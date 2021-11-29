Bas Keep reveals how he conquered fear to make More Walls

We had a warehouse in Birmingham where people were there full-time to help us build ramps, which made it much easier. We were able to recreate the spot as it would be at the actual location and get a really good feel for how it was going to be on the day. I'd session the set-up for a few hours over a couple of days. It doesn't take that long to get the muscle memory and start to get the feel of how it feels, but it really does help with your confidence.

It didn't always work out, though. There was one that [I couldn't do] in Chelmsford right at the beginning of filming. I got to the practice warehouse the night before. The set-up wasn't built properly, I had an hour or so to practice, and then we were driving early in the morning to the spot, which was the scariest one. After that, we learned that you can't be complacent; you've got to do it properly otherwise, I'm going to kill myself straight away.