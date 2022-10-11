© Red Bull
Red Bull BC One World Final Camp 2022 in New York
Battles, workshops, panels and DJ sets: Check out Red Bull BC One Camp New York, a heated warm-up before the World Final on November 12.
After almost a decade, the Red Bull BC One World Final returns to New York this November 12. Before the big day, Red Bull BC One Camp will take over Lower Manhattan offering the world’s best B-Boys and B-Girls opportunities to learn, battle, grow, and connect with the global breaking community.
Red Bull BC One Camp USA in New York Nov 10 – 12
What is Red Bull BC One Camp USA? Leading up to Saturday’s final competition, camp features workshops, battles, and panels all with the intention of furthering breaking culture worldwide. The list of hosts and invited dancers includes Mr. Wiggles, B-Girl Ayumi, Chrybaby Cozie, Lilou and more.
Red Bull BC One Camp USA will take place November 10-12 at Capitale in New York City's historic Lower East Side. In addition to a lineup of premiere programming, camp will be anchored by the Last Chance Cypher on Thursday, November 10. The Last Chance Cypher brings together Red Bull BC One champions from 30+ countries to compete for their final chance to make it onto the World Final stage. This year camp will culminate by hosting the official Livestream Viewing Party of the Red Bull BC One World Final New York taking place uptown at Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday November 12.
Check the schedule for Red Bull BC One Camp USA and register today!
Thursday, November 10
Friday, November 11
