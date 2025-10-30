Asake promises a fresh take on Afrobeats at Red Bull Symphonic

On November 8, Afrobeats sensation Asake is stepping onto Red Bull Symphonic stage at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, performing his greatest hits alongside a full world-class orchestra led by conductor Glenn Alexander II. It’s a one-night-only experience, featuring the first African artist to lead this event in the U.S. — an iconic moment celebrating the sound Asake helped take to the world.

“Mentally, I’m staying calm and in my creative spirit; you can’t rush good things,” Asake said while explaining his process ahead of the groundbreaking performance. “Musically, I’m listening — listening to the instruments, the orchestra, how they breathe. I want to blend that energy with mine, make it feel natural. The Asake sound, with a classical twist,” he continued.

Suppose it’s your first time learning about Red Bull Symphonic. In that case, the series that’s gone from Egypt, Australia, Greece to America, brings together modern artists with conductors to reimagine their music for a symphonic orchestra. This is the largest type of orchestra, composed of strings, brass, woodwinds, and percussion. Previous Red Bull Symphonic performances held in the U.S. have featured Metro Boomin and Rick Ross , exploring hip-hop and trap music with a classical flair. Now Afrobeats will get the same treatment thanks to Asake.

01 Afrobeats’ global influence on music

The star’s Red Bull Symphonic arrives several years after Afrobeats has established itself as a global force. Rooted in the music scenes of Nigeria and Ghana, its infectious rhythms are an amalgamation of West African pop, rap, R&B, and dancehall. Its growth has been driven by youth culture, social media, streaming, and Nigerian artists collaborating with popular acts across hip-hop, R&B, dancehall, and pop.

There have been several global defining moments for the genre along the way: D’banj’s breakout hit “Oliver Twist” in 2012, Wizkid’s rise in 2016, and Burna Boy's takeover in 2018, to name a few. Asake’s success in 2022 was another sign of Afrobeats’ influence, marked by his debut album, Mr. Money With the Vibe, which broke streaming records and cemented him as one of the subculture’s most exciting innovators. Asake reflects positively on Afrobeats becoming an international force, thanks to the contributions of his peers and himself at this moment.

“It feels good, sometimes I just look back and smile, but it didn’t happen overnight” he shares.

02 How Asake rose to fame

Born Ahmed Ololade in Lagos, Nigeria, Asake originally dreamed of being a dancer. He studied Theatre and Dramatic Arts at Obafemi Awolowo University, taught dance, and even appeared in comedic skits. Around 2017, he began exploring music, releasing early tracks and performing in Lagos. In 2020, he gained traction with his song “Lady” and followed up with his club hit “Mr. Money” the same year. In 2022, it was his record “Omo Ope” that led veteran Afrobeats star Olamide to sign him to his label YBNL Nation, distributed by Empire Records. This string of events made him one of Afrobeats’ most exciting rising artists to watch.

Putting out music that consistently resonates with millions of fans has come with rewards and much to be thankful for. Since his record-breaking debut, Asake has released two full-length albums, Work of Art and Lungu Boy. In 2023, he had the longest-running No. 1 song on the Official Nigeria Top 100 chart, “Lonely At the Top,” a deep reflection on the sacrifices that come with success. He’s earned two Grammy nominations and become a blockbuster talent. He was the first African artist to sell out Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and sell out London’s O2 Arena twice in 2023 — a testament to his influence and the worldwide reach of his unique approach within Afro-pop.

Asake quickly shot to fame with a sound rooted in legacy and tradition with an ever-evolving edge. He also helped usher in Afropiano, Nigeria’s take on South African dance music, Amapiano. “I like to blend styles, from fújì to Afropop to amapiano, and call on the Yoruba-inspired storytelling from my childhood,” he shared.

Heard in nightclubs from Lagos to New York City to London, Asake’s catalog moves from slow, soulful grooves and stacked vocals emulating choirs to energetic, danceable beats, exploring survival, spirituality, love, and celebration. He sings and raps primarily in Yoruba, intertwining English and Nigerian Pidgin. The authenticity of his voice and storytelling is what gives his music its lasting appeal.

03 Bridging Asake’s sound with Red Bull’s Symphonic Orchestra

As Red Bull Symphonic allows him to bring his sound to new audiences, Asake will stay true to his signature ethos of putting his identity first while being bold with experimentation.

“For me, the heartbeat of the sound has to stay grounded in my Nigerian roots — that’s who I am,” he explained. “But I also want to show how we can mix that with strings, horns, even jazz or soul, and it still feels true. I can bring my sound globally and experiment with blending genres, but never lose the root.”

Asake adds that although his fans may be shocked by his new exploration at Red Bull Symphonic, he promises that this performance will give them a chance to rediscover his music in a new light. Known for energetic performances, he says to expect a different kind of magic captured through the full orchestra, which challenged and expanded his perspective on musical production. “I’m used to driving beats, amapiano kicks,” he shared. “But hearing a violin carry a fújì melody? That’s another angle.”

While Asake has toured some of the most notable stages in the world, he says Red Bull Symphonic is a fresh experience. The opportunity came at the right time in his career. “I like ideas that are different and bold,” he adds. “Anything that allows me to experiment with my sound and creativity. I’m looking forward to showing people that Afrobeats can live in a symphony hall.”

For him, representing Nigeria on a global stage will be incredibly meaningful to those who look up to his music. “I’m doing this not just for me, but for every young artist coming up who thinks the world is too far. Nothing is too far if you believe and stay patient.”

04 Asake’s influence on the future of Afrobeats

Red Bull Symphonic isn’t the only big project Asake is preparing for. He reveals his fourth album MONEY in the works and coming soon. Over the summer, Asake dropped his single “BADMAN GANGSTA” featuring French rapper Tiakola, a mellow track sampling Amerie’s 2005 classic “1 Thing.” His latest release is a glimpse of his new, ever-evolving sound. “MONEY is about wealth in all forms: faith, friends, love, music, experiences, etc.,” he shares.

Asake's forthcoming release will be his first under his label Giran Republic, which he launched in February 2025. Between claiming more ownership within the music industry, dropping consistent projects since 2022, and his forthcoming historic Red Bull Symphonic, Asake is building momentum for Afrobeats and its continued expansion into the year ahead. He looks forward to the music’s lasting success and is confident about his contributions to where it's heading.

“Afrobeats is going to places we’ve never imagined,” he states.

The future is ownership. We’re no longer just featured, we’re leading. It’s a universal sound without borders. Just vibe, feeling, and truth. As for me, I’m just on my journey. I know where I’m going, but I let time do its work and stay open to new inspiration. Asake