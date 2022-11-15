Anthony Acosta photographer spotlight

Anthony Acosta

: Pipeland. That’s what I called this place. There was a lot of every type of full pipe imaginable. The business that owned the lot was out of business and plans were to make way for new construction. We had about 10 days to get what we could. I remember thinking we shot on pretty much everything there until

said he found a tipped over silo that he wanted to skate. Inside it was incredibly rusty/dusty and it was kind of hard to breath. Josh swiftly handled his business and we got the heck out of there. We were completely covered in rust and my camera had to be sent in for a professional cleaning after that day. But at least we got a sweet photo.