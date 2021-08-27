Red Bull Batalla 2021: Meet the Returning MCs

It's time! The 2021 USA National Final of Red Bull Batalla is officially knocking at the gates for its third and possibly tightest matched edition to date. Going down in Los Angeles, California, on September 18, MCs from around the United States and Puerto Rico will meet on the Red Bull stage to duke it out among rhymes and roars for the title of this year's champion.

Boasting back-to-back victories, Boricua powerhouse Yartzi returns to defend his winning streak and bring the trophy home to the Caribbean for a third consecutive year. But equally ready for the rematch of their careers are 15 other competitors including Dominican tongue twister El Dilema and rising Mexican wordsmith Jordi. Last year’s riveting semi-final rounds saw Jordi fall to El Dilema but emerge victorious over Venezuelan spitfire OG Frases, narrowly securing a hard-fought third place in the competition.

Meanwhile, El Dilema and Yartzi’s heart pounding finale duel was much more than a battle of wits, but also of styles, contrasting the former’s intimidating wails against the latter’s pensive ruminations. In the end, Yartzi won the match wrapped in the Puerto Rican flag, as if feeling the expectant weight of an entire island bearing down on his shoulders.

The Red Bull Batalla 2020 National Final was held without a crowd, which presented a unique challenge to the MCs who are used to feeding off the energy of an audience. Yet, despite the pandemic's many trials and tribulations, all three MCs harnessed game-changing opportunities for personal growth and artistic evolution; spearheading new projects, going into the studio and re-evaluating their own sense of purpose.

Before crossing paths on the stage once again, we sat down with all three freestylers for an intimate glimpse at the men behind the mics. So sit tight and brace for impact because the Red Bull Batalla 2021 National Final is coming soon!

Jordi - 3rd Place, 2020 USA National Final

Give us some background on your personal and musical journeys.

My name is Jordi and I've been freestyling since 2018. I'm from a small town called La Virgen, in Coahuila, Mexico, and I now live in Austin, Texas. I grew up listening to rap because a bunch of family members played it in the house when I was a kid, although at that time I couldn't tell rap, hip hop or anything else apart. I listened and learned, and in 2013 I discovered freestyling. It was unusual for people in La Virgen to rap or write songs. The town got the Internet around 2010 so I had no idea battles were even happening in Mexico. I thought that was only in the US or Mexico City, but around 2016 I discovered battles going on in nearby Torreon, yet I never had the guts to enter. I kept improvising rhymes and after moving to Texas I began competing in 2018.

Do you ever find that living in English and Spanish complicates the flow or versatility of your rhymes?

I actually think it gives me a broader arsenal, aside from the fact there's tremendously diverse talent in the United States. You might face a Venezuelan MC or an Argentine freestyler, so you're automatically absorbing more language. You can also play with a lot of double entendre in English, like saying, “Esto es una fiesta porque ya te partí!” I used to be really strict with my training, but now I try to be open and enjoy the process more. It's like soccer; when you see a ball you want to kick it. For me, freestyling all the time is fun and allows me to hone my craft. I get home from work and rap for about an hour with everything I see, but I also do it throughout the day because the melody now lives within me.

Placing third at Red Bull Batalla is no small feat. How has your style evolved since competing in 2020?

I've been on a rough patch lately, but even though I haven't performed my best I've gotten super focused because Red Bull [Batalla] is on the horizon. Regardless, I think the experience I've gained has been major. For example, I faced off twice against reigning champion, Yartzi, at exhibition matches in Dallas and Houston. So when the moment comes, and since I've pretty much battled everyone, I'll know who are my strongest opponents and how they move. I sometimes get nervous at battles, but not at Red Bull [Batalla]. Unlike 2020, I feel less pressure and am more eager to have a good time.

How are you taking the trophy at this year's Red Bull Batalla?

I think I'm gonna do great and have a blast. The biggest thing on my mind is not letting myself be beaten. At my first Red Bull [Batalla] I saw Yartzi as this invincible force and when I made it to the final I didn't see myself as a champion. The second time I felt myself losing and pretty much gave up the match. So the main thing that's changed is I'm not giving up and making it easy for anyone. Even if the best punch lines in the world are raining down on me, I'm not getting knocked out. So many see Red Bull Batalla as this unreachable goal, but I say that if you're disciplined and want it enough you can make it anywhere. There's no limit. It's just a matter of taking your shot and enjoying the ride.

El Dilema - 2nd Place, 2020 USA National Final

Where was El Dilema born and what were your first steps as an MC?

My name is El Dilema and I'm from the Dominican Republic. I began improvising in Santo Domingo towards the end of 2006, kind of out of laziness and wanting a hobby where I could kick it with my friends, never thinking this would become my job. We used to rap at school and when class was done, kids would come from all over to battle us. In those days there were lots of notable MCs like Jayco El León and Pablo Piddy, who were more or less the goal, and rappers Lápiz Consciente, Joa [El Super MC] and D'Kno, who made us think, 'Well, I can do that too.'

Now that you live in New York City, how has your style evolved?

I arrived in New York in 2013 and one day as I was walking down the street and noticed some MCs battling in a bar. I never thought I'd find freestyle in Spanish here, but it became a great way of releasing work stress. That's how I made my way back to improvising, because the U.S. is a country where you work a lot, and even more so in NYC. Life is faster here than [in Dominican Republic] so I adapted to the change, which worked in my favor since personal maturity resulted in artistic maturity.

How do you keep your rhymes sharp? Do you practice regularly?

Contrary to what most would think, I'm not much for practicing. I think freestyle is more spontaneous than anything else, though I try to stay informed with audio books, watching documentaries and absorbing general culture. I decided to take freestyling 100% seriously after meeting Yartzi at a match. We talked, he shared a few tricks and he told me I could monetize this art form. When I started competing more and made it to Red Bull [Batalla] it opened so many doors that... well, I just got back from Houston where I was at tournaments all week. I get booked a ton now!

You knew Yartzi before meeting in the final match and this year he'll be competing again, as well as your brother. Do you get nervous facing off against MCs you're close to?

At the end of the day it's always going to happen. When you're part of the national circuit you see these guys every week. A bunch of them were down in Houston last week and we'll be running into each other again in San Diego in a few days. So battling friends and acquaintances becomes pretty habitual, and as a pro, you always want to perform well and show respect for everybody's work. The environment of each tournament makes it so you can take someone down without getting overly personal. It can be a battle of ideas like you might have with a friend, only here we're structuring everything and making it rhyme.

In 2020 you released the single “Tamo Aquí” and it looks like you're cooking up more music. What can you tell us about this upcoming project?

“Tamo Aquí” is something I got roped into, because I didn't want to make music yet. With my brother, I run a small label called Big Three Family and one of our signees [Argenis Jordan] would always say, 'c'mon boss, let's record something.' One day he managed to convince me and now we have a few tracks stored up. The truth is I wasn't interested in making music until about 6 months ago. It's very easy for an improvisor to write a song. If you're freestyling at a competition for 4 hours straight, imagine what you can do sitting down for a few minutes. [Soon we're releasing] a new track called “Nebuleando” with some guys from the city called Briga and Adonys, complete with a music video. After that you can expect new music about every three weeks.

It's almost time for Red Bull Batalla 2021. How are you taking the win this year?

First, I'm letting God show me the way, but I've also been working really hard on improving my on-stage performance. I feel like my weight affected me a lot last year, so I've been getting in shape and working on my enunciation of words that can be uncomfortable to pronounce. I'm not a rookie anymore and y'all better watch out because I'm taking Red Bull [Batalla] 2021.

Yartzi – Champion, 2019 & 2020 USA National Finals

Tell us about the man behind the champion. Where does your story begin?

I'm 27-years old and from a small city called Ponce, in the south of Puerto Rico. I've been in music my whole life, songwriting and rapping since I was a boy. My father was a musician and my mother a singer. My brother is also a performer, so music it’s in our blood and it has always been a backdrop for my life. My mother sang in the church, which is where I started writing songs and taking my first steps as an artist. As time progressed, I discovered freestyling and entered my first competition in 2014, where I fell in love with the culture, and I've kept pushing ever since.

Rap and freestyle have always given a voice to the streets. As a proud Boricua, have you been nourished by the social movements flourishing across the island?

This culture has always been connected to resistance. Directly, when we use media to give a platform to any form of dissent, but also indirectly, when we professionalize this art we're calling on the government to stop labeling us as harmful to society. The entities saying we're a bad influence on young people are the same who stand to lose when we express ourselves freely. Platforms like Red Bull [Batalla] grant us opportunities to speak up in a world that wants to keep us silent.

Why do people call you 'El Cacique'?

Caciques are the leaders of Taino tribes. In fact, one of Puerto Rico's most famous caciques was named Agüeybaná and he also hailed from Ponce. He's remembered for seeking unity between different regions of the island and I was always fascinated by the drive to lead— not control— promoting collaboration and collective growth.

Over the years you've competed in several prestigious tournaments. What do you consider some of the most significant moments of your career?

The first competition I represented internationally was Batalla de Maestros, in 2016. It was the biggest stage for freestyling, after Red Bull Batalla, and I won the first tournament they ever threw in Puerto Rico. I later traveled to Santiago de Chile and competed in BDM Deluxe 2016, at Teatro Caupolicán. I went in the first round, first battle, kicking off against Aczino, who is a master and widely considered the best in the game. Since no one knew me and he was the champion, everyone expected me to get whooped, but I held my own and earned an extra round. He ended up winning, but I stood against one of the greatest to ever do it, so it was a decisive moment for me. In 2017, I competed in DOBLE AA— also hosted in Chile— which counted legendary MCs including Aczino, McKlopedia, Teorema, Hadrian and Akapellah. I placed third there, beating out figures like Dominic, JNO, Nitro and Skone, who at the time was the international champion of Red Bull Batalla.

This leads into your extremely successful run at Red Bull Batalla, where you emerged victorious in the 2019 and 2020 USA editions. What were those experiences like?

Yes, after those initial tournaments everyone started asking when I'd have a shot at Red Bull Batalla, and it wasn't until 2019 when the series finally came to the US. Since I lived in Puerto Rico, my invitation was pretty straightforward; so I went, competed and won. I won again the following year, and the rest is history. It's no secret [Red Bull] Batalla is the most relevant circuit today, and with that level of visibility I felt it was the biggest battleground I was still missing. Winning put me in the mainstream eye and definitely attracted new opportunities for my career. After those victories, artists from the island started supporting me more, which opened doors to record with some and write with others.

You released three singles in 2020 and have lots more on the way. Tell us about collaborating and the transition from freestyling to original productions.

I don't plan to stop freestyling and I'll keep competing as long as I'm passionate about it, but right now I'm trying to crossover and laying the groundwork to make the transition smoother. I'm working on an album, and I already have a bunch of songs and really dope features. Parallel to that, I've also been writing songs for artists like Randy [of Jowell & Randy]. The collaborations come about very naturally and since I live in Miami now, it's all pretty convenient. We'll meet up, develop a friendship and things start happening. That's how it went with Randy, McKlopedia, Akapellah, Guaynaa... and I'm still recording. So I'm letting things flow, and now it's even more likely I'll be approached by other Puerto Rican artists because they see me as representing a sport. So there's patriotic kinship too.