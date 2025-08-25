How Arch Manning’s training for the season ahead

Entering his third season with the Texas Longhorns, Arch Manning’s big moment has finally arrived. This will be his first year as the full-time starting quarterback. Despite being one of the most talked-about names in college football, Manning has only started in two games heading into the 2025 season. Now, with the spotlight fully on him and expectations running high, he’s ready to prove that the legacy he carries is more than just a last name.

Arch Manning training in Austin, Texas © Justen Williams

“I’m just here to play football. It’s a game I love and grew up playing,” Manning shared with ESPN . “I’m not worried about my legacy. I’m worried about playing ball and winning games.”

As the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, and the grandson of former Saints quarterback Archie Manning, Arch has football in his DNA. His father, Cooper Manning, was a standout high school receiver before a spinal condition cut his playing career short at 18.

This offseason has been all about putting in the work on the field, in the gym and in the film room. Arch knows the name comes with attention, but he’s focused on proving he can lead this team his own way. From tightening up his mechanics to building trust with his receivers, Arch is doing everything he can to make sure he’s ready when the season kicks off.

Arch Manning doing warm up stretches © Justen Williams

At one of his offseason training days, Arch was dialed in. He ran through a full slate of drills, from footwork and timing routes to live reps with his receivers and even some work with drones.

“It’s my first time with drones,” Arch told us. “We had some fun with it and it was cool to do new things and try out different stuff.”

The drones provide aerial footage that helps analyze everything from throwing angles to field positioning. It’s a twist on classic quarterback prep, and a clear sign he’s serious about sharpening every part of his game.

Arch has been working with David Morris, owner of QB Country – a quarterback and training development company – since he was a child. Morris’ history with the Manning’s goes back to his Ole Miss days with Arch’s uncle Eli since 1998.

“I’ve gone to him since 4th grade,” Manning shared. “I feel like I've gotten better each year and I'm excited to keep going.”

That long-standing relationship has helped build trust and consistency in Arch’s development, something Morris says shows up every time they train.

Arch Manning training with David Morris, his longtime QB coach © Justen Williams Arch Manning running drills with David Morris © Justen Williams

“With Arch, he’s just a natural,” Morris said. “He’s instinctive. This [drone] type of atmosphere is good for Arch – don’t think about it too much and just react and let it rip. Anytime you can train in an environment that’s really hard, complex or puts you in a different domain than what your normal domain is, is good.”

The drills can be intense, and the environment is built to challenge even the most seasoned quarterbacks. It’s something Arch embraces as part of his growth.

“We get after it in these workouts. We start from the ground up and watch the film after. He just teaches me how to be a better player and ultimately a better person.”

Morris’ quarterback training philosophy is simple: be holistic. “Break it down below the hips, feet, balance, and body control. You want to work on above the hip with posture and you try to tie all that together.”

And that’s no different for Arch. “Train fast. Get in scenarios that aren’t ideal so that way when they’re ideal, it doesn't feel as hard,” said Morris. “We don’t want the game speed or environment to be unfamiliar or too fast. We’re putting him in hard and complex situations.”

The expectations are high, and the season is quickly approaching for Arch and the Texas Longhorns. But through all the offseason training, he still leans on the basics.

“The speed of the game changes,” he said, “and you always need to go back to your fundamentals.”