The 2022 Red Bull Batalla Los Angeles Qualifier was a reminder to dream

There’s something in the air at every one of these Red Bull Batalla regional qualifier events: from sweet camaraderie to savage punchlines, the thrill of a live Batalla event is incomparable. For Red Bull Batalla USA’s second stop of two IRL Regional Qualifier events leading up to the National Final, the Los Angeles Qualifier was especially memorable this year. Held outdoors with a lively crowd, four worthy MCs were selected to advance.

19-year-old Oner was deemed the winner, an unlikely pick who described his win with awe and pride: “People don’t know this but I didn’t even qualify at Regionals, I’m here because someone else couldn’t make it…I’m more than grateful,” he continued. “It was an incredible audience; the event was incredible and it’s all thanks to you.”

The runner up, who it’s worth mentioning put up a mighty fight, was Macías from Colorado Springs, Colorado. Then, in third place was the Miami, Florida-hailing Nico B. Finally, fourth place was awarded to Outlaw of Puerto Rico. The night’s end was full of hugs and congratulations from familiar faces, but everything leading up to the finale was not as peaceful, in the best, most Red Bull Batalla of ways.

El Dilema performs at Red Bull Batalla regionals in Los Angeles. © Jeremy Deputat

Los Angeles’ Levitt Pavilion welcomed hundreds of fans and 16 MCs to fight for their spot at the National Final on Saturday as hosts Racso White Lion and Lui-gii Zomber led the flow of the night while DJ Solares provided the beats to keep everyone energized and spitting. Three very familiar faces joined them on stage as judges: New York City’s Moises, two-time USA Champion Yartzi, and Buenos Aires rapper Cacha.

Similarly to Dallas’ Qualifier two weeks ago, the candidates went through a round of prompted freestyle rounds with words like “noticias,” “juego” and “temperatura,” followed by unprompted opportunities to freely show their skills in the quarterfinals. Wari, Oner, Outlaw, Macías, Steve, Nico B, Dilemma and Chester proved themselves to be the first round of standouts among the 16.

A particularly special moment of the night was the battle between Steve and the only woman competing in the qualifier and first official woman competitor in the USA, Mykah. The San Diego-bred MC held her ground, recognizing how iconic the moment was saying: “I manifested a day like today with my mind.”

“I do this for the zorras who dare to dream, I do this for the kids, for the women… we’re here, we’re present, this is for la raza, for all my people,” she said. “I’m going to make history in front of all of them.” And, although ultimately—two tiebreakers later—it was Steve who the judges chose to go on to the next round of battles, Mykah did make history.

Outlaw, Macias, Oner and Nico B at Red Bull Batalla in Los Angeles. © Jeremy Deputat

In Octavos, battles like Wari v. La Eminencia confirmed that picking on low-hanging fruit for insults doesn’t take you very far; in Quarterfinals, battles like Nico B vs Steve showed the power of a good punchline when Nico B said “I already came here, crossed the border, to win a battle with a hater, I’ve got more reasons than Hannah Baker,”; and, in Semifinals, battles like Macías v. Nico B served as a reminder of the beauty of using the live crowd to your advantage.

Then, ultimately, it was the Final battle that had spectators on their feet and the judges at the edge of their seats. The battle was broken down into 8x8, 4x4 and 2x2 followed by a 4x4 round of freestyle. Luckily, no blood nor tears were shed, but there was definitely a lot of sweat. El Poeta, Dallas’ lead representative at the National Final, Reverse, 2021’s USA Champion and representative at the International Final, and Aczino, who became the first-ever MC to win two International Final titles last year, were a few of the Red Bull Batalla royalty names present.

Ultimately, the finalists who will be going to Miami come October 8th are Oner, Macías, Nico B and Outlaw.

At the end of the night, Racso White Lion closed the curtain with a reminder: “Don’t ever think that because you lost a battle, the dream is over.” As Oner proved, this is just the beginning.