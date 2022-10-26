© Joe Gall
Music
Babyface Ray and Larry June’s favorite spots in Detroit and San Francisco
Check out where Babyface Ray and Larry June's favorite local spots are when it comes to their hometowns.
Inspired by the historic and influential sound clashes of Jamaica, Red Bull’s SoundClash events have given acclaimed artists the chance to engage in friendly but fierce competitions around the world. Originally launched in 2006, the objective is to win over a discerning audience of fans, who vote with their voices after each round. This year, the spotlight is on two distinctively original rappers from two quintessentially musical cities: Detroit’s Babyface Ray and San Francisco’s Larry June.
Dubbed the “voice of Detroit” by Pitchfork, Babyface Ray has been releasing music in the city since his teens and has planted the roots for a long career. Out on the West Coast, Larry June has established himself as the most prolific rapper to come from San Francisco in decades and recently drew a capacity crowd at the city’s massive Outside Lands festival.
Red Bull SoundClash 2022 first took Ray and Larry to Ray’s hometown of Detroit on October 15, with a performance at the Russell Industrial Center. The two will face off again in Larry’s hometown of San Francisco at the Regency Ballroom on November 3.
Expect an extremely close competition to ensue when these two reconvene for battle, but also know that these two are really close friends; the two unite at Red Bull SoundClash to perform their new song “Extra of Um” from the Larry June album Spaceships on the Blade, a collaboration that was inspired by their partnership with Red Bull SoundClash. In addition to Larry June and Babyface Ray’s shows in Detroit and San Francisco, Red Bull SoundClash 2022 also travels to Houston for a boundary-shattering battle between Gary Clark Jr. and Paul Wall.
To celebrate their premiere touring Red Bull SoundClash 2022 shows, we asked Babyface Ray and Larry June to share their favorite places in their hometowns. You may just spot them there!
Babyface Ray’s Detroit
Babyface Ray recommends this popular downtown stop for wings and ribs. Locals love to hit it up before a concert, sporting event or gathering in Hart Plaza since Sweetwater has three free shuttles for Tigers, Lions and Red Wings games.
Address: 400 E. Congress Street, Detroit
Detroiters like Ray head to this sleek spot in the New Center area for 17 different flavors of chicken wings, plus fries, mac and cheese and other tempting sides made with organic ingredients.
Address: 2896 E. Grand Boulevard, Detroit
You’ll find char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and other comforting diner fare served 24 hours a day at Zorba’s Coney Island. If that wasn’t perfect enough for late-night hunger cravings, it also has a drive-thru.
Address: 11701 E. McNichols Rd, Detroit
Whether you want a hearty breakfast or a chili-drenched hot dog, L George’s is eager to please. Hours are also very convenient; the historic 64-year-old restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.
Address: 13635 W McNichols Rd, Detroit
D&L Market
For those who may need a little night fuel, Ray shouts out this convenience store that’s open until 2 a.m. (though he didn’t actually say to go at that time!).
Address: 13325 Livernois # A, Detroit
Larry June’s San Francisco
San Francisco’s stunning 3.5 mile stretch of the Pacific Ocean is called Ocean Beach. The dangerous riptide and typically foggy climes don’t make it the best beach for grabbing some rays, but it’s a wonderful place to take a walk or jog — just don’t forget to bundle up!
Address: Ocean Beach, San Francisco
Like Ocean Beach, Crissy Field is park land that’s part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. It’s a popular place to bike, walk and hike trails along the San Francisco Bay with almost unreal postcard-worthy views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Address: 1199 E. Beach Street, San Francisco
Larry June is a business partner in this creative boba shop in the Dogpatch neighborhood. Honeybear Boba specializes in fun fruit drinks and slushes and draws long lines for special events with Larry and fresh Honeybear clothing drops. Don’t miss his signature drink, Uncle Larry’s Dreamsicle, which the menu describes as “like a Creamsicle but with bigger dreams!”
Address: 801 22nd Street, San Francisco
Reno's Liquor Store
More than a few Honeybear customers have probably ducked into Reno’s Liquor Store down the street to add a little something extra to their boba drinks. Larry has a particular interest in wine and spirits; he recently partnered with Purity Wines to release a limited-edition natural wine called Uncle Larry’s Natural Orange.
Address: 728 22nd Street, San Francisco