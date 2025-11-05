Red Bull Air Force Pro Amy Chmelecki converts her stunt dream into reality

Racing through the arid and wild southwestern quadrant of Utah, Red Bull Air Force Sky Diver Amy Chmelecki rides shotgun in a 2018 Can-Am Maverick X3. Piloting the UTV at speeds up to 90 miles per hour is fellow Red Bull motorsports athlete Mia Chapman , who is threading her way across the terrain so Amy can catch a plane. Literally.

Within a three-mile stretch, Chmelecki climbs out of the Can-Am and grabs a ladder dangling from a Cessna 180 piloted by fellow Red Bull Air Force teammate, acclaimed skydiver, commercial airplane and helicopter pilot Luke Aikins . The plane is hovering between 21 and 23 feet above the UTV at 60 miles per hour. No more, no less. Once she attaches her harness to the ladder, the Cessna takes to the sky and Chmelecki dangles from the aircraft for a full 45 seconds before parachuting to the ground. There, she meets up with Chapman again at the bottom of the canyon for a high five.

Amy Chmelecki plunging to parachute to the ground © Chris Tedesco

From the Cessna, Aikins shouts out, “Yeah, you did it!” before heading back to the landing strip.

From punk rock to rock canyons

Several years ago, one of Chmelecki's best friends since their kindergarten days sent her a music video. The clip featured a punk rocker with a shock of platinum hair racing a car through the Arizona desert and grabbing a dangling ladder from a biplane overhead, all while in motion.

“This woman reminds me of you,” Amy’s friend told her. “She did all of her own stunts.”

In the 90s, she noted, women weren’t big in the punk rock scene but fought the resistance to their presence in the genre; that felt familiar to Chmelecki. She was inspired by the artist’s take-charge, no-fear attitude, and started thinking about how she could put her mark on that stunt with her own version.

Amy Chmelecki hanging from Luke Aikins Cessna 180 © Garth Milan I was always drawn to things that society said I couldn’t do, and I did it anyway. Amy Chmelecki

“I love to do collaborations with other women within skydiving and other sports. Often, I am training alongside men, which is great, but when I get to work with groups of women it is a huge treat,” Chmelecki says.

As a Red Bull Air Force Sky Diver, Chmelecki has performed her own stunts for decades. She has completed an eye-popping 20,000-plus jumps and won multiple national championships in freestyle and Vertical Formation Skydiving. She’s known for pulling together complicated, Guinness World Record-setting stunts including dozens of people. But she had never done a stunt that combined racing and aviation that blended trust, precision, and sheer exhilaration in the way this stunt would require.

That certainly didn’t stop her.

Creating a Hollywood-worthy stunt as a team

Chapman and Chmelecki come from different backgrounds and are in different age groups and sport disciplines. Chmelecki knew she wanted a woman behind the wheel to tackle this challenge, and although she hadn’t worked with Chapman before Red Bull matched them up, Chmelecki soon discovered that her husband Franck had skydived with Chapman six months before. As a team, the two athletes pushed the boundaries of stunt work for this project, a Hollywood-style feat worthy of the best action movies in history. And it was driven—both figuratively and literally—by women.

Mia Chapman and Amy Chmelecki celebrating after making the stunt a reality © Garth Milan

To get there, the team needed to button up all of the details and practice. They scouted locations, hoping to find a suitable stretch of road in Arizona, where both she and Mia live. They settled on a segment of the desert in Nevada for testing and Mineral Bottom, Utah for the shoot.

The team–Chmelecki, Chapman, and Aikins, along with the production crew–practiced at Dead Cow Lakebed north of Reno, Nevada. Home of STOL Racing events, billed as “top fuel drag drag racing meets souped-up backcountry airplanes,” Dry Cow Lakebed offered good visibility and easy flying access for rehearsals. At first, Amy wondered if the stunt was “grand enough” or if it had enough wow/danger factor. Once the testing was underway, it became clear there was plenty of both to go around.

“There were a lot of things that could have made me nervous as we dug into the planning, but I was so comfortable with the team and the philosophy behind it,” Chmelecki says. “We weren’t going to do anything until we knew we could do it. Aikins was such a genius; he is a third-generation skydiver, and he instantly understood the things we had to worry about.”

For the test runs, the crew laid out cones to show where Chapman's UTV and Aikin's plane would ideally connect, as well as the earliest and latest points. Several passes were made with a 90-pound punching bag sitting in for Chmelecki in the UTV’s passenger seat to precisely time the speeds.

UTV + airplane + ladder + parachute = a perfect take

Amy Chmelecki, Luke Aikins and Mia Chapman after their stunt © Garth Milan

After visiting Mineral Bottom, the team mapped out the flat straightaways and factored the calculations into the plan.

“Once we saw the location, we thought it was perfect,” Amy says. “It’s an open road with a Burning Man-esque landscape.”

If the road dipped even a foot, the stunt could have been compromised. Even adding a little leeway with a bungee built into the ladder didn’t negate the need for a very straight, very flat trajectory for the UTV-to-plane transfer.

In a way, Chmelecki says this was the most challenging stunt she has ever done. Most of her projects involve large groups of people and big endeavors, during which the challenges include getting other participants trained and standing in her leadership role. This stunt was different and it was one of the most dangerous. Trust, timing, practice, and teamwork were all paramount to success.

At the apex of the stunt, the ladder was deployed and Chmelecki grabbed it while Aikin kept the throttle steady. As she lifted out, Chapman made sure Chmelecki was clear and raced down the canyon for an exhilarating reunion.

“My favorite part of this project is that everyone was so stoked and passion driven,” Chmelecki says. “And that just screams Red Bull, to me.”