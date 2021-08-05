How to Watch the Red Bull Batalla 2021 USA Qualifier Day Stream

The time has come for the Red Bull Batalla USA Qualifier Day! On August 12 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET, the 36 MCs from across the country who qualified for the 2021 season will be judged to determine the list of 13 MCs who will join Yartzi, Dilema, and Jordi in the USA National Final.
The MCs have been split into pairs to record 1vs1 battles that demonstrate their energy and freestyle improvisation skill. These 18 battles–listed below–will be played throughout the Qualifier Day stream and evaluated by a special panel of judges. Only the top freestyle MCs in the country will be selected to advance.
The stream will be hosted by Argentinian artist and founder of El Quinto Escalón, Muphasa, who will be joined by our judges panel of Tito Yang, Kim MC and El B. Tune in on Twitch to see the action go down live!
Need some freestyle content to get you through to next week? Get ready for the USA Qualifier Day stream by watching a special exhibition battle between 2017 World Champion, Aczino and USA Qualifier, Chester.
1vs1 Battles
Check out the list of 1vs1 battles that will be judged during the USA Qualifier Day stream. Remember, one, both or none of the MCs may be selected to move on to the USA National Final!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA
Pharaon vs. Snow
Maluque vs. Stu
Poeta vs. RuRa
Chester vs. Boss
AUSTIN, TEXAS
G.I.O vs. Magimbri
Cuban vs. Zazo Wan
Faby vs. J Luna
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK
MAU vs. Adonys
Zeu vs. Jay-co
MIAMI, FLORIDA
Luis Alenó vs. Levi Kun
Jahn Alenó vs. Eckonn
Link One cs. OG Frases
Reverse vs. P1ch1to
PIWIE vs. Heavy Bars
Klaze vs. Freites
Kcique vs. Animal
Nico B vs. OneR
Pazy vs. McBheto
The USA Qualifier stream will take place on Thursday, August 12 at 4pm ET / 7pm ET on the Red Bull Batalla Twitch channel, featuring all 36 qualifier MCs and our judges panel.