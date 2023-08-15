B-Boy Cents competes for a spot at the Red Bull BC One National Final.
© Carlo Cruz
Red Bull BC One celebrates hip-hop in New York City

See what the Red Bull BC One All Stars were up to in New York City.
By Riley Hunter
2 min readPublished on

    Dyckman
    UHHM (Universal Hip Hop Museum)
    Red Bull BC One East Regional Cypher
Red Bull BC One touched down in New York bringing breaking and hip-hop back to its roots. The week kicked off with celebrations at the iconic Dyckman league where the Red Bull BC One All Stars and local breakers took over the halftime show at. It was followed by a unique celebration at Universal Hip Hop Museum’s Block Party and jam and the Red Bull BC One experience culminated on Saturday, August 12th as breakers from around the country battled for their spot to compete at the Red Bull BC One National Final in Philadelphia.
Check out some of the best moments below.
Dyckman

Red Bull BC One All Stars take over the Dyckman league halftime show.

© Wrenne Evans

UHHM (Universal Hip Hop Museum)

Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop at the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

© Elizabeth F

Crowds gathered to enjoy various performances by local hip-hop artists.

© Elizabeth F

Participants celebrated milestones in the 50 years of hip-hop.

© Elizabeth F

Spectators showcased their breaking skills during the UHHM Block Party.

© Elizabeth F

Local performers celebrated the legacy of hip-hop.

© Elizabeth F

Red Bull BC One East Regional Cypher

Havoc performs at the Red Bull BC One Cypher East USA.

© Carlo Cruz

B-Boy H showcases his skills at the Red Bull BC One Cypher East USA.

© Carlo Cruz

B-Boy H and B-Girl Mantis are the winners of the BC One East Cypher USA.

© Carlo Cruz

"Winning the Red Bull BC One East Cypher is a huge honor," B-Boy H said. "Without breaking and hip-hop, I wouldn’t know who I am, it’s everything, it’s 100% of my identity. B-boys and b-girls work so hard, and I feel like in the eyes of the general public, a lot of what we do is overlooked, and I want more people to understand what hip-hop is and what it can do for people."
B-Girl Mantis had a similar reaction to her win. "I’m ecstatic winning the Red Bull BC One East Cypher; this is New York City and being from Brooklyn, I’m happy to be representing b-girls in the birthplace," she said. "The only reason I’m here is because hip-hop was born and the beautiful thing about the culture is it’s ever evolving; breaking is all about freestyle and creating something new."
B-Boy Cents competes for a spot at the Red Bull BC One National Final.

© Carlo Cruz

Breaking fans & participants gather at the Red Bull BC One East Cypher USA.

© Carlo Cruz

