Angyil Finds a New Sense of Self in “No Love Lost” Video

If you’re a regular reader here, you’re already acquainted with the freestyle popper and battle dancer extraordinaire: Angyil . She’s often traveling the world using her skill to eviscerate the competition in battles and her compassion to share her hard-earned wisdom with aspiring dancers. But when battles, competitions and traveling got put on hold last year, the dancer from Kansas City explored different avenues to hone her craft. At the end of February, she released a music video with Dakar-based production outfit Africa For Real for the title track off “No Love Lost” — the highly anticipated debut EP from LA-based hip-hop artist BLXST (pronounced “Blast”). The fruitful collaboration resulted in a video that feels both hyper realistic and fanciful fabrication. It explores the act of finding a balance in seeming dualities and—in working on it—Angyil seems to have found a new part of herself.

It turns out a collaboration with Angyil had been on BLXST’s mind for a while. “He had messaged me a couple of times expressing interest in working,” explains Angyil, speaking on the phone from her home in Kansas City, Missouri. “That was a pleasure because I listen to his music all the time—even before it was brought to my attention that he wanted to work with me. We have a shared and reciprocated appreciation for each other’s art.” After agreeing to join forces, Angyil had to decide on a track to lend her craft to.

In the song “No Love Lost,” BLXST is speaking to a romantic interest about the demands of his work, but is assuring them that the truth in their connection makes up for time spent apart. It’s a subject matter that will resonate with anyone ambitious—the constant weighing of sacrifice in pursuit of vision. But it’s soft as well, admitting that caring for others isn’t eclipsed by career, but instead more like another planet in the same orbit. Sometimes it’s closer and other times it’s further away, but it is always present and moving in tandem. It rang true for Angyil. “He loves someone but he has to work—he has to battle his love life and his work life. I thought that was very interesting,” she says. “It’s my favorite portion of the song, I can definitely relate to that.”

Hearing that statement, it’s surprising to learn that Angyil originally didn’t want to dance to this song. “They gave me options of songs and I didn’t pick this one on purpose,” she says with a slightly nervous laugh. “I knew it was going to bring something out in me that I didn’t want to engage with. I had tucked it away. But then his team was like…‘we really think you should do this one.’” So she did, but she was incredibly nervous about it. It was new territory for her that demanded a different kind of attention.

Angyil © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

“Usually, I channel a character when I dance. I kind of use that to protect my core being, who I am down deep,” Angyil explains. “Especially being a woman in a male-dominated and male-influenced field...battling against men is very psychological. So, I always kind of ignored my love life. I feel like I have a big responsibility—not just for women but for so many different things. When I hear both men and women telling me ‘I look up to you so much,’ I feel like I have to ignore my personal life and just focus.” She pauses for a bit, reflective. “I thought that meant I couldn’t focus on love—for a long time. I was almost numb to it. Even now, I still struggle with it. But the song...it peeled back some things for me.” Like any powerful form of art, “No Love Lost” gave Angyil perspective on her own life and values. In listening to the song and preparing to create a video, she learned about herself.

There’s an aspect of timing that is essential to that learning. The pandemic has brought Angyil, as with all of us, longer stretches of time in one place. She doesn’t have to be constantly ready to catch a flight or switch into a battle mindset. She can sit with herself a bit longer, dig a little deeper—simply because there are fewer distractions. That opportunity brought some unexpected clarity in a foreign emotional frontier, but it also meant that she was in uncharted ground. She didn’t know how she would move with these thoughts, how her body would respond to the new pathways her brain and emotions were forging. As she says, “with that song I was just like, ‘Is this what we’re doing? Cause I don’t know if I’m ready for what might come out of me right now.’”

Angyil © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

The power of passion is something Angyil speaks about often. In a previous interview she said: “I have this belief that when you are passionate about something, it doesn’t matter what time you start, because your passion will help you catch up. You’ll stay up in the middle of the night, like playing catch-up for all the years lost.” While Angyil was speaking about honing a concrete skill, it applies just as strongly to her now, sharpening her ability to look inward and listen to her deepest needs—making up for those lost years. When Angyil starts freestyling in this video, we witness that process. Her passion and fear about exploring this part of her life are brought to life by her movements. Her dance is a dialogue she’s having with herself, syncopated by BLXST’s lyrics and framed by Africa For Real’s lens.

Needless to say, true fans might notice she dances a little different in this video. It’s subtle, but it’s there. Where Angyil would typically be channelling a feeling or a character as a guide for her movements and attitude, now she is interpreting herself. As it is almost entirely freestyle, we get to see her translate her feelings in real time. She’s not dancing to win or to impress, but to share and be vulnerable without the performative screen that is often necessary for the stage of a competition. In close ups, even her eyes are softer. Less the challenging gaze of a battle-ready champion, more the look of a person on an internal journey. The photographer/videographer, Africa for Real, was instrumental in creating the environment and visual style that was nurturing to that change.

Angyil in Dakar © Baas House Productions / Red Bull Content Pool

First off, they’re friends. There is a foundation of respect, understanding and care between Africa For Real and Angyil that aids their working relationship. Secondly, the video was shot in Dakar which, for Angyil, brings an added layer of comfort and support. “I have a lot of family there,” she says. “It is a place that is very dear to my heart. I feel very emotional and vulnerable in that location because of family.” Despite the support, safety and community she has there, the production for the video hit an obstacle very early on.

Angyil came to Africa For Real with a concept fully formed in her mind. She wanted to film at a popular roundabout surrounded by people, but police, permits and COVID-19 weren’t having it. Africa For Real suggested something else. “He was telling me there was a specific beach that he thought would fit the vision I had,” Angyil says. “That’s where everything unfolded.” The coastal stretch they chose acts as another layer of the duality motif examined in BLXST’s lyrics. A beautiful and powerful ocean butts up against a hopeful community in development. Each asserts their power, but coexist side by side: wild, free and strong. Angyil dances with red and blue tulle attached to her elbows; the fabric extends and exaggerates her most subtle movements. Flashes of purple surface as Angyil contorts her body one way and flows it in another, gliding around effortlessly in sand. A feat anyone who has ever been to the beach will know is not effortless at all. But that’s what sets her apart, it’s what makes her so good at what she does.

Choosing the proper team to work with is also essential to the outcome of Angyil’s striking performance in the video. The collaboration between the three parties was one not only of skill, but also of intuition. There was a reciprocated artistry and trust that allowed for each individual expertise to shine and for them to learn from one another. How does Angyil feel about the talent of both BLXST and Africa For Real? “Raw. Artistic,” she says immediately. “They are effortless in their craft because it is so genuine and honest. Obviously they put work into what they do, but because it’s so natural they don’t have to think about how they feel.” Angyil is very proud of what the team created. “I am grateful that things turned out the way they did because I feel that this is it more.”

Angyil in 2020. © Baas House Productions / Red Bull Content Pool

The video for “No Love Lost” wouldn’t have been the same with the original plan. Surely, it would have been visually stunning and full of life in Dakar, but it would have been a lot less personal. “The original location was going to be a little more chaotic. But the song is more cool and mellow. Though it is strong, it’s not trying to grab your attention — but it offers a lot if you listen,” Angyil explains. “It’s rooted but it’s still passionate.” Rooted but passionate. Maybe “No Love Lost” is also a bit about the way we love ourselves — making time, making space. For our crafts but also for the people who make us who we are, including ourselves. As people we often don’t prioritize loving ourselves, but as the song tells us, when that love is genuine, it doesn’t matter. It seems Angyil is unlocking a way to explore that emotional sphere and range of self-care and introspection now. She’s learning how to make space for all parts of her being in her life and in her work. She’s looking to continue to do so in the future. In regards to developing more characters to tap into on the battle stage, she’s working on it. “I’m naturally an introvert but I definitely find that there are characters now, as I grow and evolve and am unpacking traumas,” she says. “I’m finding new characters within myself.” Perhaps these characters will be revealed once the opportunity to dance is plentiful again and the effect of working through those traumas will be seen in the ever-evolving style of Angyil—we can hope.