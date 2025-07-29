Battlefield 6: All the info on the new shooter

Shooter fans have reason to rejoice. Four years after the last installment in the series, Battlefield 2024, the legendary game series is returning to the screen for its 14th installment: On July 24, 2025, the team unveiled the new game, Battlefield 6 . Here you can find all the information about the upcoming shooter hit , such as release, gameplay, game modes, classes and much more.

01 Battlefield 6 release: When will the game be released?

Battlefield 6 has not yet been given a release date, but the game will probably be released in October or November 2025 . The game will not only be released for PC, but also on the current PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

The reveal trailer on July 24 showed the first gameplay scenes from the shooter's single-player campaign.

They are the stars of virtual sports: Meet some of the greats of the scene in our 'Esports Unfold ' series, including CS:GO and Valorant ace Michaela 'mimi' Lintrup .

8 min Unfold mimi's success story From CS:GO queen to Valorant leader, mimi redefines women's esports.

02 Does Battlefield 6 offer a single player mode?

Yes, in addition to the classic multiplayer, Battlefield 6 will also feature an extensive single-player campaign . The reveal trailer already confirms that the game will be set in an alternative version of the United States of America today. The title appears to be based on the Battlefield 3 and 4 series.

Mercenary troops from Pax Amata have invaded the country and it will be up to you to recapture the land over the course of the campaign. In typical Battlefield fashion, you will once again be using all kinds of vehicles, including tanks, fighter jets, helicopters, quads and much more.

Battlefield 6 sees the return of the series' popular mix of intense combat, large-scale battles and freedom of play. Players can blow up walls and buildings to gain a tactical advantage or fight aerial battles in the sky. Electronic Arts

The destructible environments typical of the series also play an important role again. For example, the trailer shows the destruction of a dam or a bridge.

03 Battlefield 6 gameplay

No real gameplay from the upcoming shooter was shown as part of the unveiling of Battlefield 6, but the scenes are taken from the game engine and provide a first impression of the graphic splendor that awaits you in the game.

04 Battlefield 6 Open Beta

If you don't want to wait until the final release, the Battlefield 6 beta gives you the opportunity to play the game extensively before its release. EA has already revealed via X that there will be an open beta. However, it is not yet clear when exactly the open beta test will start.

It will give you the opportunity to play the multiplayer mode of the upcoming game extensively. As part of the Battlefield 6 Open Beta, it will also be possible to play the official playlists with signature weapons of the classes or to freely select all items .

What does this mean? Battlefield 6 will rely on class-specific equipment in multiplayer, just like the earlier parts of the series. The Assault class, for example, uses assault rifles, while the Recon class uses snipers. The free choice also allows classes to be equipped with other weapons and equipment.

Red Bull Homeground - Header © Red Bull Homeground

Red Bull Home Ground is back: After the adrenaline-filled rendezvous in Berlin last year , our Valorant tournament returns in 2025. Red Bull Home Ground 2025 will attract the best teams in the world to New York City from November 13-16. Get all the info here .

05 The classes in Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 brings back the iconic class system in multiplayer. In online games, you will once again team up with other players to form squads, with each player being able to freely choose their class.

The class system is defined by two main components: customizable and class-specific. Customizable are, for example, the loadouts, gadgets and throwing items, while signature weapons, gadgets and traits are defined by the chosen class.

Training (customizable)

Customizable training is designed to enhance the unique strengths of each class. Each class offers two individual training paths to choose from. They offer bonuses and benefits that give you advantages in teamwork and objectives. Training paths have three levels:

Level 0: Passive advantage, which is immediately available when you select the training path.

Levels 1 and 2: Improved advantage to strengthen the selected role. Only available through teamplay progress and XP.

Level 3: One-time use ability that you activate manually. Helps you, the team or progress within a match.

Example: In the case of the Recon class, this level 3 ability requests a destructible drone at a marked position for passive sighting.

Signature Weapons & Traits (class-specific)

Each class has a class-specific weapon category, the so-called Signature Weapons. The weapons are designed to favor the respective play style of the class.

In addition, there are signature traits, i.e. special abilities for each of the four classes, which are also tailored to the special characteristics.

The classes of Battlefield 6 at a glance

Assault

Signature Weapon : Assault Rifles

Signature Trait: Faster change from sprinting to shooting. Faster weapon change from assault rifles to other weapons.

Engineer

Signature Weapon: Submachine guns

Signature Trait: Increased hip-fire accuracy with submachine guns.

Support

Signature Weapon: Light Machine Guns

Signature Trait: No lower sprint speed when light machine guns are equipped.

Recon

Signature Weapon: Sniper rifles

Signature Trait: More stable view through scopes. Longer air hold for more precise aiming. Higher rate of fire for sniper rifles.