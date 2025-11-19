How Angry Ginge is taking gaming content from streams to mainstream TV

Angry Ginge has become one of the most recognizable faces in the UK gaming content creation space. Shooting to fame due to the popularity of his EA Sports FC and Grand Theft Auto 5 streams, he's branched out into producing content around other games and the real sporting world.

01 Who Is Angry Ginge?

Angry Ginge is one of FC26's biggest streamers © Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool

Angry Ginge, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, has been a Red Bull player since late 2024. He shot to fame in the last few years, becoming one of the most-followed UK Twitch creators, reaching 1.4 million followers on the platform .

He has a few different YouTube channels, with his main one amassing 890,000 subscribers since it first posted a video in October 2021. He's also collaborated with other creators in the FC 26 space, as well as the likes of The Sidemen.

02 What EA Sports GC 26 content does he produce

EA Sports FC 26 and the FIFA games that precede it have been a big part of Angry Ginge's career.

Morgan 'Angry Ginge' Burtwistle © Jake Turney/Red Bull Content Pool

Last year, his Pro Clubs series was one of the most popular series on Twitch. After setting up a team called Girth N Turf FC with a group of other streamers, footballers and celebrities, his videos began to go viral. The team treated it like football role play, with each player taking on the role and persona of a footballer in a team. Their fun and unique approach made for some of the funniest EA Sports FC content in years.

Tens of thousands of people tuned into his streams, catapulting Ginge to stardom and seeing the popularity of the Pro Clubs mode rise rapidly.

The other staple of Morgan's FC 26 content is his Road to Glory series. Much like any similar series, Road to Glory sees him try to make the best team without spending a penny on the game's micro transactions.

This year, he's focused on ex-RB Leipzig player Benjamin Sesko, trying to build a team around him. While the videos are a good example of how to efficiently run an FC 26 club, he focused on entertainment. The videos are fast paced, funny and focus on the silly moments from Ginge's streams.

In a similar vein, Ginge also releases a lot of pack-opening videos. They showcase what you can get from buying packs in the game and make for perfect short-form content.

If you want to see the best of Ginge's FC 26 content, check out one of his streams. He's a brilliant and engaging personality, who focuses on the fun side of the game, over-reacting to the slightest inconvenience.

03 Angry Ginge's FC 26 tactics

Ginge's FC 26 content isn’t generally focused on tips or trying to help his viewers improve at the game, but he does showcase the tactics he used if you'd like to see how they play.

In one of his most recent Road to Glory episodes, he set up in the 4-4-2(2) formation and used the following roles for his players to complete his tactical setup.

GK - Goalkeeper/Defend

CB - Defender/Defend

LB/RB - Fullback/Defend

CDM 1 - Deep Lying Playmaker/Build Up

CDM 2 - Holding/Defend

Wingers - Inside Forward/Attack

ST - Advanced Forward/Attack

You can see more on how Ginge plays FC 26 in his video below:

04 Angry Ginge is heading down under

If you want to see more from Ginge, now's the perfect time, because he’s currently starring in one of the UK's biggest TV shows, taking a break from streaming and content creation.

He's out in Australian outback to be a camp-mate in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! He’d said goodbye in a video on his YouTube channel, telling his loyal stream viewers that he'll be back in a few short weeks.

In the meantime, and if you don't want to vote for him to do the horrible Bushtucker Trials, Angry Ginge has a few YouTube channels you can catch up on.