Red Bull BC One World Final Camp
Breaking

Red Bull BC One World Final Camp 2022 in New York

Battles, workshops, panels and DJ sets: Check out Red Bull BC One Camp New York, a heated warm-up before the World Final on November 12.
By Riley Hunter
2 min readPublished on

    Thursday, November 10
    Friday, November 11
    Saturday, November 12
After almost a decade, the Red Bull BC One World Final returns to New York this November 12. Before the big day, Red Bull BC One Camp will take over Lower Manhattan offering the world’s best B-Boys and B-Girls opportunities to learn, battle, grow, and connect with the global breaking community.

Red Bull BC One Camp USA in New York Nov 10 – 12

What is Red Bull BC One Camp USA? Leading up to Saturday’s final competition, camp features workshops, battles, and panels all with the intention of furthering breaking culture worldwide. The list of hosts and invited dancers includes Mr. Wiggles, B-Girl Ayumi, Chrybaby Cozie, Lilou and more.
Red Bull BC One Camp USA will take place November 10-12 at Capitale in New York City's historic Lower East Side. In addition to a lineup of premiere programming, camp will be anchored by the Last Chance Cypher on Thursday, November 10. The Last Chance Cypher brings together Red Bull BC One champions from 30+ countries to compete for their final chance to make it onto the World Final stage. This year camp will culminate by hosting the official Livestream Viewing Party of the Red Bull BC One World Final New York taking place uptown at Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday November 12.
Check the schedule for Red Bull BC One Camp USA and register today!
Red Bull BC One Camp USA Schedule
01

Thursday, November 10

Time:

Event Name:

Type:

Room:

Price:

4:30pm-6:00pm

Bonnie & Clyde 2 vs 2 Breaking Battle

Battle

Main Room

Free

6:30pm-8:00pm

Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher Prelims

Battle

Main Room

Free

8:30pm-10:30pm

Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher Top 16

Battle

Main Room

Free

4:15pm-5:45pm

Hip-hop Workshop with LINK of Elite Force Crew & MopTop

Workshop

All Styles Room

Free

6:00pm-7:30pm

Popping Workshop with Mr. Wiggles

Workshop

All Styles Room

Free

4:00pm-5:30pm

Breaking Workshop with Junior

Workshop

Breaking Room

Free

02

Friday, November 11

3:30pm-5:00pm

Rocking 1 vs 1 Battle

Battle

Main Room

Free

5:15pm-6:45pm

All Styles 1 vs 1 Battle

Battle

Main Room

Free

7:00pm-8:30pm

Continental Battle

Battle

Main Room

Free

9:00pm-10:30pm

Break Down The House 2 vs 2 Battle

Battle

Main Room

Free

3:15pm-4:45pm

Hiphop Workshop with Diablo & Stalamuerte

Workshop

All Styles Room

Free

5:15pm-6:45pm

House Workshop with Kapela

Workshop

All Styles Room

Free

3:00pm-4:30pm

Power Moves Breaking Workshop with Tafiq from the Ruggeds

Workshop

Breaking Room

Free

5:00pm-6:30pm

Breaking Workshop with B-Girl Ayumi

Workshop

Breaking Room

Free

7:00pm-8:30pm

Technics DJ Workshop with Skeme Richards

Workshop

Breaking Room

Free

10:30pm-2:00am

Afterparty - THE ELEVATION

After Party

Main Room

Free

03

Saturday, November 12

12:30pm-2:00pm

We B-Girlz & B-Girl City Battle

Battle

Main Room

Free

2:30pm-4:00pm

Breaking Royale

Battle

Main Room

Free

11:45am-1:15pm

Injury Prevention & Physical Therapy Session with Cico

Workshop

All Styles Room

Free

1:45pm-3:15pm

Litefeet Workshop with Kid the Wiz

Workshop

All Styles Room

Free

11:30am-1:00pm

Breaking Battle Skills workshop with Lilou

Workshop

Breaking Room

Free

1:30pm-3:00pm

Rocking Workshop with Bryant of the Incredible Breakers

Workshop

Breaking Room

Free

4:30pm-11:30pm

Red Bull BC One World Final Livestream Watch Party on ESPN+

Workshop

Main Room

Free

