jace Owen, Mattoon, Ill., Honda (23)