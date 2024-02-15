champion has had long-held ambitions to be an artist and can often be found painting, drawing and doodling. But it was only when he acquired his personal studio in Rotterdam a year ago that the creativity really started to burst out of him.

“I always told myself if I have my own place, it’s game over with everybody,” he says. “I’m here every day, if I’m too tired to break I can paint. When I’m injured I’m always painting.”

“I always told myself if I have my own place, it’s game over with everybody,” he says. “I’m here every day, if I’m too tired to break I can paint. When I’m injured I’m always painting.”

“I always told myself if I have my own place, it’s game over with everybody,” he says. “I’m here every day, if I’m too tired to break I can paint. When I’m injured I’m always painting.”

, his painting and graphic design work reflects the passion he uses to succeed in the world of dance – with explosive energy very much a hallmark of his work.

It’s all about how I connect things, how I connect movements [in my breaking] and in my paintings how I connect my lines and colors.

It’s all about how I connect things, how I connect movements [in my breaking] and in my paintings how I connect my lines and colors.

It’s all about how I connect things, how I connect movements [in my breaking] and in my paintings how I connect my lines and colors.

“My art and my breaking are quite similar,” he says. “It’s loose, you can see a lot of movement in the art. It’s all about how I connect things, how I connect movements [in my breaking] and in my paintings how I connect my lines and colors.”

“My art and my breaking are quite similar,” he says. “It’s loose, you can see a lot of movement in the art. It’s all about how I connect things, how I connect movements [in my breaking] and in my paintings how I connect my lines and colors.”

“My art and my breaking are quite similar,” he says. “It’s loose, you can see a lot of movement in the art. It’s all about how I connect things, how I connect movements [in my breaking] and in my paintings how I connect my lines and colors.”