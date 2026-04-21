Here are 9 things you may have missed in Assassin's Creed: Shadows

There’s nothing better than creeping around medieval Japan, dispatching bad guys, right? It’s even better when you can do it in a truly immersive, visually stunning world that offers up more surprises every time you play. Released in March 2025, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows is widely regarded as one of the best entries in the series – an impressive feat considering the first instalment released way back in 2007.

Replayability is a driving factor. There’s a lot to discover in AC:S. Some easter eggs, like the so-called ‘Bloody Head Pond’ are as sinister as they sound. Others, like the ‘Three Monkeys’ are a bit more wholesome. Even now, long after release, there’s a chance you may not have stumbled across these already - and even if you have, there’s plenty you might have missed in this infinitely-explorable open-world game.

Think you're into Assassin's Creed? Not as much as these freerunners:

With updates landing regularly, there’s still plenty to be discovered. Here are our favorites. (Spoilers for the unwary assassin follow…)

01 Slash hunger

This one’s simple. In town? See the noodle bowl icon? Interact with the vender and you’ll permanently increase the amount of rations you’re able to carry by one. Pretty nifty.

02 Visit ‘Cat Island’

There are many islands to explore; some more catty than others © Ubisoft

For a game centered around taking enemies out in the most creative ways possible, AC:S includes a heck of a lot of enticements to just slow down and take it all in. Whatever platform you’re running the game on, there’s no arguing that it contains some of the most stunning scenery captured in modern open-world gaming.

But it isn’t just trees, waterfalls, sunsets and lakes you can stare at. Hidden in the middle of Omi province’s Lake Biwa is the island of Okishima. There’s not much of note there. A few keys, a viewpoint, a common loot chest and that’s it. Oh, apart from the dozens of cats that have somehow taken over this tiny corner of the game. Weirder still, you can only reach the island by swimming or boat, so how did your new feline friends get there? It’s yet another mystery of ancient Japan.

03 Claim your Christmas present

As immersive as modern games can be, very few actually acknowledge the passing of the seasons IRL. Animal Crossing comes to mind, but beyond that? AC:S goes the extra mile, with players able to receive Xmas loot from December 1-25 in their hideout on Izumi Settsu.

Taking time away from your console for the holidays? Think again. By venturing under the pine tree near the stables, you’ll discover a colourful box with a different set of rewards per day. Just one sample chest includes: Ironsand x 1500, Tamahagane x 1500, and Oakwood x 500, making it well worth your while. And don’t spend Christmas Day snoozing on the sofa, either; last year a total of three reward boxes appeared, each with double rewards…

04 Level up your combat skills early on

The Oni Samurai is one good reason to level up your combat skills © Ubisoft

If you’re new to the game, you may be somewhat frustrated at the process of slowly acquiring skills. For most players, this gradual levelling up feels earned. But, if you want to have a bit more fun and dive right in, there are things you can do to help yourself…

As soon as you’re able to free-roam Izumi Settsu, head to the Katano Foothills. There’s a lair southwest of the Bamboo Cutters Watchtower and there you can find the Igan Sunset, a Legendary Tanto with a powerful engraving that lets you slow down time when performing an Escape Strike (hold R1 or R2 on PlayStation, or RT or RB on Xbox, then and press Circle (B)). During the slowed-down period enemies won’t have time to defend against your attacks, and if you’re quick you can even break white and blue attacks the enemy has been charging. Pretty neat, right?

05 Find the Tomb Raider and Skyrim references

Easter Eggs pertaining to other beloved games are always welcome. It’s a nod to the craftsmanship and ingenuity of other creators and gamers eat it up. AC:S plays homage to two of the best exploration adventure series around with the Kofun Raider trophy (unlocked by exploring the Old Kofun cave east of Sakai) harkening back to Tomb Raider, and the Adventurer trophy calling back to Skyrim's legendary "I used to be an adventurer like you, then I took an arrow in the knee” line.

06 Face the Mighty Melon Lord

Open world games like AC:S are as much about spending time in side quests as they are about slogging through the main story missions. One of the more amusing side stories sees players overhear a conversation about a ‘Yokai’, a mysterious and mischievous Japanese spirit. Supernatural beings might sound like the last thing you want to battle, but stick with the quest, 'Suika no Bakemono,’ anyway. Instead of a terrifying otherworldly foe, you’ll discover… two regular farmers arguing over fruit. The winner, the guy with the melon on his dome, claims he is indeed the Melon Lord. OK, then.

07 Unlock a secret legendary mount

There's nothing fishy about these horses © Ubisoft

Lake Biwa is good for more than just cat islands. On the western coast of Okishima is a bonfire located near a cherry blossom tree. Dive down into the water there and you’ll (hopefully) come across an incredibly well-hidden underwater cave, and a Legendary Chest. Inside, is the legendary mount, Namazu. If you notice something a bit, well, fish-inspired about your new horse, you’re not wrong. In ancient Japanese lore, Namazu is an earthquake-causing catfish. While your new ride doesn’t quite have those powers, we think you’ll agree that it’s still pretty cool.

08 Find The Dark Souls easter egg

Venture into the Veiled Tumulus Kofun in Wakasa province and you’ll notice a campfire close to the beginning of the Kofun. So far, pretty standard. Except that this particular campfire features a sword embedded in the centre, an obvious reference to the famous Dark Souls bonfire and yet another nod to other legendary games.

09 The Brotherhood lives

Creepy characters in elaborate masks are a staple of the AC franchise © Ubisoft

Each and every Assassin’s Creed game serves to add to the overall lore of the series. AC:S is no different. While filling Yasuke in on the history of the Templars in Japan, Jesuit Luís Fróis makes an indirect reference to 2010’s Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, set around 70 years before the events of the current game. It’s a deep pull, and his suggestion that a powerful organisation took down the Borgia family may pass most gamers by. It’s exactly the sort of detail that, if you don’t catch it, doesn’t matter. But, for those who do get it, it makes the experience infinitely richer. It’s just one more example of why AC:S stands apart.