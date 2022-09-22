Red Bull Batalla 2022: The freestyle powerhouses return

Eckonn - 3rd Place, USA National Final 2021
Can you tell us a little about your origins?
My name is Erickson Nuñez, A.K.A. Eckonn. I come from Venezuela and I've been rapping for about 10 years. I'm from Maracaibo in Zulia State, from the town of San Francisco, where there was once a solid rap scene that dwindled with all the political changes. The most famous rappers in the city started leaving because they needed to build a life and earn money. At 18 I also left Venezuela, coming to the US and building a second home in Orlando and Miami.
When did you start rapping?
At 12 years old. Rap wasn't allowed at home, though we listened to Vico C and a few other Christian artists. As I grew up I rapped with friends, and when I got access to the Internet I learned way more about the culture. In Venezuela you would hear La Candelaria Family, El Prieto, Requesón, Ardilla, Akapellah, McKlopedia, Cancerbero, Lil Supa, Apache... Names that today are considered pillars of a movement, back then were young rappers trying to expand their art. Creativity and zingers. That's how I grew up, and why I'm so passionate about this art form.
How is the movement different in the United States?
When I arrived in Florida I met the guys at Miami Freestyle League. There were also scenes in New York, Texas, and Los Angeles, but Red Bull is what brought them all together. It was a big contrast to Venezuela, where Caracas had the strongest movement and attracted rappers from Barquisimeto and Maracaibo. Nowadays everyone is coming to Miami, so I started going to as many competitions as possible. Many of those battles went viral and reached audiences in Argentina and Chile. That's when Red Bull came back to the U.S. and together set everything off.
Can you tell us about your experience at Red Bull Batalla 2021?
Working with Red Bull makes us the most privileged [MCs] in the [freestyle] circuit. I come from Maracaibo, the closest I'd ever gotten to Hollywood was playing GTA San Andreas. I never thought my art would take me there, and since the 2021 tournament I've focused on growing because I really want to win. I'm a different person now. Once I win I can focus on music and sharing my art. I have two songs out and an album ready to go, but I want to win Red Bull first. I want to release everything as the champ.
What's your long term goal?
I want freestyle and big competitions to return to Venezuela. I want freestyle to keep growing in the United States and become a bridge between both countries. I'm grateful to my roots and my mission is clear. This isn't about titles and fame. I used to be the kid who didn't talk, who no one understood. Freestyle frees you! Do you know how much I owe to this art?
MC Betho - 2nd Place, USA National Final 2021
Can you share a little about yourself?
My name is Luis Aguirre and I am 100% dedicated to the beautiful culture of hip hop. I mostly rap and freestyle, which helped me deal with my shyness. I was born in Zapopan, Jalisco, but my mother took me to Tijuana at 3-years old. I also lived in Dallas for a while and now I'm in Phoenix, but I go back to Tijuana whenever I can. I grew up in different neighborhoods and at 14 I arrived at Urbi Del Prado where I had the best years of my youth. I met people I still consider brothers to this day, and learned a lot about day-to-day life in marginalized communities.
How did you get into freestyle?
I started competing for fun in Tijuana in 2011, but in 2017 a tournament called BDM (Batalla de Maestros) came to the U.S. I was working in California at that time and found out about the event the day before. I signed up and won the regional tournament, going up against artists like Chester. Three months later I won the national, moving on to the international competition alongside Aczino, Kaiser, Teorema and more. It was all very fast. Freestyle started as stress-relief. I was attracted to adrenaline; shooting off a barb and seeing how your opponent responds. Honestly, offending people is really fun.
What was your road to Red Bull like?
I participated in Mexico's Red Bull Batalla National Final in 2019, but 2021 was my first time actually competing in the United States. Thanks to a great battle with Aczino at BDM in 2017, I had the opportunity to tour through Mexico with showings at different tournaments and my mother as my manager. I tried out for Red Bull Batalla USA in 2020 but didn't make the cut, and with the pandemic I decided to take a sabbatical from freestyling. However, I qualified in 2021 and since I'd already competed against most of the guys there I felt pretty comfortable. The only one I hadn't battled was Yartzi, who was coming in undefeated and a double champion. We faced off in the quarterfinals and I eliminated him, but even though I felt my victory was assured at that point, Reverse was ultimately better than I in the final. But I'm taking it this year. There is no other goal. I've already won Supremacía, BDM, Gold Bars, Los Dragrones del Freestyle, and I've had the Red Bull title in my sights since 2008.
Are you working on any projects other than freestyle?
I'm about to drop an album called El Chico de Urbi with a bunch of heavy collabs including Mexico's Red One and Spain's Chester. I also produce an event called Rap For Life, which focuses on supporting social causes. It started when I was 16 years old and by now we're on edition 22, raising money, food and clothing for the needy. We've supported flood relief funds, done collections for wheelchairs, and even helped pay for a kidney operation. I write, rap, and improvise, but my work with Rap For Life is more important than any trophy. Being deep in the culture and supporting community is what matters most.
Reverse - Champion, USA National Final 2021
Please introduce yourself!
My name is Marcos Daniel Acosta, also known as Reverse. I'm Cuban, 19-years old, I live in West Palm Beach, and I earn a living by freestyling. I started rapping on September 19th 2019; the day of the first freestyle event I ever attended. I snuck out of the house and traveled three hours to get to the competition, landing in third place. A wild moment from that night is that a rapper called Animal threatened to stab me. Shout out Animal! I love you, man!
What was your upbringing like in Cuba?
I lived in Cuba until I was 14 years old, moving to Hialeah [in Florida] and later West Palm Beach. I'm from Villa Clara where we grow up with few resources. It's a tough reality. There's no Internet. Many things are lacking, but growing up there forged important values. You learn to face big challenges and accomplish big things. [When I went back] I didn't expect so many people to recognize me. We filled a stage at the Maxim Rock Theater in Havana, and receiving all that love from my country felt wonderful.
You became the Red Bull Champion the day after you turned 19. How did you prepare for the tournament?
Preparation is relative since we're improvising. Everyone has their own way of sharpening up and mine is to be healthy, stay in shape, and practice with talented people. Red Bull Batalla is a unique experience because it's like the World Cup, so there's more pressure. I was determined to win last year and it changed my life. When I emerged victorious I was able to start freestyling for a living and shortly after met my producer [MYKKA], who's worked on really famous songs like Bad Bunny and Duki's “Loca,” and the Duki and KHEA collab “She Don't Give A Fo.” All this allowed me to step up my game and if I successfully launch a music career next year, I owe it all to Red Bull.
What direction is your music taking?
I don't like labeling my music in any single box but I'd say we're mixing trap, rock and rap. Curiously, my best song is reggaeton. I've released three songs independently and I'm dropping a music video for a track called “Tiempo” really soon. I plan on launching an album called Aurora to coincide with the tournament, talking about how my life changed when I devoted myself to this discipline; all the good things that it brought, as well as new challenges. I really want to win that trophy again, go to the international finals and win there too, and then to have my music blow up next year. I'll see you all there!