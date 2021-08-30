Learn How B-Boy Victor Trains to Win Cyphers Year-Round

Some B-Boys may have a hard time convincing their parents to get on board with their chosen sport. Not Victor Montalvo. At six years old, Montalvo’s dad was actually the one who first taught him to dance. By 14, he was battling—soon after winning competitions all over the world, including the 2012 Montreal Skill-O-Meter, 2015 Hip Opsession, and 2017 Undisputed World B-Boy Series solo competition.

“This past year has given me time to reconnect with what I love with the sport,” Montalvo says over the phone. “For me, it’s never been about winning events or the money. It’s me wanting to learn how to dance, enjoy the moments, and be better and better as time goes on.”

Montalvo says that dancing makes him feel like he‘s floating and flying at the same time, adding that his movements are the most fluid when he makes the time to prioritize his training, which includes intervals in both strength and endurance work.

Red Bull recently caught up with the 27-year-old Florida-born dancer to hear more about how he prepares to perform his best.

Boxing-Style Interval Training

Do it: Find yourself a punching bag (or, you could do this shadowbox style). Put on a timer for 1:00. For the entire minute, execute the same punch (like a jab or cross). Once the timer hits 1:00, rest for :30. Then, repeat five times. Work up to longer intervals (Montalvo frequently does five rounds of 5:00).

Montalvo says: “It’s really important to get the basics done before you start integrating things like bobbing and weaving, working other angles. I’ll work different punches as the time goes on, which is a great way to also avoid getting bored.”

Biking

Do it: The great thing about cycling is that you can do it in-or-outdoors, depending on what you have available to you. Biking can be excellent for both your endurance and building essential leg strength. To mimic Montalvo’s training, add some intervals into the mix. Try going 1:00 all out—pedaling as fast as you can—then rest for :30. Repeat this for 10 times total.

Montalvo says: “I felt like I used to be really weak. When I would battle, my legs would feel like noodles. I’ll typically ride about 12 to 15 miles total on my fixed-gear bike, and by adding this into my training I feel much more confident and I don’t get as tired as easily when I’m out there in my flow.”

Calisthenics

Do it: Loosely put, calisthenics is a form of physical training focused on mastering your own bodyweight using minimal equipment. Montalvo tries to do 200 triceps dips, 200 pull-ups, 200 sit-ups, and 400 push-ups throughout the day—every day. His trick? He breaks them up into smaller, more doable blocks. A typical block: 20 triceps dips, 20 pull-ups, 20 sit-ups, and 40 push-ups.

Montalvo says: “In breaking, you have to have a lot of solid strength to move your own bodyweight. Calisthenics helps me with that, a lot. I like to break it down into sections, the biggest one being in the morning when I’ll do about 100 dips, 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups and then maybe I’ll do another 20 dips. By breaking it up, it’s easier to make it a habit and get into a routine.”

Breaking

Do it: Clearly, breaking can look very different depending on your style and level. The best part about the dance is that you can make it your own, especially if you take the time to watch a bunch of Youtube videos, says Montalvo. He suggests starting with three one-minute repeats, with :30 breaks between each.

Montalvo says: “In my mind, the best breaking is artistic. I add in little concepts, like I’ll try doing moves that only involve one hand or one leg. Try top rocking, go for a 6-step or a 3-step. If you integrate breaking practice into your routine on the regular, you’ll gain a lot.”

Favorite move: “I don’t discriminate. I just love dancing.”

Favorite post-battle meal: Ceviche salad, fruit

Favorite artist: A lot of 1970s funk and soul

Favorite mantra: “I focus on filling myself up with a lot of positive thoughts, like ‘you are the greatest,’ and ‘this is my dance floor.’ I watch a lot of James Brown before a big event, and it loosens me up. I look up to him—he’s so stylish. He helps me get my mind right.”