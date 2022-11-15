Skateboarding
© Anthony Acosta
Anthony Acosta photographer spotlight
Anthony Acosta has the refined eye to always capture his subjects in a fascinating way. He is certified in the streets, and his skateboarding talents have made him the focal point of many of his favorite, and influential photographers long before they were his peers.
Any skater would agree, if the people documenting you have the experience and understanding of what you’re capable of, and how to best portray that to the masses, it will make for a better session and the end results will speak volumes. Acosta has made his name amongst the best of the best, his body of work is timeless, and his skateboarding pedigree is authentic. Here are five of his favorites photos he's taken. Long live the Master Lensman who can transcend the skills needed in front of, and behind the camera.
01
Skater: Anthony Van Engelen
- Location: Hollywood, California
- Year: 2010
- Camera Type: Canon EOS-1DS MARK III 24MM-70MM 2.8 LENS SHUTTER SPEED: 1/1250 APERTURE: 4.5
Anthony Acosta: This photo of AVE was shot at an abandoned hotel in Hollywood, Ca. that had one of the best empty pools around. It was full of young squatters/runaways living in the empty rooms. They all started coming out to watch AVE skate the pool and some even skated with us. Luckily they were all super cool and friendly.
02
Skater: Omar Hassan
- Location: Secret Location in Orange County, California
- Year: 2012
- Camera Type: Canon EOS-1DS MARK III LENS Zeiss Makro-Planar T* 2/100 ZE
Anthony Acosta: I love shooting full pipes. I love the challenge of trying to capture them in a new and interesting way. You can get weird with angles and lighting. I think I had like 5 or 6 strobes on this one. Small speeds lights and a couple big ones. I also remember putting a strobe directly behind Omar to try and illuminate the pipe from the back. It came out rad and I even got some dust from his frontside ollie that looks like smoke!
03
Skater: Curren Caples
- Location: Redondo Beach, California
- Year: 2021
- Camera Type: Sony a9 LENS Sony 85mm 1/.4
Anthony Acosta: This tail drop is GNARLY. I was a bit nervous to see Curren get up there and start figuring it out. But he’s always so cool and calm under these circumstances. He bailed a few attempts to get the feel of it and I knew right away that he was going get it. He made the first one he put down and he gloriously came flying down that bank at full speed.
04
Skater: Ray Barbee
- Location: South Central Los Angeles, California
- Year: 2012
- Camera Type: Leica M6 LENS 50mm Summicron
Anthony Acosta: This was taken at a Metro train station in South Central LA. There is always some craziness going on at this spot. Lurkers, homeless people, drug dealers, gangsters, etc. You have to always be aware of your surroundings at this spot. But there’s rad benches, ledges and manual pads here. I potted this cool art mural in the cement while checking out a bridge that goes onto the train platform. It made for a great backdrop for Ray’s stylish backside 360.
05
Skater: Josh Borden
- Location: Corona, California
- Year: 2015
- Camera Type: Canon EOS-1DX LENS 8mm-15mm Fisheye
Anthony Acosta: Pipeland. That’s what I called this place. There was a lot of every type of full pipe imaginable. The business that owned the lot was out of business and plans were to make way for new construction. We had about 10 days to get what we could. I remember thinking we shot on pretty much everything there until Josh said he found a tipped over silo that he wanted to skate. Inside it was incredibly rusty/dusty and it was kind of hard to breath. Josh swiftly handled his business and we got the heck out of there. We were completely covered in rust and my camera had to be sent in for a professional cleaning after that day. But at least we got a sweet photo.