Everything You Need to Know about Red Bull Batalla: USA Qualifiers 2021

Red Bull Batalla is underway in the United States! After an impressive application phase where rappers from across the country submitted their best freestyle videos, the list of qualifying MCs who will compete for a spot in the USA National Final is officially here.

Applications submitted from 37 states and Puerto Rico demonstrated the top freestyle MCs in the country flexing their skills for a chance to move to the next round. From the submissions, 36 MCs have been selected to move on to the Qualifier phase.

The Qualifier phase will pit competitors face-to-face in battles captured in Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York. Each battle will feature two MCs battling 1vs1, showcasing their unstoppable energy. The 1vs1 battles will be reviewed by a special panel of judges and broadcasted live on the official Red Bull Batalla Twitch channel in August.

The judges will evaluate the talent and skills of the MCs, and will decide if one, both, or none of the competitors is selected to move on to the USA National Final. Judges will assess the freestyle ability of each individual MC, and not who beats whom. That’s right, there is no “winner” from each of the qualifier battles.

During the Qualifier Twitch stream, only 13 rappers will be selected to compete in the National final, joining confirmed US Finalists Yartzi, Dilema, and Jordi who secured the top 3 spots in the 2020 USA National Final.

Jordi, Yartzi, and El Dilema in 2019 © Ian Witlen / Red Bull Content Pool

What can you expect to see?

The 2021 USA National Final will see the return of 11 top performing MCs, and a class of 25 MCs who are competing in Batalla USA for the first time ever. With so many new faces, there are bound to be some new fan favorites.

See below for the full list of USA MCs who will battle for a chance to advance to the National Final, bringing them one step closer to the World Final!

Need a reminder of how the Qualifiers will go down?

Where can you watch the USA Qualifier battles?

The US Qualifier Twitch stream will take place in August on the Red Bull Batalla Twitch channel, featuring all 36 qualifier MCs and our judges panel.

Jordi Esparza © Ian Witlen / Red Bull Content Pool

EAST

• JAY_CO – Yonkers, NY

• Zeu – North Bergen, NJ

• MAU – West New York, NJ

• Adonys – New York, NY

Boss © Ian Witlen / Red Bull Content Pool

WEST

• Chester – San Diego, CA

• Snow – Denver, CO

• El Poeta – Phoenix, AZ

• Boss – Los Angeles, CA

• RuRa – Las Vegas, NV

• Maluque – Oxnard, CA

• Pharaon – Las Vegas, NV

• Stu – Los Angeles, CA

Animal © Ian Witlen / Red Bull Content Pool

SOUTH

• Eckonn – Orlando, FL

• OG Frases – Miami, FL

• Nico B – Miami, FL

• Reverse – Orlando, FL

• Animal – Miami, FL

• Levi – Miami, FL

• G.I.O – Houston, TX

• Magimbri – San Antonio, TX

• Cuban – McAllen, TX

• Zazo Wan – Dallas, TX

• J Luna – Las Cruces, NM

• Faby – Lewisville, TX

• Freites – Orlando, FL

• Pich1to – Miami, FL

• Mc Betho – Irving, TX

• Klaze – Miami, FL

• Kcique – Miami, FL

• Pazy – Miami, FL

• Heavy Bars – Miami, FL

• ONER – Tamarac, FL

Yartzi © Ian Witlen / Red Bull Content Pool

PUERTO RICO

• PIWIE – Puerto Rico

• Jahn Alenó – Ponce, PR

• Luis Alenó – Ponce, PR

• Link One – San Juan, PR