B-Boy Victor’s Active Lifestyle is All About Balance

While some families share food or religion, Victor’s family shared break dancing. Taught to dance by his dad and uncle, who were old school B-Boys in Mexico, the Florida-born Victor had breaking in his DNA. He began breaking at age six but didn’t take it seriously until he was 10 years old. It was only when he picked it back up early in his youth did he realize how important it was to him.

Victor entered his first battle at only age 14. Now that it’s become a career for him, his relationship to how he moves his body has changed. Although breaking has been a part of his world for most of his life, to do it full time requires much more of him mentally and physically.

Breaking takes priority over everything else. While Victor trains to compete for most of the year, his primary goal is to maintain his fitness. Even though breaking is at the forefront of his mind, it’s only a small part of his training leading up to an event and it’s not really until the month leading up to an event. The month before an event is when he really starts to get serious. For example, in July he’s got World Games coming up but won’t start training for it specifically until the end of May or beginning of June.

But that doesn’t mean Victor isn’t active the rest of the time. Running and road biking are two essential parts of his training regimen. Several times a week, Victor will pedal his bike 20 or more miles just to keep up his cardio and strength. If he’s not training on his bike, you can find him running sprints instead. Along with running and biking, he’ll also do interval training and creativity training leading up to an event. Working to increase and keep his endurance up as well as integrate new movements and styles into his dancing are key in the weeks leading up to a competition. If all does go well at World Games, Victor is hopeful that his training will take him to the debut of breaking in the 2024 Olympics.

B-Boy Victor poses for a portrait during the Breaker Summit in Austria © Markus Berger / Red Bull Content Pool

Victor’s favorite types of cross training are the ones that get him in the same flow state as breaking. Boxing and Muay Thai bring him balance in a way that cycling and running don’t.

“Boxing is like breaking because its more mental than physical. It’s more about the technique and how to breathe while you’re fighting,” said Victor.

Similarly to breaking, boxing helps him hone in his mental game and cardio. He finds inspiration in watching interviews and documentaries with the boxers he looks up to. Victor also finds training and dancing with friends in other styles like hip-hop and house to be a source of creative influence. Previously a krump and house dancer, he still links up with his hip-hop friends to help him brainstorm and invent new steps for breaking.

More than the activities themselves though, the results of his training are what keep Victor motivated. Feeling good and being able to do the things he enjoys well in addition to seeing the improvement in his fitness and skill all inspire Victor to keep balance in his training.

“It’s really like a meditation to me when I’m mad, or when I’m going through something personal-- I just go ahead and train and it relieves me,” said Victor. It’s clear from watching him dance that all the training he does is part of what sets him apart from other dancers. His breaking is fluid and easy while dialed and concise at the same time. A perfect mix of stamina, strength, and creativity meld together to form Victor’s unique style. Although his true passion lies in breaking, finding a mental break in cross training is what allows Victor to continue moving and an essential piece of staying in the best shape he can. “My lifestyle is a hobby,” he said of his active way of life.

In the early days of his career, Victor wasn’t always as in tune with his body and his routine as is he is now. He’d train like crazy, but because he wasn’t eating right, his results weren’t nearly as good as they are now. He recalls just trying to eat a lot for energy, but not having the best diet. In turn, he’d be competing in events and getting tired out much faster because he wasn’t getting the proper nutrients to go along with his rigorous training and constant movement. Looking back, he wishes he’d known to stretch and eat right to better prepare himself for big competitions. Now, a good diet is a key element in his routine and Victor loves to cook and regularly incorporates it into his every day.

Victor’s accomplishments could be attributed to the pieces of his active lifestyle along with a strong mental game. If he could go back, he’d tell his younger self to be sportsman-like and not let his losses dictate to him so much. Now, he says, the losses serve as inspiration. But his go-to get his head in the game? James Brown videos and a Red Bull Energy Drink. “I like watching James Brown. He really inspires me to get loose and have fun when I’m really tense and overthinking before the competition. I need to watch something that shows me I can have fun,” said Victor.

The last key piece of Victor’s success? Good tunes. Instead of dancing to breaking specific music all the time, he likes to switch it up. Old school soul and funk music are key contenders for tunes that get him excited. Specifically, Khruangbin’s “C-Side” and “Rose Gold” by Jason Joshua are high on his list of favorite tunes to break to.

Other songs: “Final Days” Michael Kiwanuka and “Listen to Your Heart” Duran Jones. Check out Victor’s full active lifestyle playlist here.