Red Bull BC One E-Battle heats up: Three top US contestants weigh in

The world’s biggest virtual breaking competition is heating up! Since its launch on August 7, this year’s Red Bull BC One E-Battle has proved that nothing can stop breakers around the world from busting a move and keeping this iconic tradition alive.

Since 2004, Red Bull BC One has given breakers a chance to prove themselves on the world stage, with 16 World Finals competitions hosted in countries around the globe. Starting in 2018, the E-Battle has provided those who live in countries without in-person competitions the chance to seize the title. But with travel restrictions in place, this year is different. Now, no matter where you’re from, you’re battling online .

BC One E-Battle So Far

Since this year’s E-Battle was announced on July 31, hundreds of breakers across the globe have filmed themselves dancing in their basements, kitchens, courtyards, gyms and even their local playgrounds, parks and streets. We’ve seen dancers do flips over canals, lip-synch in living rooms and pull poses on countless checkered dance floors. One thing remains consistent: creativity.

Red Bull BC One 2020 E-Battle Teaser

With such fierce competition, judges B-Boy Aslan of Russia, B-Girl AT from Finland and B-Boy Lilou of France had their work cut out for them. But they managed to cut the results down to the top 64, and then the top 32 B-boys and B-girls . Twenty-six countries and locations are represented in the top 32 lineups, including many from Russia, South Korea and Japan.

The top 16 B-boys and top 16 B-girls will be announced on Monday September 28, and the stakes are high. For the first time in Red Bull BC One history, the winners of this year’s E-Battle—one B-boy and one B-girl—will be flown to the 2021 World Final in Poland and awarded a place in the next Red Bull BC One World Final line-up. But first, they must battle it out live online.

With just under a month to go until this year’s World Final on October 24, it’s time to check in and see how some of our breakers are doing.

How They're Training

What does it take to get to this level? Dosu , Icey Ives and Snap1 can tell you a thing or two. Along with Nasty Ray, they represent the best of this year’s breakdancers from the United States.

Last year’s champion B-boy, Dosu, believes the talent has gotten even fiercer. “The competition this year is way stronger than the last year, in my opinion, which makes it more fun.” As such, he’s putting in the work, practicing “two hours a day, five days a week.”

Dosu competes at the Red Bull BC One Cypher USA © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Dosu’s next battle is with Icey Ives, the 2019 Red Bull BC One US National Finals Winner. Alaska-born and raised Icey Ives is also maintaining a solid schedule, practicing “a little more than an hour, two to three times a week.”

If there were an award for training, it’d go to Snap1, also of Alaska. The B-girl’s regime is rigorous, just like her dancing. “I practice about two hours a day, six days a week. I wake up every weekday at 3am before work at 7am. I start training at 4am with breakfree classes or follow the B-boy dojo material. And I cross-train with weightlifting, running and calisthenics three to four times a week. When I’m not super busy with life or work I typically train twice a day.”

Defining Their Style

All of this hard work is clearly paying off, as each of our top breakers have developed their own style. Dosu describes his as “well rounded” and says, “My goal when I dance is to show that I have a strong foundation and a very likeable style. Also, I want to inspire other dancers the same way I was inspired by other dancers.”

Dosu says he draws inspiration from “a little bit of everything,” including “traditional Peruvian dances, martial arts, drag queens and anime.” This wide array of influences has opened up his own approach. Now it flows a lot more naturally. “I used to plan out from beginning to end what I was going to do, but not anymore. Now I have two or three moves I will do and let it come to me when the music tells me.”

Icey Ives is also less about planning and more about “popping and strutting,” he says. “I definitely freestyle more than I plan out my rounds. I like being well rounded, being one with the music and mixing up other styles of dance to breaking. I strive to just be my most authentic self.”

Dosu & Icey Ives: The Rematch

Icey Ives performs at the Last Chance Cypher at the Red Bull BC One Camp © Ali Bharmal / Red Bull Content Pool

Having won his first round battle against B-Boy Yoo from Japan, Dosu is now preparing to battle Icey Ives for a second time. The two originally competed against each other at the US National Finals in Houston last year, so each knows a little what to expect.

“I’m very excited, to be honest, Dosu says of the upcoming battle. “He is a well-rounded dancer with a very strong presence. He is one of the best in the game right now, so it will be a good match.”

Icey Ives, who won his first round battle this year against Poter from Israel, isn’t letting any nerves show about his match with the reigning champ. “I feel good! Honestly, I am happy I am able to battle.”

Snap1: The B-girl Breaking Out

For Snap1, her breaking style is about proving her strength and dynamism. “My style is explosive and strong. Because I was surrounded by only B-boys most of my beginnings, I had to develop strength, stamina and dynamics to keep up with them. With my style I try to display strength, and show it’s possible for women, and those who are isolated from the rest of the world, that you can still be a beast.”

B-girl Snap1 competes during Red Bull BC One Camp USA © Kien Quan / Red Bull Content Pool

This year’s competition has shown us that B-girls are only growing in numbers and skill, with 2020 being the first time there’s been a top 64 B-Girl round. Now, as one of the top B-girls in the world, and the top in the US, Snap1 is meeting her goal.

A big part of her discipline comes from working as a Blackhawk and Lakota Helicopter mechanic for the past ten years. She says balancing this with breaking is “like living a double life.” “I enjoy both the life of a mechanic—the hard, dirty, grinding mentality—and the freedom of hip-hop culture. As a mechanic in the army, in a male-dominated world, I have to have a tough, ‘do not mess with me,’ ‘one of the guys’ mentality. It’s taught me to be self-sufficient and not easily emotional. Then I get into the hip-hop culture, where I can be creative, open-minded, fun, positive, but still bring the heat to a battle.”

How the Competition Is Shaping Up

The all-online set-up is new, so no one really knows what to expect, but they’re all eager to battle. Icey Ives says, “This E-battle is definitely an interesting experience so far!” While filming himself dancing for the first round was nothing new (“filming myself for practice is a regular thing, so it was simple to me”), he says that having no live audience might make things a little challenging. “I’m just going to treat it like any other day and dance in my garage.”

Dosu adds that the live-stream element makes things more interesting. “I think it will be fun since there is only one chance,” he says.

Significantly, the battle being entirely online creates an even playing field, Snap1 says. “[It] provides a great opportunity for people who would otherwise have a hard time traveling to competitions, with or without the pandemic situation.”

Snap1 is going up against Lady Dee from Russia next, and she thinks their battle will be “interesting and close.” Like the others, she’s studied her competition. “Lady Dee is dope. In my opinion she has great flow and dances well—two things I myself am working to improve. She has some explosiveness about her which I love, because my whole style is explosive.”

What the Winner Will Need

To put it simply, and in Dosu’s words: “The competitors this year are very strong.” So what will it take to win? That’s anyone’s guess, but our reigning champ has a few ideas. “The winner will need to be well rounded, and definitely have a lot of stamina.”