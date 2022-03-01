The 2022 season of Red Bull Batalla kicks off!

After wrapping up the 2021 Red Bull Batalla World Final with the historic victory of Aczino, the first two-time International Champion for Red Bull Batalla, we’re excited for the launch of the new season today that is certain to be another one for the books.

Want to participate? We've got some major news:

This year, for the first time ever, there will be a single application phase open simultaneously worldwide. From today, March 1, until April 11, if you’re ready to show the world your talent and fight to reach the International Final of the most important Spanish-language freestyle battle, all you have to do is register on the Red Bull Batalla app.

The journey to the main stage will be a long, epic trajectory as we seek to uncover the world’s best Spanish-speaking freestyle talent. Getting started is simple: submit your registration video through the official Red Bull Batalla app.

Take your time. Practice as many times as you'd like. Record as many videos as you need and post them on your profile to get feedback from your followers - that's the best way to learn and hone your craft!

When you feel confident and ready, record the entry submission video (remember that you can only record it once) and submit it for the judges to evaluate. Nervous much? Just ride it out! Remember that, in the art of freestyle, many speak, few rhyme, but only the best improvise. Upload your best rhymes and get ready to compete with the best.

You can find the new version of the app here:

01 Regional Qualifiers 2022

We will also be hosting regional qualifiers in 9 countries, including the U.S. These will be one-on-one battles where you can show-off your skills – how do you attack? How do you respond? What are your best punchlines? Give it your all because there will be notable judges evaluating these live battles to decide who will advance to the National Final in your country. And who knows, in a few months from now you might be competing for the title of the best Spanish-language freestyler in the world. Start practicing and upload your video as soon as possible on the Red Bull Batalla app. From there it's just a few steps to the National Final.

02 National Finals

United States

The level of talent continues to rise in the United States. In the 2021 season, 20-year-old Cuban MC from West Palm Beach, Reverse, was the winner of the U.S. National Final and advanced to the international stage as one of 16 MCs competing for the crown. Reverse plans to return to defend his U.S. title and shoot for the top title at the International Final.

Uruguay

After achieving spots in the Top 3 in the National Final two years in a row, Hammer was the champion of Uruguay in 2021 in his battle against Wordplay, the MC who beat him in the semifinals the year prior. Will there be another rematch this year?

México

With México featuring the two consecutive Red Bull Batalla International Final Champions, Rapder (2020) and Aczino (2021), the bar is set extremely high country-wide, and the excitement will be palpable from here until the International Finals. Will either of these champions be a repeat winner?

Chile

In the host country of the 2021 International Final, Basek scored the title for a second consecutive year of National Final champion. What will we see happen in Chile this year?

Colombia

Marithea, the 2021 National Final Champion of Colombia, was a fan favorite to take home the crown at the International Final. Without a doubt she’ll give it her all this year and keep her competitors on their toes.

Perú

The National Final in Perú will be full of suspense after Stick was crowned three-time champion of the country last year, and two-time consecutive champion.

Spain

Repping Málaga, Skone rose to the top and remains the International Final runner-up for a second consecutive year. Gazir conquered the National Final champion title in 2021. Let’s see who accompanies these two icons to the International Final.

Argentina

Who will be the 16 finalists, and will Klan repeat his 2021 triumph?

Ecuador

Alfredozki was the deserving champion of the National Final last year. Let’s see who takes home the title in 2022.

03 International Final

This year’s International Final will be held in Mexico. Stay tuned and get excited for more details on timing and precise location.