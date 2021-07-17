Bay Area Vandals on Their Path to Collegiate VALORANT's Biggest Stage

The members of the Bay Area Vandals have no business being as successful as they are. Nevertheless, the independent collegiate Valorant team finds themselves on the precipice of the pinnacle of collegiate esports competition — international success — as they head into the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals.

The Bay Area Vandals are comprised of five players, Kevin “Choiboi” Choi, Thienen “Teddy” Tran, Brandon “Thigwrb” Wright, Eishan “Nashie” Jaffer, and Anthony “raeB” Wong, and their manager, Liam “Nom” Mangual. After making it to the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals via the National Finals, they are left as the only team in the tournament representing the United States of America.

Since their victories during the Campus Qualifier and Regional Finals, Bay Area Vandals have their sights set on the Red Bull Campus Clutch Finals, where they will face off against 11 other collegiate Valorant teams from across the globe. Here, the team will have the opportunity to join the exclusive group of collegiate teams that have performed at the highest levels of international play.

Anthony "RaeB" Wong of Bay Area Vandals © Long Nguyen

Before Red Bull Campus Clutch, Bay Area Vandals were competing in Battle Academy Spring, a tournament organized by UGC Esports. The team was able to reach the Grand Finals, a familiar situation for them, as they had reached the same point in the Spring tournament’s Winter equivalent.

The previous semester, the team had fallen short, and got second place in the tournament. Bay Area Vandals saw the spring tournament as their second chance, an opportunity to prove that their defeat in winter was nothing but a fluke.

Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, Vandals earned second place once again, falling short to a team from the University of Central Florida. The loss took a heavy toll on the mentality of the team members.

“It completely shattered us,” says Choi, the team’s IGL, or in-game leader. “I didn’t know what to do, and our mental was pretty much broken the next day for our regional match.”

Bay Area Vandals' discouragement over their loss was reflected in their gameplay -- the team was bested by the squad from UC Davis in the Regional Qualifiers, a team that they had never lost to before.

“I think the Red Bull Regionals and the UGC Finals were the start of a rough patch for us,” says Tran, one of Vandals’ duelists, a role that excels in fragging and engaging enemy Agents. “We were doing poorly against some of the top teams -- teams that we thought we were way better than. [Losing] to them really affected us because we had high standards for us, and other people had high standards for us. When we felt like we couldn’t match those [expectations], we started to lose confidence, and in Valorant confidence is so key.”

Thienan "Teddy" Tran of Bay Area Vandals © Long Nguyen

Things began to turn around for Bay Area Vandals, however, when they registered for the last Wildcard Qualifier available. “[After our loss] we heard about the Wildcard Qualifiers, and, with that opportunity, we clawed our way back up and got back into the National Finals slots,” says Choi.

Once Bay Area Vandals made it to the National Finals, things began to shift for the team. “We were definitely in flow state after we came out of those losses,” said Wright, another one of the Vandals’ duelists. “We discussed [our losses] and revamped our mentality. Everyone on the team was really locked in and we knew what we had to do. There were no lapses in focus. In a sense, the losses really helped.”

However, it still wasn’t completely smooth sailing for the team - after the Wildcard Qualifiers, Bay Area Vandals made it back into the National Finals Campus Clutch bracket, but they were matched in the same half as the squad from UC Irvine, one of their rivals and one of the few teams that they had a negative record competing against.

The team was able to lock in, and after a convincing 2-0 victory over the team from UCI, Vandals would eventually reach the grand finals. There, they defeated UTD Rainbows and went on to secure a spot in Spain at the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals without dropping a single map in the National Finals.

Bay Area Vandals Compete at Red Bull Campus Clutch © Long Nguyen

“Coming back in the Wildcard and making it to Spain was probably our biggest accomplishment as a team,” said Jaffer, the team’s controllers, a role that helps regulate the battlefield with abilities that provide cover and disrupt enemy vision. “But our expectations for the tournament were always Spain or bust.”

As they look towards the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals, Bay Area Vandals feels ready to take on the challenge of international competition after learning from their losses and climbing back up the the level that they know they are capable of.

“This is the second international Valorant tournament, and North America just won VCT, the biggest international Valorant tournament,” says Wong, Bay Area Vandals’ Initiator, a role that excels in gathering information and pushing defenders away. “If North America can win again at the collegiate level, it will just show how dominant the region is.”

However, the team doesn’t just have the weight of the North American region on their shoulders - there’s something far more personal driving the lofty ambitions of the team. Both Wong and Ignacio are graduating, so this will be the last opportunity for this iteration of Bay Area Vandals to play together.

“I want to see our team get the recognition [of winning the tournament]. I want the whole world to know that us five are the best, globally,” says Choi. “We’ve put in the work, put in the effort, and come back from our lowest point. We’re going to take it back home.”

For Bay Area Vandals, a successful showing at the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals is not only a chance to prove their ability as Valorant players, but also an opportunity to prove what an independent collegiate esports team can accomplish.

“We’re so close to the finish line,” says Tran. “Why not give it our all?”