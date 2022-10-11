Red Bull BC One World Final Camp 2022 in New York

Red Bull BC One Camp USA will take place November 10-12 at

in New York City's historic Lower East Side. In addition to a lineup of premiere programming, camp will be anchored by the

on Thursday, November 10. The Last Chance Cypher brings together Red Bull BC One champions from 30+ countries to compete for their final chance to make it onto the World Final stage. This year camp will culminate by hosting the official Livestream Viewing Party of the

taking place uptown at Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday November 12.