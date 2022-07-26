Everything you need to know about the Southwest USA freestyle scene

In the west and southwest regions of the United States, a rich Latino musical legacy has given rise to a new generation of Spanish-speaking hip-hop artists, some of whom have achieved notoriety on a global level. Los Angeles, San Diego, and Phoenix have become hubs for tenacious rap prodigies who continue to elevate the game, with the OGs of each city’s scene launching their own freestyle leagues: La Liga De La Calle, Batallas del West, and Punchline.

This summer, Red Bull Batalla will host its first Regional Qualifier event in Los Angeles on July 30th, inviting the best freestyle rappers in the Southwest region and beyond to take part in the world’s most preeminent Spanish-speaking freestyle battle in the world—all culminating in a USA National Final event on October 8.

La Liga de la Calle © Aldo Chacon

01 Los Angeles Scene

La Liga De La Calle is a freestyle organization that was started in 2016 by Alfredo Molina who goes by the performance name Moha. The Spanish-speaking rap league is the first freestyle scene in the United States with an established league and has immensely developed in the past years, inspiring more to blossom in other states across the US.

“Freestyling is just one part of the league,” Moha explains, breaking down the origins of La Liga De La Calle. “Another thing is taking on the responsibility for these new artists that are looking for an opportunity to be successful and I decided to be that person.”

The founding father of the Spanish-speaking freestyle league, Moha is on a mission to elevate the profile of freestyle rap among his demographic. Boss and Mykah are two other leading MCs who are making waves in the Los Angeles scene. Boss is one of Moha’s new favorite freestylers and has been a frequent participant of La Liga’s battles. Female MC, Mykah uses her big energy to rap on the mic with fierceness and will be competing at Red Bull Batalla’s Los Angeles Regional Qualifier event.

“I can feel that these young artists are hungry for freestyling during competition,” says Moha. “Around Los Angeles, there is a bunch of competition. Many people will pay for an airplane ticket and a hotel just to go and compete here.” Many of La Liga De La Calle’s freestyle battles are held at public parks that bring in hundreds of tourists a day. Moha will travel to locations all over Los Angeles county to find other Spanish-speaking talent. He will also fly down to Mexico to explore new scenes and get insights from leagues out in the country, then bring those learnings to the American stage, further mingling each culture’s unique freestyle ingredients.

Echo Park

In the cultural hub of Los Angeles, Echo Park is located right across from the 101 Freeway, next to downtown Los Angeles. La Liga De La Calle hosts their freestyle battles at Echo Park as well as training sessions on Saturdays. The 1-v-1 battle competitions have brought up to 200 people in the past and they usually go toe-to-toe next to the “Nuestra Reina de Los Angeles” statue at the eastern edge of the park, in front of the gushing water fountain.

Punchline Freestyle © Desert West Skate Park

02 Phoenix Scene

The burgeoning scene of MCs in Phoenix is growing day by day under the supervision of Ismael Santana. The full-time artist started the Arizona-based freestyle league, Punchline, in September 2019. He then traveled to Los Angeles to connect with La Liga De La Calle to show their leader, Moha, how Arizona’s freestyle scene is on the come up. With an innate trait for talent-seeking, Santana has had some of his overzealous artists rap at the state tournament.

“In December 2019, we went to Los Angeles, I went with six guys,” remembers Santana. “We went to show them that Arizona has a scene that is already thriving. I would travel with my kids and use social media to organize events. We would rap on the spot.”

Known for wrapping the Mexican flag around him when he raps, Poeta is a Phoenix-based artist who is bringing his hometown with him. He will be participating in Red Bull’s Batalla event in July and has become a prominent MC. Gama is another freestyler on top that has competed in three major tournaments. There are 16 freestylers that are active in Phoenix’s Spanish-speaking rap scene.

“I was a professional soccer player in Mexico,” Santana recalls. He finds pride in the competitive nature of freestyling and has honed in on his athletic competition background to bring that type of gamified aggression and discipline into Phoenix’s local MC community.

“I started the league with a dream and believed in myself. I used to tell people that we needed a freestyle scene over here,” says Santana, running through the early process of bringing Punchline to fruition. “I'm sure there were a lot of kids who needed this because there is so much violence and gang-related activity in Arizona. People used to call it this crazy idea and I would say: I don’t care.”

Desert West Skate Park

The organized freestyle battles are scheduled at the busy Desert West Skate Park in central Phoenix. The park is famous for the skaters the area brings in daily, while regional skateboarding competitions are hosted at the community park too. Freestyle league, Punchline will have their freestyle showdowns at the plaza and near the skaters. Santana notifies skaters in advance of performances so they can skate in the background to bring more of a theatrical aspect to his matches. Also, break dancers have made appearances in the past while his talented MCs rhyme on the fly, bringing in crowds of 50 people or more.

Batallas del West © Pamela Lopez

03 San Diego Scene

A couple hours south of Los Angeles lies the beachfront city of San Diego. The seafront metropolis is next to the border of Mexico and the proximity between the two vicinities is a critical factor in why San Diego has generations of Spanish-speakers who have settled here. Founder of Batallas Del West, Chester (Jorge Urresti), is urging other MCs and freestylers to participate in his annual competition. Performing at the Los Angeles Cypher on July 30th, Chester is a San Diego resident who is promoting a once a year contest with a hefty cash prize.

“Batallas Del West is not a league in itself; it is an event,” Chester states with confidence. “The West isn’t like other scenes where there are leagues in different cities with monthly participants. This will be a one-time performance that happens every year.”

The longtime MC and judge of the competition has a bigger vision for the future of Spanish rap and freestyling. Born in 2021, Batallas Del West is an open-invite international competition where MCs from Mexico can make the trip out to San Diego to battle it out with other rap nationals. Their biggest cash prize yet has been the largest-to-date in the US for a Spanish freestyle battle where the winner received 1k in cash. The event will be during the summer and Chester collaborates with sponsors to enhance the experience. In the past, judges have been experienced MC, Danger and artist from Spain, Noult.

“Last year, in particular there was one person, this MC that no one expected to go far from Mexico,” Chester lights up explaining the recap of Batallas Del West 2021 event. “He is called Bull Romero, he's known here in the US because he participated in a lot of underground competitions. He actually went to the semi-finals and he almost made it to the finals. You always get surprises. Anyone can join and can make it far with talent. They can make waves.”

Chester’s strategy is to reach further with Batallas Del West, he wants to make the cash prize bigger and raise the stakes. Ultimately, bringing more excitement and competitive edge to the landscape of Spanish-speaking MCs and freestyling.

Luce Cielo

Batallas Del West’s debut event happened in Coronado Beach right across the harbor of Sherman Heights in San Diego. The venue is a popular reception space that is in the premier neighborhoods of the city. The sister location, Luce Lofts, is a walkable distance away from Luce Cielo. Both are high-class studios to hold memorable events and performances with seating arrangements made in the brick-walled interior.