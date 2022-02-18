Colin Strickland finds new meaning in the art of work-life balance

Although he excels in competitive gravel racing, what draws Colin Strickland to gravel is the experience of the open road. Strickland’s first-ever gravel race took place in Castell, Texas, and what he remembers is not how fast he went or the bike he was on, but the glorious pink, granite, gravel roads that stretched for miles throughout the race. There was something magical about stepping off of the tarmac and into a vast Texan landscape complete with winding, open roads that spanned farther than the eye could see. These experiences have inspired Strickland, an endlessly curious person who sees possibilities everywhere he looks, to successfully merge his athletic drive and aesthetic vision to birth a creative venture that combines the modern vagabond lifestyle with vintage trailer.

When a ride just south of Lockhart, Texas, took him past a shiny, old art-deco trailer three or four times, he knew it was time to take a look. After a little internet research, Strickland discovered he’d found a Spartan; a much-loved trailer manufactured from just 1945 to 1962 by Oklahoma’s Spartan Aircraft.

If you talk to Strickland about Spartans, you’ll hear him say again and again how he fell in love with the post-war trailers. The more Strickland learned about them, the more he appreciated their aviator-inspired aesthetic. The Spartan was not only pleasing to the eye, but unlike an Airstream, Strickland, who stands over six-feet tall, could stand up in most of the trailer rather than just a channel down the middle. When Strickland found a Spartan online, he felt sure that it was meant to be. Strickland, who describes himself as ‘somewhat impulsive,’ followed his heart and called up his dad to help him retrieve the relic. Together, the two drove to southern Kansas in Strickland’s VW Touareg, purchased the trailer, and towed it all the way home to Strickland’s home in Austin.

Colin Strickland © Brandon LaJoie

The idea for Wheelhouse started with that first trip. Although Strickland had never towed anything in his life, when they hand-winched the 35-foot-long trailer into Strickland’s side yard, it dawned on him that this trailer was the ultimate way to live the pro bike racer lifestyle on the road. Rather than spending his entire race season couch-surfing, Strickland was presented with an opportunity. It would reduce his impact on others, allow him to be self-sufficient in his travels, and allow him to escape the Texas heat in the summer. By building out this trailer, Colin could have his own portable apartment built to have everything he could ever want in a home for the road.

Born on an organic farm west of Austin, Strickland was no stranger to working with his hands. Although his family moved to the city of Austin while he was still young, years on the farm proved formative for Strickland and the skills he acquired in his youth came in handy. Even so, renovating the trailer gave him a whole new challenge. He had to make it aesthetically pleasing, functional, and work with the sometimes strangely shaped and boxy shell the Spartan had provided him.

So, Strickland gutted the trailer and began the build out, and his father’s knowledge of carpentry and plumbing proved invaluable in the progress of the build. In 2020, as much of his race season was cancelled, Strickland was able to focus on his passion for a new kind of work. What began as a personal project became a full-fledged business in a matter of months.

Colin Strickland © Brandon LaJoie

It’s a mix of antique hunting, diesel truck hauling, which I also fell in love with, interior design and build based on functionality and flow and layout, and then material sourcing. Colin Strickland

Strickland enlisted help from his father and a few friends who were also well-versed in carpentry and plumbing to help cover the basics of running the new business. And needless to say, he loved the work. “It’s a mix of antique hunting, diesel truck hauling, which I also fell in love with, interior design and build based on functionality and flow and layout, and then material sourcing,” said Strickland. Between scavenging Facebook marketplace for antique pieces to add to the trailer and salvaging maple from the floorboards of his father’s house before it was demolished for a butcher block, each bit of the renovation captivated Strickland even more. Before his eyes, Strickland’s own Spartan renovation business was born. The result? Funky one of a kind trailers that are a little bit retro and a little bit modern all at once. With wood paneling and mid-century color vibes, these trailers look and feel like home, only cooler and better yet –portable.

As Wheelhouse grows, Strickland looks to pursue a more hospitality-oriented path for at least part of the business by using his aesthetically pleasing build-outs to house other cyclists in locations where the riding is plentiful. “The American gravel racer is highly susceptible to the trailer dream,” said Strickland, having experienced the draws of a mobile lifestyle himself.

Later, Strickland also realized the impracticalities of his trusted Toureg and dove into rebuilding 1970’s pickup trucks that he calls “the badass era of beautiful, metal body shells –functional art”. His familiarity with bike mechanics set him up for success in his auto endeavors which have become an integral part of Wheelhouse as well. The truck rebuilds stand as a testament to Strickland’s perpetual curiosity and the emphasis he places on aesthetics.

Colin Strickland © Brandon LaJoie

It’s such an important part of the creative process to just chew on ideas and put the time in to think about things and work your way through different challenges. Colin Strickland

Between Wheelhouse’s upward growth and the return of gravel racing, balance is integral to Strickland’s success. While shortened and cancelled seasons during the pandemic allowed him to focus almost solely on his business, now he’s juggling the demands of racing and Wheelhouse simultaneously. A long list of responsibilities for his business along with an impending race season would be enough to make anyone else back off. But Strickland uses his passions to complement one another. “One of the things I think people don’t realize about being a professional athlete is you are out on the bike for four to six hours a day, and you have all of this time to just digest ideas. It’s such an important part of the creative process to just chew on ideas and put the time in to think about things and work your way through different challenges or ways to approach business or a project. All these things that take passive thinking time –it’s perfect for the bike,” said Strickland. While his first build-out was the most difficult given that he started from scratch, each new Spartan build brings a new set of skills that emerge from Strickland’s time spent on the bike. An open gravel road gives him the time to mull over his builds, ensuring they align with his vision.

Strickland’s career in gravel racing has helped to grow his side-hustle as each new trailer acquisition stokes his fire for the next build. A trip from the iconic SBTGRVL race to Gravel Worlds Lincoln, Nebraska allotted Strickland the opportunity to pick up his latest Spartan in Colorado Springs. On road trips around the country for races, he’s been able to find and tow eight additional Spartan trailers home to renovate. The pull he feels back to get back on the road keeps him motivated to train and race. He’s then rewarded by returning from successful gravel races with an all-new Spartan.

As Wheelhouse grows, so does Strickland’s curiosity for each piece of his operation. A true testament to his success with Wheelhouse, Strickland's first trailer was sold to actor John C Riley, and Riley noted just how much room for activities there were. Strickland’s vision taps into the desire so many people have to live comfortably on the road and he’s done it in a unique and beautiful way that sustains and supports his gravel career as well. Between spandex and Carhartt’s, Strickland has tapped into a niche unique business that’s built from creativity and curiosity on the bike.