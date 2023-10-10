What I'm most looking forward to is my family coming; some of my family members are coming to Paris, so I'm looking forward to seeing them because I've never really traveled with any family members or have seen any family members abroad, so that's going to be one of first for me. And also, the historic opening, just beyond that boat, and the Paris River, you know, seeing all these people cheering for you, and also I heard there's a Red Bull house that is being built in Paris. It's going to be like a little Red Bull athlete house for the athletes that are going to be there, so that's something I'm looking forward to, and also winning. I don't care, I'm going to do my best to win.