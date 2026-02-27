College basketball stars Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley on winning

Think of the last time you played an organized sport. You probably knew your role on the team, your strengths, weaknesses, and the general skill level of your teammates. But how well did you know your teammates personally? Chances are, if you knew them on a deeper level, your collective performance would - on average - be better.

That’s why having a deep bond with teammates is one of the key tenets Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers’ guards Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley employ to help their organization win.

The belief in having strong teammates started for Williams and Fulwiley as kids, when Williams was dominating her basketball peers in Louisiana and Fulwiley was winning championships on an all-boys basketball team in South Carolina.

Mikaylah Williams, guard for LSU © Jody Hou MiLaysia Fulwiley, guard for LSU © Koury Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool

The support they received from parents, coaches and other students helped pave the way for them to not only bet on themselves, but understand the importance of creating deep ties with teammates, on and off the court. Those deep ties led to better understanding, better trust and greater alignment around a common goal of winning that - when all teammates bought into - had a higher rate of success.

Now, as friends and teammates at LSU, Williams and Fulwiley are able to implement their shared philosophy at a higher level.

We both want to win, period. We’ll make any sacrifice, we’ll do anything we have to. We’re in this together with the same endgame. Mikaylah Williams

An endgame that just so happens to be shared between Williams, Fulwiley and the rest of the team.

We have championship mindsets along with the rest of our teammates. We all just want to win and want to support each other along the way. MiLaysia Fulwiley

And while there is a friendly competitiveness between Williams, Fulwiley and their teammates, it’s the common, unifying goal of winning that brings everyone together on and off the court.

“Our whole team is competitive and that’s what makes us special,” Fulwiley said. “We’ve taught each other to all be a team and really buy in, which takes work from all of us. We all want to do our part so we can win in the end.”

The “parts” Fulwiley and Williams play can be likened to a symphony, where their instruments are their positions on the court, and their ability to know the other players’ parts - as well as they know their own - helps build a trust and chemistry that allows the “orchestra on the court” to flow harmoniously.

“The familiarity and confidence we have in each other is something we feel really helps this team,” Fulwiley said. “We all like to hang out and do extra team bonding so that we can continue to build chemistry on and off the court.”

Mikaylah Williams and Milaysia Fulwiley are both teammates and friends © Justen Williams / Red Bull Content Pool

For Williams, it’s a bond that pushes everyone to play their part to the best of their ability, both for themselves and each other.

“We want to do this for one another,” Williams said. “We like each other. We want to win together, the right way. The more reps we can get together, build that culture and connectivity - it’s only going to propel us forward. We’re family.”

To help strengthen the familial bond between their teammates, Williams and Fulwiley trained with Chris Matthews (aka Lethal Shooter), focusing on both their individual skills and collective mindset.

“After working out with Lethal, I always feel more confident,” Fulwiley said. “Having him as a resource through the Red Bull family is something I am extremely grateful for.”

Williams’ echoed Fulwiley’s sentiments, and expressed how Matthews’ tutelage has helped elevate her performance.

“It’s always important to train with the best and to have a diverse training plan,” Williams said. “I’m like a sponge, and I want to gain as much as I can from teammates, coaches, trainers, watching hoops - there’s so much knowledge and experience out there.”

To help provide the energy needed to balance education, training, practice, game days, and everything in between, Williams and Fulwiley will snag a Red Bull for that added boost throughout the day.

“Red Bull keeps me energized and keeps me going, especially on days you want to quit or can’t get motivated,” Williams said. “The energy and the focus is how it fuels me.” For Fulwiley, it’s equally used as a pick-me-up. “Red Bull is my go-to, it’s a constant,” she said.

Beyond Red Bull’s presence helping both athletes navigate daily life, each has learned keys to success from each other and their teammates, which have helped them endure. The college basketball season is lengthy - five to six months - requiring both physical and mental toughness to finish as a champion.

For Williams, it’s about knowing who you are, being who you are, and trusting yourself.

For Fulwiley, it’s confidence and surrounding yourself with people who make sure you stay confident.

With their sights now set on winning a national championship, Williams and Fulwiley are applying all they’ve learned, trained, and bonded over to the moments that matter most: winning on the court with their teammates.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” Williams said. “It’s about patience, execution, trusting ourselves and each other, and knowing we’re built for March and April.”