Red Bull BC One celebrates hip-hop in New York City

Red Bull BC One touched down in New York bringing breaking and hip-hop back to its roots. The week kicked off with celebrations at the iconic Dyckman league where the Red Bull BC One All Stars and local breakers took over the halftime show at. It was followed by a unique celebration at Universal Hip Hop Museum’s Block Party and jam and the Red Bull BC One experience culminated on Saturday, August 12th as breakers from around the country battled for their spot to compete at the Red Bull BC One National Final in Philadelphia.
01
Dyckman
02
UHHM (Universal Hip Hop Museum)
03
Red Bull BC One East Regional Cypher
"Winning the Red Bull BC One East Cypher is a huge honor," B-Boy H said. "Without breaking and hip-hop, I wouldn’t know who I am, it’s everything, it’s 100% of my identity. B-boys and b-girls work so hard, and I feel like in the eyes of the general public, a lot of what we do is overlooked, and I want more people to understand what hip-hop is and what it can do for people."
B-Girl Mantis had a similar reaction to her win. "I’m ecstatic winning the Red Bull BC One East Cypher; this is New York City and being from Brooklyn, I’m happy to be representing b-girls in the birthplace," she said. "The only reason I’m here is because hip-hop was born and the beautiful thing about the culture is it’s ever evolving; breaking is all about freestyle and creating something new."