Get to know B-Boy Issin

Dive deep into the vibrant world of breaking, focussing here on one of its rising stars, B-Boy Issin. Here are 10 facts about the electrifying life of a young breaker who's redefining the game with his unique style, relentless dedication and unstoppable drive.

Red Bull BC One World Final Breakers from across the globe will do battle to be crowned World Champion in NYC, the birthplace of hip-hop.

01 1. Issin's origins

In the heart of Japan, nestled amid the bustling life and colorful landscapes of Okayama, a vibrant city known for its rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty, you'll find the home of Issin . Here, against the dynamic backdrop of this lively city, a young, audacious b-boy chose to challenge the conventional norms of breaking. Issin, despite his youth and small stature, had an unshakeable resolve and a big dream that towered over his physical dimensions. He made his first foray into the world of breaking at the tender age of seven, and with his arrival, he shattered the conventional mould, proving that breaking was not a field confined to the tall and robust alone.

Issin's journey is an inspiring testament to the adage that 'size doesn't matter.' He embraced his smaller stature not as a limitation, but as a unique aspect of his identity that set him apart in the breaking world. As a result, he's emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the breaking scene, taking the world by storm with his dynamic performances and defying the odds at every turn. His story serves as an empowering reminder that in the realm of art and performance, it's talent, tenacity, and passion that ultimately define one's success, not physical size or age. Indeed, Issin continues to show that a true b-boy's measure is found not in their stature, but in their spirit, creativity, and dedication to their craft.

B-Boy Issin hails from Okayama, Japan © Jason Halayko/Red Bull Content Pool

02 2. What inspired Issin to pursue breaking?

A dance studio in Japan was the birthplace of Issin's extraordinary journey. It was there that he first laid eyes on the captivating world of breakers, a sight that transformed his life forever. The spectacle of dancers, their bodies twisting and turning in seemingly impossible ways, leaving trails of rhythm and grace, was mesmerizing. The fluidity of their movements and the unchained athleticism exhibited by the performers lit up the young boy's eyes. The breathtaking artistry on display reached within Issin, stirring up a profound sense of wonder and awe.

This initial encounter was a turning point for Issin, a spark that set off a raging inferno of passion within him. The sheer style and athleticism of the breakers resonated with his spirit, birthing an irrevocable desire to emulate them and become a breaker himself. This fervent passion fueled his early beginnings and continues to be the driving force behind his successful career. As a result, what started as a chance encounter in a dance studio has morphed into a powerful journey that took a young, awestruck boy and shaped him into an internationally acclaimed b-boy, forever bound to the exhilarating world of breaking.

03 3. Issin's earliest competition victories

Issin's undeniable talent had already begun to pay off by the tender age of eleven. In a remarkable display of skill and dedication, he conquered the Under-15 category at the Battle Of The Year Japan, proving himself a formidable contender in the world of breaking.

04 4. Crew life

His impressive journey didn't stop there. Issin soared higher, joining the ranks of Japan's infamous Body Carnival Crew, which is known to have some of the world's most outstanding original talent. Others from that crew are the famous b-girl sisters Ayumi and Narumi , as well as Kazuki Rock - all former Red Bull BC One World Final contenders.

By May 2023, his prowess had earned him a place among the Red Bull BC One All Stars, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

Issin joined the Red Bull BC One All Stars in May 2023 © Jason Halayko/Red Bull Content Pool

05 5. Uncovering Issin's secret to success

The cornerstone of Issin's astounding success undoubtedly rests on his unyielding dedication to breaking. A glimpse into his daily routine paints the picture of a committed artist who leaves no stone unturned in his pursuit of excellence. His days are characterized by a relentless training regime that bears testament to his passion and commitment to perfecting his skills. Every beat, every move, every combo, is painstakingly rehearsed, setting a grueling pace that would deter many, yet it's a challenge Issin readily embraces.

And yet, his training is not just limited to his hometown of Okayama. In his unwavering commitment to evolve and refine his breaking techniques, Issin often undertakes the commute to Kyoto. A testament to his dedication, these frequent journeys between cities further underscore his commitment to the craft. The aim? To learn from his peers, soak in new experiences, and bring a fresh perspective to his performances. No matter the hours spent or the distances travelled, Issin views it as a necessary investment towards his ultimate goal - to push the boundaries of breaking and solidifying his position among its greatest exponents.

06 6. Issin's unique style

The world of breaking is rife with electrifying performances, but even among these, Issin's performances stand apart, pulsing with an energy that's uniquely his. His dance is a dynamic expression of his personality, skillfully blending speed, sharpness, and a distinctive character that commands attention. Each execution is a carefully choreographed spectacle, a testament to his technical prowess, unlimited energy and creative ingenuity. The speed of his transitions, the precision of his movements, and the sheer force of his power moves all converge in a dazzling display of talent, crafting a riveting experience with every performance.

Yet, the allure of Issin’s style extends beyond the purely physical. His performances are not merely feats of athleticism - they're masterfully told stories communicated through the medium of dance. His facial expressions, in particular, serve as potent vehicles of emotion, further amplifying the impact of his routines. From the raw intensity in his gaze to the defiant tilt of his chin, every minute detail enhances the overarching narrative of his performance, drawing spectators into his world. Regardless of the stage, Issin’s dance is a compelling dialogue, a tale of passion, dedication, and unrelenting ambition that reverberates across audiences worldwide.

Issin's approach to breaking oozes energy and power © Jason Halayko/Red Bull Content Pool

07 7. Recent competition highlights

2022 marked a turning point in Issin's career when he took the Red Bull BC One Cypher Japan title and debuted at the Red Bull BC One World Final in New York. He secured a spot in the semi-finals and took home the coveted MVP Award of the Last Chance Cypher, earning global acclaim.

He then went on to make it into the top 8 at the WDSF Breaking For Gold series in 2023. Breaking for Gold is the series that awards point that count towards qualification for the 2024 Games in Paris.

Issin won Red Bull BC One Cypher Japan in 2022 and went on to New York © Suguru Saito/Red Bull Content Pool

08 8. Heading to Paris

As he continues to evolve in his art form, Issin has his sights set on grander visions. The prospect of carrying the honor of his nation on the international stage at the 2024 Paris Games is not just a dream but an objective he tirelessly works towards. This ambition is fueled by his commitment to enhancing his performances by creating novel moves, techniques, and physicalities, a testament to his unyielding desire to push boundaries within his discipline.

This restless ambition propels him to innovate tirelessly and defy limitations. Every new move he crafts, every technique he refines, contributes to a thrillingly original body of work that sets him apart in the highly competitive world of breaking. The steps he takes today towards his lofty dreams are the stepping stones that will solidify his place among the greatest breakers in the world. His relentless pursuit of success is a testament to his enduring passion and commitment, painting an exciting picture of the heights this extraordinary b-boy is yet to scale.

09 9. He has a life outside of breaking

His grounded nature allows him to connect with the world beyond breaking, providing a crucial balance that fuels his creative spirit. It's in these moments of relaxation, in the laughter shared with friends or the intrigue stirred by a compelling movie, that Issin finds the refreshing breather essential for any passionate artist. Far from a single-minded focus on dance, he embodies the diversity of experiences that form a holistic teenager's life.

This balance between rigorous practice and leisure time fosters his creativity, reminding us that Issin is not just a world-renowned breaker, but a well-rounded individual with a life as vibrant off the dance floor as it is on.

10 10. Issin remains humble and is grateful for the support

Amid his escalating success, Issin's humility shines through. Grateful for the support he’s received along his journey, he remains down-to-earth and dedicated to his craft. More than anything, he aspires to introduce breaking to people worldwide, eager to share his passion for the dance form with those yet to discover its exhilarating allure.