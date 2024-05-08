Kayaker Aniol Serrasolses drops off a 20m-high glacial waterfall

Catalan adventurer and elite kayaker Aniol Serrasolses shatters boundaries on his Arctic expedition when he descends a 20m-high ice waterfall - the largest ever recorded kayak drop from a glacial waterfall.

54 min Ice Waterfalls Elite kayaker Aniol Serrasolses ventures deep into the wild Arctic. His mission? To conquer the world's highest icefall.

The Red Bull TV documentary Ice Waterfalls above is not just a story of a record-breaking achievement and breathtaking action, but also a narrative of human resilience, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of adventure. "Words fail to capture this overwhelming sensation", Serrasolses says, looking back. "It felt like kayaking on an entirely different planet. Undoubtedly, it is the most extraordinary kayak experience of my life."

Aniol Serrasolses leads epic expedition to conquer glacial waterfall in remote region

With a small crew, Aniol Serrasolses set out on a 36-hour voyage into the remote Svalbard archipelago of Norway - in one of the least explored regions on Earth made up of unforgiving icy terrain. Along with fellow kayakers David Sodomka, Aleix Salvat and Mikel Sarasola, Aniol Serrasolses chases one ultimate goal: to find and descend an enormous glacial waterfall. The group hiked 11 kilometers across the ice to access the glacial river.

Aniol Serrasolses and team hike 11 icy kms to reach their destination © David Sodomka / Red Bull Content Pool

"We found ourselves in an ever-changing and completely unforeseeable landscape", says Serrasolses. "We were well aware of the risks involved, but when you take in your surroundings, it all becomes clear."

Maneuvering the icy rapids in Svalbrad to get to the waterfall was something extraordinary, even for the experienced kayaker Serrasolses. He had been dreaming of kayaking an ice waterfall for years, he admits, and had meticulously planned the expedition.

Despite all the preparation, he speaks of encounters that took his breath away: "One of the things that surprised me, is that feeling of levitating above the water. You could see the bottom with those textures, with those movements, with those shapes - you saw the ice. You saw the ice breaking. It was incredible."

Aniol Serrasolses and his kayak faced-off with a 20m-high ice waterfall © David Sodomka / Red Bull Content Pool

The pressure of having just one chance to descend the ice waterfall

One of the challenges of the endeavor was to nail the perfect line with the first and only attempt - as the window to complete was small and the waterfall would disappear. Serrasolses admits that he felt the pressure to perform: "I had this fire of, I need to go get it and I need to do it now, or the moment will be gone."

During the experience, Aniol Serrasolses felt as if he were levitating © David Sodomka / Red Bull Content Pool

Italian fashion label Prada Linea Rossa played a key role in the success of the kayaking feat. Serrasolses' partner supplied the technical gear to face the harsh Arctic conditions - and equipped the kayaker with advanced textiles engineered for comfort and high-performance in extreme environments.

Serrasolses is more than just an exceptional kayaker. The 33-year old Spaniard currently lives in Chile where he runs a tourism business with his brother. He is also building a lodge, and bringing clients from abroad aside his professional kayak career.

